ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

D.J. Wonnum out; Jacob Hollister elevated for Sunday's game

By Tyler Forness
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SWFGh_0iaUoPxm00

The final Minnesota Vikings injury report had only two players on it with running back Alexander Mattison dealing with a shoulder injury and outside linebacker D.J. Wonnum dealing with an undisclosed illness.

On Saturday afternoon when teams need to make their gameday rosters official with elevations and will also declare players out, the Vikings made two moves in declaring Wonnum out and elevating tight end Jacob Hollister who will make his Vikings debut this Sunday.

Wonnum first appeared on the injury report on Thursday with an illness. He didn’t practice either Thursday or Friday and they decided to keep him out on Sunday. With Wonnum being out, rookie undrafted free agent Luiji Vilain is likely to make his NFL debut.

After placing Ben Ellefson on injured reserve, the Vikings were left with just two tight ends on the roster. They elevated seventh-round pick Nick Muse last week against the Bears and Hollister gets his chance after signing to the Vikings practice squad early last week.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ezekiel Elliott's performance in Cowboys' loss to Eagles shouldn't get lost in shuffle

Ezekiel Elliott isn’t used to either losing or performing poorly when it comes to his matchups with the Philadelphia Eagles. The seventh-year veteran averaged over 97 yards a game against the division rival and in games he had played in the Cowboys were a gaudy 8-2. But this matchup was clearly going to be one of the tougher challenges for the veteran and it started out rough for everyone on the Dallas sideline.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Luke Willson breaks down why Russell Wilson's game is limited right now

Russell Wilson might really be broken. For 10 years, Seahawks fans saw Wilson perform at a high level, even with the flaws that have always been apparent in his game. However, since getting traded to the Broncos, Wilson hasn’t been able to overcome those missing parts. The short version is Wilson is still refusing to look at the middle part of the field – which makes him extremely vulnerable against two-safety sets – and he’s not doing nearly enough other things to make up for it.
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants report card: How we graded Big Blue in Week 6 win

The New York Giants prevailed against the Baltimore Ravens, 24-20, on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. The Giants won this game against all odds as they went down double digits in the fourth. They were able to battle back and take the lead late due to some individual late-game heroics. The excitement surrounding this team should continue as the Giants are now 5-1 and second in the NFC East.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's what Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had to say about his two interceptions vs. Bills

Turning the ball over is always painful, but Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes had two especially painful turnovers in the Week 6 loss to the Buffalo Bills. The first interception came on the team’s opening offensive possession. The Bills gifted Kansas City a turnover on a toss play that was fumbled by the running back. Mahomes and company marched down the field and into the red zone in no time.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Washington signs former Georgia Bulldogs QB

The Washington Commanders have signed former Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Jake Fromm. Fromm previously had workouts for the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants. Washington’s starting quarterback, Carson Wentz, is out for several weeks with a finger injury. Washington’s second-string quarterback, Taylor Heinicke, is projected to start for the next few weeks. Rookie quarterback Sam Howell is expected to back-up Heinicke.
WASHINGTON, DC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Best Fantasy Football waiver wire pickups for Week 7

After the sixth full slate of regular season action, the NFL and fantasy football are humming to the middle of the season. If you had a tough injury in Week 6, or you have a player hitting their bye week at an inopportune time, we’ll scan the waiver wire. For potential pickups, we’ll consider players who are available in at least 50% of ESPN fantasy leagues.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ravens officially make flurry of practice squad moves on Tuesday

The Baltimore Ravens have been shuffling players on and off of their practice squad for the entirety of the 2022 season as they deal with injuries and making sure they have the best group available. They’ve seen multiple practice squad players be called up onto the active roster for game day and make a positive impact, speaking to the talent that they have in that group.
BALTIMORE, MD
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Dak's green light, penalty problems return, Elliott joins elite club

Expect Cowboys Nation to move on from Week 6 in record time. Not because the loss to Philadelphia wasn’t infuriating, but because there’s a quarterback decision to obsess about. News and Notes kicks off with the latest on Dak Prescott’s expected medical clearance, why Stephen Jones isn’t yet ready to commit to plugging him back in the starting lineup, and what Prescott himself has to say about his status. And if this closes the book on Cooper Rush, what does this chapter of his story actually say about him and what he did for the team?
DALLAS, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Falcons CB Casey Hayward may have long-term injury

The Atlanta Falcons won their Week 6 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers over the weekend, but the team’s defensive backs took a beating. Not only were A.J. Terrell and Casey Hayward injured during Sunday’s game, Isaiah Oliver also went down during his first game back from an ACL injury. Lastly, Falcons defensive lineman Ta’Quon Graham left the game with a knee injury before returning in the fourth quarter.
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Marcus Mariota named NFC Offensive Player of the Week

It was a vintage performance for former Oregon Ducks quarterback Marcus Mariota over the weekend, as he turned in an efficient stat line to propel the Atlanta Falcons to an upset victory over the San Francisco 49ers. Mariota finished the day completing 13-of-14 passes for 129 yards and 2 TD. He also added 50 yards and a TD on the ground as well. The performance led the NFL to name Mariota the NFC Offensive Player of the Week, an honor that is given to best defensive and special teams players as well for both AFC and NFC. The Mariota experience in Atlanta has gone a bit better than expected thus far, with the team sitting at 3-3 and remaining competitive in all of their losses as well. We will see after the year if the one-year contract with the Falcons leads to anything down the road, be it with Atlanta or another team that is in need of a veteran signal-caller. List Marcus Mariota's vintage performance vs. 49ers had Oregon Duck fans celebrating on Twitter
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

162K+
Followers
215K+
Post
64M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy