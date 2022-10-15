ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livingston Parish, LA

Livingston Parish school board invites families to fall festival

DENHAM SPRINGS, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Public School Board’s fall festival is coming up!. The STEAM Express will host the Annual Fall Festival on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Hebron Baptist Church. Food, hayrides, games, and more will be available for families to enjoy. Kids can also participate in a trunk-or-treat.
Block steps down as Governor Edwards’ Executive Counsel

Thibodaux attorney Matthew Block recently announced his resignation as Executive Counsel to Governor John Bel Edwards. In a statement to the Advocate, Block, 49, said that while it has been the “best job I have ever had” he “felt it was the right time” to step down and plans on resuming practicing law in Thibodaux. Block has served in his role with the Governor for seven years.
Thibodaux sugar cane farmer looks forward to bountiful harvest

In October 2021, Jason Richard was doing exactly what he is doing this October. He was waking up at the same time before 5 a.m., climbing in the same John Deere, harvesting sugarcane in the same fields and hauling his crop to same place — the nearby Raceland Raw Sugar Corporation. But things looked a little different in Lafourche Parish 12 months ago.
On-campus construction begins, Livingston students move one step closer to expanded educational opportunities

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – As of October, students in Livingston Parish are one step closer to enjoying expanded educational opportunities in brand new facilities. Earlier in the month, local official gathered in both Watson and Albany for groundbreaking ceremonies, according to a Monday (October 17) news release from Livingston Parish Schools..
Barbara Lynn Fontenot Corcoran

Barbara “Bobbie” Lynn Fontenot Corcoran passed away at the age 91 on Sunday, October 16, 2022, at her daughter’s home in Baton Rouge, LA surrounded by her children. Barbara was born to Herbert and Lula Fontenot in Washington, Louisiana on April 11, 1931. Barbara grew up in...
Outcry over Baton Rouge's proposed new fee derails meeting: 'That makes this all stink'

East Baton Rouge leaders once again found themselves defending their proposed new stormwater fee in front of a large — and hostile — crowd Monday night. Residents packed an at-capacity meeting room and overflow room at the Pride-Chaneyville library, demanding officials explain why the fee is set to be voted on so quickly after it was announced. The presentation portion of the meeting quickly went off the rails as questions were shouted from the audience and multiple residents stood up to give lengthy speeches against the fee.
Two schools in Ascension Parish experiencing water disruptions

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office has released surveillance video related to the severe beating of a man by another driver. Matt Williams delivers your Tuesday morning headlines. Updated: 11 hours ago. Cybercriminals are getting smarter which means there are more threats to the economy than ever before. YOUR HEALTH: Predicting...
Gloria Nell Jefferson

On August 29, 1952, in Tylertown, Mississippi, Gloria Nell Jefferson was born as the fourth of six children to Willie J. and Butha Lee Lowe. She worshipped during her formative years at Antioch Missionary Baptist Church in Tylertown, Mississippi. As of her passing, she was a current member at Outreach Full Gospel Baptist Church of Franklinton, Louisiana.
Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe

Mrs. Elsie Diaz Jenkins O’Keefe was tenderly whisked, by angel’s wings, to her heavenly home on Sunday, October 16, 2022. Her earthly journey ended surrounded by her family. She leaves this life to join many of her loved ones. She does not leave us empty handed, however, as she left with us her deep love for family and its unbreakable bond.
Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III

Frederick Joseph Charles Wichers III passed away on Saturday, October 15, 2022 at the age of 65. Depending on where you knew him, he went by Joey or Fred. Joey was born in New Orleans, LA on August 6, 1957 to Frederick J. Wichers, Jr. and Madeline Whitehead Wichers. Joey...
Tuesday AM Forecast: Freeze Warnings issued for the Baton Rouge area

Freeze Warnings have been issued for the Baton Rouge area. A *FREEZE WARNING* has been issued for Amite, Pike, Wilkinson, East Baton Rouge, West Baton Rouge, Iberville, Pointe Coupee, East Feliciana, West Feliciana, St. Helena, Tangipahoa, Ascension, and Livingston Parishes from 1am – 9am Wednesday. This means sensitive plants could be killed due to cold. Ensure people and pets have access to warm shelter.
John M. Burton

John M. Burton, 63, resident of Hammond, LA, passed away on Thursday, October 13, 2022. Funeral service at noon, on Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Sweet Home Missionary Baptist Church, 11427 C.B. Temple Sr. Rd., Kentwood, LA. Interment Sweet Home Cemetery, Kentwood, LA.
Linda Kaye Sharpe

We are saddened to announce the passing of Linda Kaye Phelps Meredith Williams Sharpe. She passed away on Sunday, October 16th, 2022, at Our Lady of the Lake in Baton Rouge, LA at the age of 63, after a long battle with kidney disease. She was born in Bogalusa, LA, to Edward Phelps and Kathleen Woodard Phelps. She grew up in Dallas, TX and returned to Bogalusa at the age of 33, so that she could be around her family. She retired as a purchasing technician at Northshore Technical College, Sullivan Campus in Bogalusa and previously worked as a purchasing technician for the Bogalusa Medical Center for many years. She was loved dearly and will be very missed by her friends and family.
Schools in Ascension Parish return to normal after water disruptions

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Two schools in Ascension Parish are returning to normal after experiencing disruptions in water service, according to school officials. Leaders say the campuses of Dutchtown Primary and Dutchtown Middle have had water services restored. The campuses are expected to resume normal operations on Wednesday, Oct. 19.
