Stuart, FL

Fake teacher defrauded women out of $130K, police say

VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in Vero Beach say a woman who posed as a teacher defrauded women out of $130,000, and destroyed their dreams of becoming a nurse. Vero Beach police arrested 33-year-old Michelle Wimes on a charge of organized fraud over $50,000. Police said she posed...
VERO BEACH, FL
PBSO sergeant on paid leave after arrest

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A PBSO sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Sohail Kiyani had an argument with a woman as they removed her personal belongings from a residence on Friday, Oct. 14. Security video footage showed Kiyani asking the woman if "she was voluntarily relinquishing her residency status." At that moment, the woman ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and threw it to the ground.
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
PORT SAINT LUCIE, FL
Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
FLORIDA STATE
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, FL
Health advisory for Dubois Park

JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
JUPITER, FL
New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

