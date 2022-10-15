WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A PBSO sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Sohail Kiyani had an argument with a woman as they removed her personal belongings from a residence on Friday, Oct. 14. Security video footage showed Kiyani asking the woman if "she was voluntarily relinquishing her residency status." At that moment, the woman ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and threw it to the ground.

