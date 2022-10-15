Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
DDS4Vets connects service dogs with veterans during annual galaK2 Photo MarketingSaint Lucie County, FL
1983 Murder of 11-Year-Old Lora Ann Huizar SolvedTrue Crime Mysteries (Megan)Fort Pierce, FL
Jupiter restaurant offers homework happy hour for back to schoolBest of South FloridaJupiter, FL
Related
cbs12.com
2 people shot on the street in West Palm Beach, another 'detained'
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A shooting on the street left two people wounded and West Palm Beach police told CBS12 News a third person has been "detained." Police said it happened at about noon Wednesday, on N. Tamarind Avenue in the area of State and Grant streets.
cbs12.com
Fake teacher defrauded women out of $130K, police say
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police in Vero Beach say a woman who posed as a teacher defrauded women out of $130,000, and destroyed their dreams of becoming a nurse. Vero Beach police arrested 33-year-old Michelle Wimes on a charge of organized fraud over $50,000. Police said she posed...
cbs12.com
Kicked out since 'he doesn't want to work or go to school,' accused of trying to kill Dad
BOYNTON BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Police got a call about a shooting and a man at the scene said he was riding a bicycle when his son shot at him. The bike's handlebar was even hit in the evening of Saturday, Oct. 1. he heard gunshots, so he started...
cbs12.com
PBSO sergeant on paid leave after arrest
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A PBSO sergeant is on paid administrative leave following his arrest on a domestic battery charge. According to the arrest report, 41-year-old Sohail Kiyani had an argument with a woman as they removed her personal belongings from a residence on Friday, Oct. 14. Security video footage showed Kiyani asking the woman if "she was voluntarily relinquishing her residency status." At that moment, the woman ripped a surveillance camera off the wall and threw it to the ground.
cbs12.com
Driver in deadly school bus stop crash in Royal Palm Beach offered bail
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The man charged with killing two students who were waiting for their school bus, last spring, is eligible to bond out of jail. Court documents said just before 7 a.m. on March 22, Angel Lopez was in Royal Palm Beach, heading northbound on Crestview Boulevard approaching Cypress Lake Drive, when his Alfa Romeo SUV “drifted to the right, over a bicycle lane, and collided with the curb with the passenger side front tire.”
cbs12.com
Man injured in shooting in Riviera Beach
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was injured in a shooting in Riviera Beach on Monday afternoon. The Riviera Beach Police Department said officers responded to a shooting at 1:29 p.m. at the Azure Estates Community on Martin Luther King Blvd. Officers said they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.
cbs12.com
Fired Riviera Beach police officer suing the city for age discrimination
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A fired Riviera Beach police officer is suing the city, claiming his age played a factor in his firing and the denial of his attempts at an appeal. According to the lawsuit, 54-year-old Edgar Foster was fired on Sept. 7, 2021. He'd been with...
cbs12.com
Homicide in West Palm Beach, detectives investigating
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — A man was killed in West Palm Beach. On Saturday, deputies with the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting on Lake Victoria Drive. Upon arrival, deputies found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to a local...
cbs12.com
Senior arrested, another woman wanted for stealing TVs from Walmart in Port St. Lucie
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Two women are accused of stealing two TVs from a Walmart in Port St. Lucie. One of the televisions is so big it could hardly fit in the getaway car. Port St. Lucie police shared surveillance video of the two suspects in the...
cbs12.com
Beached on the Treasure Coast: 50 packages of cocaine, each valued at $34,000
VERO BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspicious cargo that washed ashore in Vero Beach earlier this month has been identified as cocaine. Police report Homeland Security picked up 50 individually wrapped packages of the drug for further investigation and destruction, and were told each package was valued at $34,000.
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie Police officer hit by vehicle while directing traffic
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — A Port St. Lucie police officer was struck by a vehicle while directing traffic on Tuesday night. The police department said officers responded to a 3 vehicle crash on Southbend Boulevard around 7:20 p.m. At 8:12 p.m., while the officer was directing traffic, a white Toyota Avalon traveling north hit the officer with its front passenger bumper.
cbs12.com
Mobile counterfeiting operation shut down during traffic stop in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — Three people were arrested after a traffic stop led to fraud charges. The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said 47-year-old Shaina Brown, 46-year-old Sean Brown, and 58-year-old Joseph Strauss visited a Tractor Supply on Sunday afternoon and tried to pay with counterfeit bills.
cbs12.com
Post Parkland decision, lawmakers unsure about death penalty reforms
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Following the controversial life sentence for Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, Governor Ron DeSantis is calling for lawmakers to reform the state's death penalty law. "I’m sorry but if you murder 17 people in cold blood, the only appropriate punishment is capital punishment,"...
cbs12.com
EF-0 tornado hits neighborhood in Indian River County
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The Indian River County Sheriff's Office said a tornado touchdown on Monday night. And the National Weather Service confirmed it on Tuesday. The sheriff's office said the damage can be seen on 23rd Street SW in Vero Beach. Branches were torn off trees...
cbs12.com
Brightline to begin maximum speed tests along Treasure Coast Wednesday
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Brightline is about to begin speed tests along the Treasure Coast. It's the next hurdle in connecting the West Palm Beach station to a new one, further north in Orlando. The tests, set for Wednesday, will be a huge step forward for the...
cbs12.com
"We're in a cycle:" Police recruitment, retention lag as cities continue to grow
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Law enforcement has been under increasing public scrutiny in the past few years and police agencies around the country are struggling to hire and retain sworn officers and staff. Port St. Lucie Police Chief tells CBS12 News they're in one of those cycles...
cbs12.com
Port St. Lucie ranked one of safest cities in country
PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBS12) — Homeowners in Port St. Lucie can rest easy, as the city just made a list for safest cities in the country. In fact, it was the only city in the Treasure Coast and Palm Beaches to make that list for 2022. This new...
cbs12.com
Health advisory for Dubois Park
JUPITER, Fla. (CBS12) — A health advisory was put into effect at Dubois Park in Jupiter after the Florida Department of Health (FDOH) said high levels of bacteria were found in the water on Tuesday. The FDOH said health department staff sampled the beach water at 13 locations from...
cbs12.com
HOMETOWN HERO: Local nonprofit providing free medical equipment to kids and adults in need
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — For more than 15 years, this week’s ‘Hometown Hero’ has been providing kids and adults in Palm Beach County with free medical equipment. It started as a hobby for Owen O’Neill, collecting donated items in the back of his truck...
cbs12.com
New COVID variant spreading quickly, experts say
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Two new COVID-19 variants are causing concern. Experts say BQ.1 and BQ1.1 have spread quickly across the U.S. over the past few weeks and they now account for more than 11% of all cases in the United States. Those who are immunocompromised may...
Comments / 0