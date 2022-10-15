ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bernardsville, NJ

Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite

Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
MIDDLETOWN, NJ
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home

WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
WESTFIELD, NJ
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try

For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Oh No! This Famous NJ Funeral Home As Seen on “The Sopranos” Might Be Demolished!

Fellow 'Sopranos' fans, this one might hurt. If you've ever watched HBO's 'The Sopranos', arguably the best show in TV history, you've more than likely seen this funeral home before. Lovers of the show know that there were just about a million funeral scenes. (With this being a show about a New Jersey organized crime family, how could there not be?) And this funeral home was the stage for many of them.
BELLEVILLE, NJ
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey

Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
MORRISTOWN, NJ
Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show

The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
FLEMINGTON, NJ
New record hybrid striped bass caught in Passaic County

PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – John Vayda caught the new state record Hybrid Striped Bass in Monskville Reservoir on October 9, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The fish weighed 16 pounds, 10 ounces, replacing Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces....
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ
