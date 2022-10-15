Read full article on original website
10 Commandments for Eating the Perfect Pork Roll, Egg, and Cheese in New Jersey
New Jersey's famous for its pork roll, egg, and cheese. It is pork roll, not Taylor ham. Sorry, it always was and always will be pork roll (sorry North Jersey.) There's a science to eating a really, really good pork roll, egg, and cheese. I was speaking with one of...
Gigantic! Wow It’s the Biggest Home in New Jersey
When you think houses you probably think three, four, maybe five bedrooms on average. I would say the majority of homes in New Jersey are in the group there. Anything over this average would be considered a big house. This article is about the largest home in New Jersey and...
Home decor store set to replace former N.J. ShopRite
Home decor store chain At Home is gearing up to open another New Jersey location. At Home recently signed a lease to open in Middletown Plaza in Middletown, according to Asbury Park Press. The home goods store will move into the space formerly occupied by ShopRite at 1425 Route 35.
'No Pressure Alert': Owners Of North Jersey Pizzeria Hover Over Barstool's Portnoy
The owner of a North Jersey pizzeria and his sons looked on as Barstool Sports CEO Dave Portnoy sampled a slice. "No pressure alert," Barstool writers captioned the YouTube review. Portnoy popped into Garwood's Nola's Osteria & Pizza for his latest One Bite pizza review. Turns out he's been in...
Police keeping "The Watcher" fans away from New Jersey home
WESTFIELD, N.J. -- Netflix's new top show, "The Watcher," is bringing renewed fascination to a New Jersey home.Crime scene tape and "no trespassing" signs now surround 657 Boulevard in Westfield. Police are also periodically stopping by to keep people away.People are flocking to the home after binging "The Watcher."FLASHBACK (6/23/2015): Residents Say They Fled After Being Watched In Westfield, N.J. HomeThe show is based on the terrifying experience a family had when they bought their dream home in 2014. Once they moved in, they received chilling letters from a man who called himself "the Watcher."
boozyburbs.com
Bergen County Sushi Restaurant Named a Must Try
For those looking for something they haven’t tried before, NJ.com has shared their list of 16 new N.J. restaurants you need to try this fall (View List). Their picks are tied to the current season, when the “autumnal blitz of new restaurants” take hold. There was one...
Yelp says this is New Jersey’s best paella. We had to try it. | Review
A wide, shallow pan steaming with toasty Spanish rice, tender chicken, delicate seafood, fresh vegetables and aromatic spices — great paella is tough to beat, especially in terms of “I wouldn’t dare cook this at home” restaurant experiences. The dish originating from Valencia, Spain is the...
Excellent! Cupcake Giant is Opening Soon in Ocean County, NJ
Who loves cupcakes? Everybody. For a while now I've been seeing Facebook posts about this delicious cupcake place to come to the Jersey Shore, especially Ocean County. How exciting and tasty, it's happening. This cupcake place is from North Jersey and on their Facebook page they have well over twenty...
Oh No! This Famous NJ Funeral Home As Seen on “The Sopranos” Might Be Demolished!
Fellow 'Sopranos' fans, this one might hurt. If you've ever watched HBO's 'The Sopranos', arguably the best show in TV history, you've more than likely seen this funeral home before. Lovers of the show know that there were just about a million funeral scenes. (With this being a show about a New Jersey organized crime family, how could there not be?) And this funeral home was the stage for many of them.
Don’t Move Out Of State, New Jersey! Life Is Not Cheaper Down South
It may not be THAT beneficial for your bank account to move out of state and I have proof!. My friend Dave came to visit over this past weekend. He was born and raised in Toms River but now lives in South Carolina. Guess what: It is not that much...
Grand Opening of New Distillery in Morrisville, PA October 29th
There's a new distillery opening in Morrisville (Bucks County) that you're going to want to check out. It's Ashlynn Distillery on the Canal (cool name, isn't it?) and its Grand Opening is Saturday, October 29th. It's bound to become a fast hot spot with its featured spirit, Summerseat Vodka, five...
New York YIMBY
Valley National Bank Headquarters Tops Out in Morristown, New Jersey
Construction has officially topped out on Valley National Bank’s new headquarters in Morristown, New Jersey. Designed by Gensler and developed in collaboration by SJP Properties and Scotto Properties, the building is located along Speedwell Avenue near Cattano Avenue and replaces several vacant commercial properties. The façade will comprises a...
Buddies Quit Corporate Jobs To Launch Healthy Cafe That Just Landed On Route 17
One was a real estate developer and the other worked in marketing. Both quit their jobs to open a health food cafe that recently landed in Bergen County. Allen Caruso and Brandon Acres, of Saratoga Springs, NY, have brought THORN + ROOTS to Route 17 in Ridgewood. Caruso and Acres...
Healthy eating restaurant chain opens its second NJ location
True Food Kitchen, a health conscious restaurant and craft bar, has opened its second New Jersey location, this one in Edison at the Menlo Park Mall. The first one is in Hackensack. Its motto is: eat good things that do good things. According to their website: True Food Kitchen is...
Flemington Speedway Historical Society hosts 11th Annual Car Show
The 11th Annual Flemington Speedway Historical Society Car Show, presented by the Flemington Department Store, was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 at the Roger K. Everitt Fairgrounds on Route 179 in Ringoes. There were cars, trucks, race cars, motorcycles, and “basically all types of vehicles.”. The event included a...
Jersey Cash 5 ticket worth $1.9M sold at 7-Eleven in N.J.
A Jersey Cash 5 lottery ticket worth $1,932,360 was sold for Saturday’s drawing at a convenience store in Bergen County. The lucky ticket was bought at a 7-Eleven on Market Street, in Saddle Brook, New Jersey Lottery officials said Monday. It’s the largest Jersey Cash 5 prize won this year.
wrnjradio.com
New record hybrid striped bass caught in Passaic County
PASSAIC COUNTY, NJ – John Vayda caught the new state record Hybrid Striped Bass in Monskville Reservoir on October 9, according to the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife. The fish weighed 16 pounds, 10 ounces, replacing Bill Schmidt’s 1999 record hybrid that weighed 16 pounds, 4 ounces....
The 2 cheapest (and 2 priciest) rental towns in North Jersey
If you’re looking to rent and more people than ever are renting in New Jersey, you’re probably wondering what the trends are, where you can move, that may be affordable, and if there are changes in the rental marketplace. A new report from Zumper looked at rent prices...
Hudson Valley Plant Closing, Over 100 In New York Losing Job
Over 100 Empire State workers will need to find new jobs. On Thursday, the New York State Department of Labor Office of Dislocated Workers Program confirmed a plant is closing in the Mid-Hudson Region. Plant Closing in Mid-Hudson Region. ABB Optical/ Con-Cise Optical Group LLC is closing its plant located...
Quick! Get Tickets To See The Impractical Jokers in NJ Before They’re Gone
Some of the funniest, local celebs are going on tour in 2023!. It was just announced that the guys from Impractical Jokers are taking their hilarious show on the road, and are making a few stops in New Jersey along the way. If you’ve never seen the show, Impractical Jokers...
