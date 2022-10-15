Read full article on original website
Prison librarian, 45, 'molested six male inmates during eight-month stint working in Lancashire jail'
A woman has been accused of molesting six male inmates during her eight-month spell as a prison librarian. Sharon Mawdesley allegedly sexually assaulted a group of men during her short stint at Lancashire prison HMP Kirkham. Before she left in 2018, the 45-year-old was employed by Lanchashire County Council's library...
BBC
Two girls, aged six and seven, assaulted in Oldham street
Police have been hunting a man following reports two girls, aged six and seven, were sexually assaulted on an Oldham street. The man was said to have carried out the assault in the Higginshaw area of the town on Saturday at 12:40 BST. Following the incident, on Kirkstone Close, the...
‘Cowards’ caught on CCTV after shooting that left boy, 13, paralysed are jailed
A teenager and two men caught on CCTV fleeing a shooting where a 13-year-old boy was left paralysed have been jailed. Zidann Edwards and Diago Anderson, both 20, and 17-year-old Tafique Thomas were sent to prison for attempted murder the schoolboy was gunned down.CCTV captured the trio running as they emerged from an underpass where the boy was attacked in Birmingham last year. The long barrel of a home made “slam gun” was visible in the footage. The three offenders were seen jumping into a black car parked by the Hockley Circus roundabout.The victim and his friends were...
BBC
Barnsley paedophile to jet off on holiday before sentencing
A paedophile who pleaded guilty to sexually abusing two girls has been allowed to jet off on holiday to Greece before being sentenced. Matthew Thompson, 48, is set to fly to Kos for a week-long break despite facing a possible jail term. Thompson, from Barnsley, admitted 10 offences, including sexual...
SB Nation
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood remanded in custody, trial date set
Manchester United forward Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody and put in jail after appearing at Manchester Magistrates’ Court, and has been charged with attempted rape, controlling and coercive behavior, and assault. The 21-year-old forward will spend more than a month in a Manchester jail after a judge elected...
Schoolboy, 11, named as gang ringleader who carried out 80 crimes including attacking female cop
A SCHOOLBOY has been named in Parliament as the ringleader of a gang who carried out 80 crimes including the attack on a female police officer. The 11-year-old is said to have been behind a spate of crimes in Blackpool over the last few weeks. The claim about the boy's...
Back-from-the-dead teenager beams as his attackers are found guilty
A “happy-go-lucky” teenager who effectively died for nearly an hour after being repeatedly stabbed in the street beamed in court as his two attackers were found guilty.James Bascoe-Smith, then aged 16, was left with profound and life-changing injuries when he was knocked off a bicycle and knifed by masked men in Brixton, south London, last February 23.The youngster, who had been testing a bicycle for his mother, shouted “call my mum, call my mum” before collapsing, the Old Bailey was told.His heart stopped and he effectively died in the street near his home, only to be brought back to life...
Jury is sworn in for trial of eight people including TikTok star and her mother accused of murdering two men, both 21, who died in a crash on the A46
A jury has been sworn in for the trial of eight people accused of murdering two cousins, who died in a crash on the A46. Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in the collision on February 11, 2022. The victims, both from Banbury, Oxfordshire, were in a...
Woman with cerebral palsy subjected to ‘appalling’ abuse in lift as CCTV released
A hate crime investigation has been launched after an elderly woman with cerebral palsy was abused in a lift. A man became aggressive towards the disabled pensioner when asked to wait and use the elevator after her in a shopping centre in Nottingham, police say. The pensioner had told him she was worried about catching Covid.During the altercation, which left the victim ‘distressed’, the man also reportedly made a derogatory comment about the 72 year-old woman’s disability. Have you been affected by this story? Contact zoe.tidman@independent.co.ukPolice have now released images of a man they would like to speak to following...
BBC
Jail for Sheffield man who tied up ex and poured boiling water over her
A man who tied up his ex-partner and poured boiling water over her face and body has been jailed for six years. Sam Wild, also known as Sam Barlow, lured the woman to a Sheffield hotel after having drinks, the city's crown court heard. Police said he tricked her into...
BBC
Zara Aleena kicked and stamped on before she died, say prosecutors
A 35-year-old woman was kicked and stamped on before she died, while walking home from a night out in east London, prosecutors allege. Law graduate Zara Aleena was attacked after she was dragged into a driveway in Cranbrook Road, Ilford, in June, prosecutors say. Jordan McSweeney, 29, is facing charges...
BBC
Police investigating Oxford rape release CCTV image of man
Thames Valley Police is investigating the rape of a woman in her late teens on 19 October last year. The woman met her attacker between 02:00 and 03:00 BST and they returned to her accommodation in central Oxford, where she was then raped. The force is appealing for the man...
BBC
Jacqueline Kirk's burns played a limited role in her death, court told
Burns suffered in 1998 played only a "limited" role in Jacqueline Kirk's eventual death 21 years later, jurors have been told. They have been asked to decide whether the petrol burns she suffered in Weston-super-Mare at the hands of Steven Paul Craig were "more than a minimal cause of her death" in 2019.
BBC
Victim urged her murderer to sell £4m home, court hears
A devout Christian urged her friend to sell her home for £4m before being decapitated by her, a court heard. Jemma Mitchell, 38, is accused of murdering Mee Kuen Chong after the 67-year-old changed her mind about helping to fund the renovation of her home. The prosecution claim Ms...
BBC
York Minster: Man who climbed landmark must apologise or face jail
A man who caused £19,000 of damage climbing York Minster has been told he can avoid jail by apologising. Joshua Webster climbed scaffolding and spent four hours up on the historic building on 23 November 2021 before being talked down, a court heard. Mr Webster, 31, damaged a spire,...
BBC
Police investigate damage to Man City's team coach
Detectives are investigating a complaint of alleged criminal damage to the Manchester City bus as it returned home from Liverpool. An image showed damage to the windscreen following City's 1-0 defeat at Anfield on Sunday. Merseyside Police said inquires were continuing and appealed for information. The force urged anyone with...
BBC
Bangladesh deaths: Fourth Cardiff family member dies
A woman whose husband and two children were killed by suspected carbon monoxide poisoning in Bangladesh has died. Husnara Begum, 45, from Riverside, Cardiff, died in hospital in Dhaka, nearly three months after the incident. Her husband, Rafiqul Islam, 51, died along with son, Mahiqul, 16, shortly after they were...
BBC
Mason Greenwood granted bail over attempted rape charge
Manchester United's Mason Greenwood has been released on bail after being charged with attempted rape. The 21-year-old was also charged with assault and repeatedly engaging in controlling and coercive behaviour. He was arrested in January amid allegations surrounding images and videos that emerged online. The footballer, from Bowdon in Greater...
BBC
Southampton: Teenagers arrested after boys stabbed in street attack
Three teenagers have been arrested after two boys were stabbed near shops on a main road into a city centre. Police said the boys, aged 13 and 14, were attacked with a knife in Cobden Avenue, Bitterne Park, Southampton, on Monday shortly after 15:30 BST. They are being treated in...
