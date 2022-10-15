Read full article on original website
Guadalupe Martinez
3d ago
She is not deserving of any title. after what they both did to Princess Diana. She should have stayed away from Charles when he married Diana but no she had to stick her horse face in their relationship. She is a disgrace as is Charles.
Reply(6)
37
Cathy Rimshaw
3d ago
I can't wait for Prince William and Princess Kate to be King and Queen Consort. That will be a true celebration!
Reply(13)
23
nope
3d ago
She has three reasons to celebrate. She finally realized her dream, regardless of the people she destroyed to get there
Reply
6
