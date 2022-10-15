Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FOX Sports
Tennessee fined after fans storm field, remove goalposts in upset over Alabama
What a time to be on Rocky Top. As the rest of the college football world watched,. kicker Chase McGrath floated a ball through the uprights in the closing seconds to beat Alabama 52-49 and send a full-capacity Neyland Stadium into total pandemonium. Gamblers who bet on Tennesee also rejoiced...
FOX Sports
Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3
Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State
The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX. Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.
FOX Sports
Iowa-Ohio State, UCLA-Oregon: CFB Week 8 by the numbers
After a bye week, No. 2 Ohio State is back in action Saturday with a Big Ten contest against Iowa on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. It's a classic battle of the unstoppable force against the immovable object, as the stingy Hawkeyes defense will try to slow down the high-flying Buckeyes.
FOX Sports
Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
FOX Sports
Why a thrilling Week 7 would have been more fun with expanded CFP
College football is frequently a sport where satisfaction is managed relative to expectations. Every week we hit Saturday anticipating a certain set of outcomes, only to revel in every astonishing result, miraculous last-minute touchdown or agonizing missed kick. Week 7 was a perfect encapsulation of just that. It was slated...
FOX Sports
Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
FOX Sports
Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Storylines to watch ahead of key Big 12 showdown
Every week there’s a new must-watch, top-25 battle in the Big 12. In Week 5, it was a conference title rematch between then-No. 16 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma State, the next week it was a clash between surprising unbeatens in then-No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas, and last week it was then-No. 8 Oklahoma State pitted against No. 13 TCU.
FOX Sports
Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities
Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
FOX Sports
UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes on another challenge Saturday
There are numerous ways to watch Dorian Thompson-Robinson play quarterback, but here's the one that will give you the most enjoyment. Come for the highlights. Stay for … even more highlights. Don't think for a second here that I'm suggesting Thompson-Robinson — aka DTR, aka the main reason UCLA...
FOX Sports
Big Noon Kickoff: Everything you need to know for Iowa at Ohio State
The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes will try to remain undefeated as they take on the gritty Iowa Hawkeyes in Columbus on Saturday, and "Big Noon Kickoff" will be there!. And if you're in town for the game, we'd like you to celebrate with us ahead of the game. The...
FOX Sports
Big Ten Power Rankings: Can anyone challenge Ohio State, Michigan?
Chaos reigned in college football this week as No. 3 Alabama, No. 7 USC and No. 8 Oklahoma State were upended in thrilling shootouts certain to be remembered among the best games of the season come January. But as upsets rippled through the SEC and Big 12, the status quo...
FOX Sports
Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West
The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
FOX Sports
TCU QB Max Duggan represents something bigger than football
There is a reason to root for Max Duggan, and it has nothing to do with being a TCU football fan or his long, flowing locks. Duggan is a senior who has started all four years at the same university. He is also a star. In this day and age, those things go together as often as "zero calories" and "chocolate hot fudge sundae."
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is ready for breakout season: 'The goal this year is to make the playoffs'
The Detroit Pistons start the regular season Wednesday against the No. 1 player in the 2022 draft, Paolo Banchero, and the Orlando Magic. The Pistons added Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick after both teams finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and are trying to return to playoff-caliber levels.
FOX Sports
North Carolina remixes classic SI cover with Hubert Davis, current squad
North Carolina is once again No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and the Tar Heels' social media team celebrated in style. To honor their 10th time atop a preseason AP poll — the most by any program — the team's official Twitter account celebrated by recreating an iconic Sports Illustrated cover from 41 years ago.
BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
FOX Sports
Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
FOX Sports
Defense fuels Vikings victory this time, to enter bye at 5-1
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor's locker room after his team's sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players. The names kept...
