Salt Lake City, UT

FOX Sports

Big shakeup in AP Top 25 as Tennessee moves to No. 3

Moved to No. 3 in The Associated Press college football poll behind No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Ohio State after knocking off Alabama. The Crimson Tide was one of five unbeaten teams to fall during a wild weekend and dropped three places to No. 6 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank. Alabama swapped places with the Vols after losing to them 52-49 on a field goal as time expired Saturday.
KNOXVILLE, TN
FOX Sports

College football odds Week 8: How to bet Iowa-Ohio State

The Iowa Hawkeyes travel to Columbus to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in a Big Ten battle for college football in Week 8 on FOX. Iowa comes into this conference matchup with a 3-3 record and on the heels of a two-game losing streak. The Hawkeyes fell to Michigan in Week 5 27-14 and Week 6 to Illinois by a score of 9-6.
IOWA CITY, IA
FOX Sports

Iowa-Ohio State, UCLA-Oregon: CFB Week 8 by the numbers

After a bye week, No. 2 Ohio State is back in action Saturday with a Big Ten contest against Iowa on FOX Big Noon Kickoff. It's a classic battle of the unstoppable force against the immovable object, as the stingy Hawkeyes defense will try to slow down the high-flying Buckeyes.
COLUMBUS, OH
FOX Sports

Is Russell Wilson cooked? Broncos QB fades again in loss to Chargers

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — A frustrated Justin Simmons perhaps put it best. "Everyone knows the definition of insanity," the Denver Broncos Pro Bowl safety said after his team's humbling road loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Monday night. "We can't keep doing the same things week in and week out and think they are going to change. From that standpoint, we've just got to be better."
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Why a thrilling Week 7 would have been more fun with expanded CFP

College football is frequently a sport where satisfaction is managed relative to expectations. Every week we hit Saturday anticipating a certain set of outcomes, only to revel in every astonishing result, miraculous last-minute touchdown or agonizing missed kick. Week 7 was a perfect encapsulation of just that. It was slated...
ALABAMA STATE
FOX Sports

Maryland gets good news on Taulia Tagovailoa's knee injury

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa aggravated a previous knee problem last weekend, and coach Michael Locksley expressed relief that the injury wasn't more serious. Locksley said Tagovailoa would be a game time decision this Saturday against Northwestern after the standout quarterback was carted off during...
COLLEGE PARK, MD
FOX Sports

Texas vs. Oklahoma State: Storylines to watch ahead of key Big 12 showdown

Every week there’s a new must-watch, top-25 battle in the Big 12. In Week 5, it was a conference title rematch between then-No. 16 Baylor and No. 9 Oklahoma State, the next week it was a clash between surprising unbeatens in then-No. 17 TCU and No. 19 Kansas, and last week it was then-No. 8 Oklahoma State pitted against No. 13 TCU.
AUSTIN, TX
FOX Sports

Deion Sanders would entertain Power Five head coaching opportunities

Deion Sanders believes God called him to Jackson State – called collect, in fact, he told CBS' 60 Minutes in an interview that aired Sunday. But while "Coach Prime" deeply believes in his mission to raise the profile of Jackson State and HBCU football programs as a whole, he also bluntly stated his openness to job offers from Power Five schools.
JACKSON, MS
FOX Sports

UCLA's Dorian Thompson-Robinson takes on another challenge Saturday

There are numerous ways to watch Dorian Thompson-Robinson play quarterback, but here's the one that will give you the most enjoyment. Come for the highlights. Stay for … even more highlights. Don't think for a second here that I'm suggesting Thompson-Robinson — aka DTR, aka the main reason UCLA...
LOS ANGELES, CA
FOX Sports

Big Ten football: Illinois, Wisconsin and unease in the West

The race toward this year’s Big Ten title game in Indianapolis is beginning to take shape as the college football season crosses its midway point. Michigan’s thumping 41-17 win over Penn State cemented the Wolverines as a legitimate College Football Playoff contender for the second year running. And to reach that pinnacle, head coach Jim Harbaugh’s team will more than likely need to upend bitter rival Ohio State in consecutive seasons for the first time since 1999 and 2000.
MADISON, WI
FOX Sports

TCU QB Max Duggan represents something bigger than football

There is a reason to root for Max Duggan, and it has nothing to do with being a TCU football fan or his long, flowing locks. Duggan is a senior who has started all four years at the same university. He is also a star. In this day and age, those things go together as often as "zero calories" and "chocolate hot fudge sundae."
FORT WORTH, TX
FOX Sports

North Carolina remixes classic SI cover with Hubert Davis, current squad

North Carolina is once again No. 1 in the preseason Associated Press poll, and the Tar Heels' social media team celebrated in style. To honor their 10th time atop a preseason AP poll — the most by any program — the team's official Twitter account celebrated by recreating an iconic Sports Illustrated cover from 41 years ago.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
FOX Sports

Dolphins lose another QB to injury, drop 3rd straight game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Skylar Thompson's expected one-week run as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback lasted for just over one quarter. And the team's revolving door under center continued. Thompson left Sunday's game against the Minnesota Vikings with a bloodied right thumb, marking the fourth consecutive week where...
FOX Sports

Defense fuels Vikings victory this time, to enter bye at 5-1

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Minnesota Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell sat for a minute in his office space in the visitor's locker room after his team's sweat-it-out victory in Miami, reflecting on which performances by the defense he wanted to highlight in his postgame address to the players. The names kept...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

