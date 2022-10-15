ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC
NBC Chicago
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Chicago

Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out

"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
NBC Chicago

Apple Chipmaker TSMC Reportedly Considers Japan Expansion as China Tensions Continue

Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.

Comments / 0

Community Policy