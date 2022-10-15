‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
Apple Chipmaker TSMC Reportedly Considers Japan Expansion as China Tensions Continue
Computer chip manufacturer Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. is weighing a potential expansion in Japan, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. Global leaders have voiced concern about Taiwan's continued independence from China. TSMC isn't the only tech manufacturer shifting production to areas that may feel a less direct influence from China.
