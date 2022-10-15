‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

Read full article on original website
Russia-Ukraine war live: hundreds of thousands without water or power; Russia warns of battle for Kherson in ‘very near future’
Russian president says four Ukrainian regions occupied by Russia will be put under martial law
Putin boosts Russia's war footing with troops on back foot in Ukraine
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.
Pence calls for the US to continue to support Ukraine 'until peace is restored' after Kevin McCarthy suggests GOP will slow aid
Former VP Mike Pence countered calls from fellow Republicans to limit US support for Ukraine, which is helping them regain territory from Russia.
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
