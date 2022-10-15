ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

By Ashley Capoot,CNBC
NBC Philadelphia
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators

Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy