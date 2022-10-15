ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

The Spun

Everyone's Been Making Same Joke About Bob Costas

Bob Costas has been on the call for the New York Yankees vs. Cleveland Guardians American League Division Series. While Costas is a legendary broadcaster, he can be a bit longwinded during games. Fans have taken to social media to make jokes about Costas' performance. "BOB COSTAS: While it may...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez Rips Yankees For Usage Of Aaron Judge

It is unique with the power of Judge to see him bat leadoff. In the past, most teams would want their best power hitter to bat third or fourth to optimize their ability to drive in runs. Everything Rodriguez said in that clip, made sense. Throughout the history of the...
Sports Illustrated

The Yankees Will Need a New Manager Next Season

There is no way that Aaron Boone keeps his job. No matter what happens in tonight’s Game 4, or in Monday’s Game 5, if they can get that far—which is a big if based on all that unfolded last night, during and after the game. No matter if he was actually the person who made last night’s baffling ...
CLEVELAND, NY
FOX Sports

Why Brandon Marsh's wet hair makes him a perfect fit with the Phillies

Between every inning, Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh wets his hair. The furry-faced 24-year-old — who, with his scraggly beard, looks like a cross between an eccentric yoga instructor and a desert-island castaway — either heads down to the bathroom sink in the tunnel or fills a bunch of plastic cups with water from the dugout cooler, which he then dumps on his head.
GEORGIA STATE
NBC Philadelphia

New Jersey Governor Angers Giants, Jets Fans With Eagles, Phillies Tweet

NJ governor angers Giants, Jets fans with Eagles, Phillies tweet originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The governor of New Jersey might have lost the votes of some Giants and Jets fans. Governor Phil Murphy tweeted congratulations on Monday to the Philadelphia Eagles and Philadelphia Phillies, ignoring the two football...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Alex Anthopoulos talks about re-signing Dansby Swanson

An electric Braves season came to an abrupt halt this weekend, as they fell in humiliating fashion to the Philadelphia Phillies. It was the worst the Braves played all season, and it couldn’t have come at a more inopportune time… but that’s baseball. It will take awhile for the fans to get over, but the general manager doesn’t have that luxury. He’s already looking towards next season, and his most significant decision of the offseason is Dansby Swanson, who will be an unrestricted free agency.
FOX Sports

Houston Astros host the New York Yankees in ALCS Game 1

New York Yankees (99-63, first in the AL East during the regular season) vs. Houston Astros (106-56, first in the AL West during the regular season) PITCHING PROBABLES: Yankees: Jameson Taillon (14-5, 3.91 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 151 strikeouts); Astros: Justin Verlander (18-4, 1.75 ERA, .83 WHIP, 185 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK...
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NL Championship Series Top Plays: Padres host Phillies in Game 1

The National League Championship Series is underway, as the San Diego Padres host the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 1 on FS1. San Diego beat the New York Mets in three games in the NL Wild Card Round, and followed that up by beating the rival Los Angeles Dodgers in four games in the NLDS. Philadelphia swept the St. Louis Cardinals in the NL Wild Card Round, before taking down the Atlanta Braves in four games in the NLDS.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

