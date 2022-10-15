ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raleigh, NC

No. 13 North Carolina State loses standout quarterback Devin Leary for season

By David Thompson, USA TODAY
 3 days ago

No. 13 North Carolina State will be without standout quarterback Devin Leary for the remainder of the season after it was determined he needs surgery, the program announced Saturday afternoon.

"Additional imaging caused NC State’s orthopedic team to determine that surgery to repair a torn pectoral muscle was the best course of action. There is no damage to his shoulder and he is expected to make a full recovery," a school release stated.

Leary, a junior, suffered the injury against Florida State, and on Monday coach Dave Doeren said the quarterback was "day-to-day" and could potentially suit up against Syracuse on Saturday. He also said Monday that "it could be six weeks" until Leary is ready to play again.

Jack Chambers will likely get the start. Chambers, a Charleston Southern transfer, led the Wolfpack to three scoring drives in the final 20 minutes of the game during a 19-17 comeback win over the Seminoles last Saturday.

North Carolina State travels to No. 18 Syracuse in the first game at the Carrier Dome between Top 25 teams since Nov. 24, 2001. The Wolfpack then enter an off week before hosting Virginia Tech on Oct. 27.

Dr. James Andrews will perform the surgery next week in Gulf Breeze, Florida.

