DE Jared Verse goes from virtual unknown to standout for Seminoles

Jared Verse has played a handful of games for Florida State, but the transfer defensive end has already made quite the name for himself.

After an All-American career at Albany in the Football Championship Subdivision, the redshirt sophomore is in his first season with the Seminoles. He was recently named to the Bednarik Award midseason watchlist and is projected as a possible first-round selection in the latest mock draft by ESPN’s Mel Kiper.

Entering Saturday late game vs. No. 4 Clemson, Verse led the team in sacks (4.5) and tackles for loss (7.5) with 1 quarterback hurry and 1 blocked kick in five games. He’s second on the team in pass rushes (13) and quarterback hurries (8), per Pro Football Focus.

“He’s a unique player and a dynamic pass rusher and has created some problems,” said Clemson coach Dabo Swinney.

He missed the Boston College game after a knee injury in FSU’s win over Louisville on Sept. 16. He played just 23 snaps against Wake Forest but still managed a sack and 2.5 tackles for loss and had 5 tackles, including 1 for a loss, against N.C. State .

“He gets the edge on blockers a lot,” said FSU defensive coordinator Adam Fuller. “Guys have nothing to do but try and grab him and hold him. He keeps fighting through it.

“He plays the game the right way and he’s somebody we rely on to make impact plays.”

It’s nothing new to Verse, who still had doubters.

“Coming into college, I wasn’t highly recruited at all,” he said. “I was just kind of like a low-level dude. I always believed in myself even when a lot of people were like, ‘You’re not gonna make it out of here.’”

Someone who believed in Verse was FSU coach Mike Norvell , who jumped at the chance to connect with the 6-foot-4, 248-pounder when he entered the transfer portal in the offseason. Norvell and defensive end coach John Papuchis convinced the Ohio product to take a chance and continue his career with the Seminoles.

“Coach Norvell told me if I came here, he was going to give me his best, and since that day he’s held up that bargain,” said Verse. “There has not been one day I don’t think where I’ve ever seen him frown. He’s always smiling, even if he’s yelling at you, and it’s weird.”

Verse has enjoyed playing on a much bigger stage, one that’s featured nationally televised games against LSU, Wake Forest and N.C. State.

“These are the types of games you come for,” he said about facing Clemson. “Games where everyone is watching and it’s a big game, everybody is excited and hyped up. You come to Florida State for these games and you go to big schools for games like these and I’m super excited.”

This article first appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com . Email Matt Murschel at mmurschel@orlandosentinel.com or follow him on Twitter at @osmattmurschel.