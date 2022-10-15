Read full article on original website
Related
Meghan And Harry Are Reportedly Making Complaints To Friends About The Queen's Funeral
Queen Elizabeth II's funeral was filled with heart-wrenching moments as the royal family grieved the loss of its matriarch. Since the funeral was broadcast live, millions of people all over the world tuned in to watch the proceedings, with 28 million watching in the U.K. and 11.4 million watching in the U.S. (via Newsweek). This bird's-eye view led to a discussion of some of the choices that were made, particularly involving Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex.
King Charles' Estranged Family Member Is Facing Disturbing Allegations
Trigger warning: The following article contains language regarding sexual assault and child abuse. The United Kingdom's royal family is no stranger to scandal. Over the last few years, the allegations against Queen Elizabeth II's son, Prince Andrew, had come to the surface. It was 2011 when the images surfaced of the now-disgraced prince alongside Ghislaine Maxwell and the young woman he had victimized, Virginia Roberts Giuffre (via Vanity Fair).
Meghan Markle Finally Makes A Statement About The Queen's Death
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Duke and Duchess of Sussex, were in the U.K. when Queen Elizabeth II fell ill and passed away at the age of 96, Elle reported. As a result, the couple was able to participate in all of the mourning services for the late monarch. Harry and Meghan joined Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, in greeting mourners outside of Windsor Castle, and Meghan was even caught by cameras getting emotional at the queen's funeral, wiping a tear from her face as she watched the coffin being driven away (via Daily Mail).
Why Mike Tindall's Potential Reality TV Stint Might Stir Up Drama In The Royal Family
Queen Elizabeth II was very fond of her grandchildren. She and her late husband, Prince Philip, had eight grandchildren and worked hard to maintain special relationships with them (via People). It's no secret that the queen was especially close to William, Prince of Wales, and Prince Harry, the Duke of...
Royal Biographer Predicts How King Charles Will Respond If Meghan And Harry Continue Their 'Attacks'
It remains to be seen whether Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be allowed to attend King Charles' coronation. According to The U.S. Sun, Charles is expected to have a considerably "scaled-back service" compared to that of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Aside from being just an hour long, rather than the typical three, the guest list will be smaller than usual due to the ongoing cost of living crisis in the UK.
Meghan Markle's Father Is Asking For A Restraining Order Against Him To Be Dropped
The tradition of a woman being walked down the aisle by her father at her wedding has a bit of a not-so-nice history; it came from when women were property and it was a transference of ownership from the father to the groom. However, the tradition has been reclaimed by many, and it's seen as a symbol of the combining of two families, per Brides. One bride who didn't get that option was Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; she was walked down the aisle by her father-in-law-to-be Prince Charles, now King Charles III — reportedly at the request of Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex.
Why William And Catherine Are Taking A Step Back From Their Royal Working Duties
Prince William and Catherine Middleton, Prince and Princess of Wales, have long been two of the hardest-working members of the royal family. And, since the heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II, the couple is poised to take on even more duties. "They've got to take over a lot of the charities that Charles has sort of leftover now that he's the Monarch," royal editor Rusell Myers told Express.
Inside Princess Anne's Recent James Bond Moment
Before Queen Elizabeth II's passing, Anne, Princess Royal, would regularly help with the late monarch's royal duties — mainly handing out honors like MBEs, or Member of the Order of the British Empire, according to BBC Newsround. However, Anne reportedly does these ceremonies differently than the typical royal protocol (via Express). They are often tightly run events so that each recipient can receive their honor in a time-effective way. But the royal liked to spend time speaking with each person, according to her former private secretary Captain Sir Nicholas Wright RN.
Meghan Markle's Wedding Tiara Is Stirring Up Drama Yet Again
When Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, tied the knot with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, there were controversies from the beginning. It was revealed during the now-infamous interview between the couple and Oprah Winfrey that the pair had a secret wedding days before their elaborate royal affair. "I was thinking...
Princess Anne's Daughter Makes It Clear Which Royal Is Her Role Model
While King Charles III and his heir, Prince William, Prince of Wales, get most of the attention in the British royal family, there are several senior members that take on important duties throughout the year. In fact, a report in the Daily Mail showed that the hardest-working member of the royal family last year was none other than Princess Anne, Queen Elizabeth II's only daughter. Anne carried out 387 official engagements — more than one event per calendar day! Right behind her was Prince Charles with 385 engagements. The third royal, Prince William, the Duke of Cambridge, came in with 235 official duties.
The Royal Family's Middle Names Explained
A person's name holds plenty of importance, which means choosing the right moniker for someone can be a stressful experience — and the pressure to pick the best name for a baby is heightened if you happen to be a royal family member. With plenty of eagle-eyed fans keeping tabs on their favorite members of the monarchy, there's no question that a royal's name will be heavily dissected. Plenty of royals have names that are rich in tradition and hold special meanings. But, of course, it isn't just a first name that holds importance — when it comes to royals, middle names are just as significant.
Why An Australian Man Believes He's The Secret Love-Child Of King Charles And Queen Camilla
Although it began somewhat controversially, King Charles III and Queen Consort Camilla's relationship stretches back decades, so they're clearly in it for the long haul. In fact, Charles is so devoted to his beloved wife that it's widely believed he may cut Prince Harry off completely if his upcoming memoir includes anything negative about her.
The New Season Of The Crown Is Reportedly Getting In The Way Of Meghan And Harry's Netflix Doc
First, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, reportedly decided to delay his much-anticipated memoir. Now, he, along with wife Meghan Markle, will have to delay their upcoming Netflix documentary. The couple has been developing the docuseries as part of the massive deal they signed with the streaming company in 2020, according to the New York Times.
Meghan Markle Told Paris Hilton The Relatable Reason She Quit Deal Or No Deal
Despite the lengthy wait for it to materialize, the Duchess of Sussex's podcast, "Archetypes," has proven to be a massive hit. In fact, Meghan Markle even gave Joe Rogan a run for his money when she knocked him off the top of the streaming charts, as reported by The Wrap. Thus far, she's had lively chats with the likes of Serena Williams, Mariah Carey, and Constance Wu (via Deadline).
This Was Meghan Markle's First Husband
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think of Meghan Markle, you likely think of her royal wedding with her husband Prince Harry, the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview in March 2021, and the ongoing royal feud between the rest of the members of the royal family. People typically don't associate Markle with her life before she stepped into the spotlight. Prior to her royal wedding, the California girl worked as an actress on the American drama "Suits," did freelance jobs as a professional calligrapher, and was even featured on "Deal or No Deal" (via Good Housekeeping). However, aside from not being British, Markle has broken royal tradition in quite a few ways, including the fact that she was married between 2011 to 2013 to talent agent and producer Trevor Engelson (via Elle Australia).
Who Is Queen Margrethe Of Denmark?
On September 28, 2022, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark announced that she would be stripping the royal titles of the four children of her youngest son, Prince Joachim. As per the official announcement, her grandchildren will no longer be addressed as princes and princesses, but rather as excellencies, starting from January 2023. The news came as a shock to even Prince Joachim, who told Danish tabloid Ekstra Bladet that his mother's decision was "unfortunate" and that he had only found out about it five days before the announcement (via NBC News).
Meghan Markle Makes Extremely Telling Comments About Her New Netflix Series
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's upcoming Netflix docuseries has been shrouded in mystery, and indeed plagued by controversy, essentially ever since it was announced. The Sussexes signed a multimillion-dollar deal with the streaming giant to produce content through their company, Archewell (via The Guardian), but early in the process experts wondered whether they'd bitten off more than they could chew.
Here's When You Can Expect To Watch The Premiere Of Meghan And Harry's Netflix Series
Despite garnering several lucrative deals since defecting, a royal expert made a bold claim about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's finances allegedly being in trouble. Journalist Tina Brown joked to The Telegraph that the Duchess of Sussex should reconsider marrying someone richer, like Elon Musk, if she wants to keep her position in Hollywood. As far as Brown is concerned, the celebrity couple is struggling to keep up with the Joneses.
Meghan Markle Gets Candid About Her Future Aspirations For Daughter Lilibet
Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex, launched a new podcast after signing a massive deal with Spotify last year. It was clear from the start that she wanted to use her platform to help cover topics that are important to her (per People). "This is 'Archetypes' — the podcast where...
The List
58K+
Followers
39K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT
The List is a women's entertainment news and lifestyle site with a twist. We pride ourselves on being original and well-researched, and we don't sugarcoat things. We cover friendship, love, moving on, and everything in between.https://www.thelist.com/
Comments / 0