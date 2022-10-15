We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. When you think of Meghan Markle, you likely think of her royal wedding with her husband Prince Harry, the Oprah Winfrey tell-all interview in March 2021, and the ongoing royal feud between the rest of the members of the royal family. People typically don't associate Markle with her life before she stepped into the spotlight. Prior to her royal wedding, the California girl worked as an actress on the American drama "Suits," did freelance jobs as a professional calligrapher, and was even featured on "Deal or No Deal" (via Good Housekeeping). However, aside from not being British, Markle has broken royal tradition in quite a few ways, including the fact that she was married between 2011 to 2013 to talent agent and producer Trevor Engelson (via Elle Australia).

CALIFORNIA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO