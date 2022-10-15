ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, WV

Bonnie’s Bus to offer mammograms in Rupert, Glenville, Jane Lew

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Bonnie’s Bus mobile mammography unit will visit Greenbrier, Gilmer and Lewis counties offering 3-D digital screening mammograms and breast care education to women. A service of WVU Medicine-WVU Hospitals and the WVU Cancer Institute, Bonnie’s Bus will be at:
GLENVILLE, WV
RedStorm men, WVU-Tech battle to 1-1 draw

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — A recent River States Conference men's soccer showdown between the University of Rio Grande and West Virginia University-Tech had everything a fan from the two schools could've asked for. Everything except a winner, that is.
RIO GRANDE, OH
Friday night lights preview: One week before playoffs

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WV News) - Only one week left... for Ohio, anyway. The eight schools of the River Cities are ramping up for the final week of the regular season in Ohio and the penultimate week in West Virginia, as schools from both states vie for the remaining playoff spots.
MORGANTOWN, WV
Golden Bears blank Rio women for first win

RIO GRANDE, Ohio — Nearly every statistic pointed to the University of Rio Grande women's soccer team dominating West Virginia University-Tech. Except the numbers that counted most, though — the final score.
RIO GRANDE, OH
Cuevas' 4 goals lead Lewis County into sectional final

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Top-seeded Lewis County made quick work of Braxton County behind a stellar performance from Leon Cuevas, who notched four goals and assisted on another as the Minutemen punched their ticket to the Class AA Region II, Section 2 final with a 10-2 victory. Lewis...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
Injuries impacting WVU as it prepares for Texas Tech

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The Mountaineer football team heads to Texas Tech this weekend for a Saturday showdown with the 3-3 Red Raiders. West Virginia, which is also 3-3, is riding the momentum of a 43-40 victory over Baylor last Thursday. Unfortunately for Neal Brown’s WVU squad, it is also...
MORGANTOWN, WV
Mountain Lions surge past Rams

OAKLAND — The Southern Rams battled hard, but they couldn’t contain Tucker County’s high-powered offense as the visiting Mountain Lions rolled to a 56-27 victory in last Friday’s football matchup on Autumn Glory weekend. Tucker County came into Oakland on Friday as one of West Virginia’s...
OAKLAND, CA
The Football homestretch and soccer playoffs

Wow, fall is moving by really quickly. We are coming on the home stretch for football and volleyball, soccer playoffs started last night, cross country and cheer regionals are coming up, and golf is already in the books. It’s been a mixed bag for Lewis County this year. We’ve some...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management offers hope to the afflicted with holistic approach to pain treatment

The WVU Medicine Center for Integrative Pain Management, a multidisciplinary clinic that specializes in dealing with chronic pain, has seen thousands of patients walk through its doors since opening five years ago, and officials are looking forward to continue tackling pain, opioid addiction, and more head-on. The Morgantown-based center houses...
MORGANTOWN, WV

