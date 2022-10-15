Cast your vote for the Week 8 Player of the Week!

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year.

Below are the candidates for the eighth week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores and statistics. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com.

Here are your candidates

Judah Price, Independence – Price continued to steamroll his way into the record books Friday, scoring six touchdowns to go along with a trio of two-point conversions as Independence improved to 7-0 with a 52-0 win at Man Friday.

Braydie Carr, James Monroe – Carr had a breakout game Friday, turning 17 carries into 193 yards and three touchdowns as James Monroe handed Midland Trail a 42-0 loss to remain unbeaten.

Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East – Davis threw for 135 yards and three scores to go along with 88 yards rushing and another touchdown in East’s 47-8 win over Ripley.

Dominick Collins, Princeton – Collins continues to terrorize opponents on both sides of the ball. The junior standout hauled in four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions including a pick six Friday in a 56-7 win over Beckley.

Drake Cole, Summers County – Cole was steady again Friday, rushing 15 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bobcats earn a 36-26 win at Meadow Bridge.

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield – Fuller was efficient again Friday, tossing three touchdown passes and rushing for two more as the Beavers notched their second win of the season, a 46-20 victory on homecoming against Tazewell, Va.

Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill – Lewis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown Friday, helping Oak Hill improve to 5-3 with a 27-7 win at Buckhannon-Upshur.

2022 Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Kaiden Vance, Westside

Week 2: Darmonte Mitchell, Beckley

Week 3: Ian Cline, Greenbrier East

Week 4: Judah Price, Independence

Week 5: Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West

Week 6: Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West

Week 7: Duke Dodson, Summers County

2022 Community Choice Winners

Week 1: Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe

Week 2: Layton Dowdy, James Monroe

Week 3: Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton

Week 4: Drake Cole, Summers County

Week 5: Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring

Week 6: Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East

Week 7: Duke Dodson, Summers County

