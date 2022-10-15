ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lootpress

Cast your vote for the Week 8 Player of the Week!

By Tyler Jackson
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MYMfN_0iaUmKix00

The Lootpress Player of the Week Award sponsored by Mid-State Ford, Bodyworks and The Law Offices of Brandon Steele, has returned for the second year.

Below are the candidates for the eighth week of the prep football season. Voting will close Monday at 11:59 P.M. The fan vote will be used in the event of a tie. There are also changes to the Player of the Week voting pertaining to the top overall vote getter that you can read about here.

In order for a player to be eligible or nominated, the stat keeper or coach must report all scores and statistics. Scores can be reported to Tylerjackson@lootpress.com and Rustyudy@lootpress.com.

Here are your candidates

  • Judah Price, Independence – Price continued to steamroll his way into the record books Friday, scoring six touchdowns to go along with a trio of two-point conversions as Independence improved to 7-0 with a 52-0 win at Man Friday.
  • Braydie Carr, James Monroe – Carr had a breakout game Friday, turning 17 carries into 193 yards and three touchdowns as James Monroe handed Midland Trail a 42-0 loss to remain unbeaten.
  • Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East – Davis threw for 135 yards and three scores to go along with 88 yards rushing and another touchdown in East’s 47-8 win over Ripley.
  • Dominick Collins, Princeton – Collins continues to terrorize opponents on both sides of the ball. The junior standout hauled in four passes for 110 yards and two touchdowns to go along with two interceptions including a pick six Friday in a 56-7 win over Beckley.
  • Drake Cole, Summers County – Cole was steady again Friday, rushing 15 times for 109 yards and two touchdowns, helping the Bobcats earn a 36-26 win at Meadow Bridge.
  • Caleb Fuller, Bluefield – Fuller was efficient again Friday, tossing three touchdown passes and rushing for two more as the Beavers notched their second win of the season, a 46-20 victory on homecoming against Tazewell, Va.
  • Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill – Lewis rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown Friday, helping Oak Hill improve to 5-3 with a 27-7 win at Buckhannon-Upshur.

Cast your vote below!

Who is your Week 8 Player of the Week?

Judah Price, Independence Judah Price, Independence 841 ( 23.41 % )

Braydie Carr, James Monroe Braydie Carr, James Monroe 561 ( 15.61 % )

Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East Monquelle Davis, Greenbrier East 159 ( 4.43 % )

Dominick Collins, Princeton Dominick Collins, Princeton 229 ( 6.37 % )

Caleb Fuller, Bluefield Caleb Fuller, Bluefield 36 ( 1 % )

Drake Cole, Summers County Drake Cole, Summers County 1210 ( 33.68 % )

Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill Malachi Lewis, Oak Hill 557 ( 15.5 % )

2022 Player of the Week Winners

Week 1: Kaiden Vance, Westside

Week 2: Darmonte Mitchell, Beckley

Week 3: Ian Cline, Greenbrier East

Week 4: Judah Price, Independence

Week 5: Ethan Holliday, Greenbrier West

Week 6: Ty Nickell, Greenbrier West

Week 7: Duke Dodson, Summers County

2022 Community Choice Winners

Week 1: Cooper Ridgeway, James Monroe

Week 2: Layton Dowdy, James Monroe

Week 3: Khamrin Proffitt, Princeton

Week 4: Drake Cole, Summers County

Week 5: Jalon Bailey, Shady Spring

Week 6: Jackson Danielson, Wyoming East

Week 7: Duke Dodson, Summers County

Email: tylerjackson@lootpress.com and follow on Twitter @tjack94

Comments / 0

Related
Lootpress

Prep Football: Week 8 Statistical Leaders

Attached is a list of the area statistical leaders through Week 8 of the prep football season. In order to be on the list, coaches must submit their players’ individual stats to tylerjackson@lootpress.com by Monday afternoon. For stats not made available by a team’s coach, we used the stats submitted by the opposing team. Meadow Bridge has not reported stats since Week 3, thus their stats reflect their totals through the first three weeks of the season. Liberty has not reported stats for two of its games.
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Lootpress

Prep Football: Cast your vote for the Week 9 winners!

Each week we’ll pick from the slate of games and allow you and the community to vote for who you think will win each contest. The results will be posted the following week. You are encouraged to participate in the polls and post your picks on Twitter and Facebook while tagging us in your picks.
WYOMING STATE
WSLS

Franklin County’s Lee rambles to Week 8 Honors

VINTON, Va. – Franklin County is on track to take a crack at the Blue Ridge district title, and our 1st and 10 reigning player of the year is part of the reason why. Franklin County outlasted William Byrd 35-23 Friday night with senior running back Jahylen Lee contributing 224 yards and 3 rushing touchdowns in the win.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Prep Soccer: Win or go home, sectional soccer heats up

There will be no more tomorrows this week for soccer teams around the Mountain State. It’s win or go home from here on out. That’s because sectional soccer kicks into high gear Tuesday with semifinal action in hopes of making a run to the state tournament in Beckley in just over two weeks.
BECKLEY, WV
Williamson Daily News

MCHS crowns 2022 Homecoming royalty

NEWTOWN — Mingo Central High School conducted their annual Homecoming festivities this past week as they crowned their new Queen and King at halftime of the Miners win against Shady Spring. Keyanna Smith was crowned as the 2022 queen while Peyton Sansom was named as King. Mingo Central defeated Shady 52-28.
MATEWAN, WV
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy