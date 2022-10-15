ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Virginia State

Warner reminds eligible WV citizens that the deadline to register to vote is October 18th

By Tyler Barker
Lootpress
Lootpress
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IyaKj_0iaUmEQb00

CHARLESTON, WV (LOOTPRESS) – With the November 8th General Election quickly approaching, WV Secretary of State Mac Warner issued this notice today regarding the deadline to register to vote.

To register in person with your county clerk, the Voter Registration Form must be in the hand of the county clerk by the close of business on Tuesday, October 18th. Registrations sent by mail must be received or postmarked by no later than October 18th. Voters can also register online by the close of business of their county clerk’s office. To download a mail-in voter registration form, register to vote online, or find your county clerk’s contact information visit GoVoteWV.com.

“This is an important deadline for citizens wanting to vote in our General Election,” Warner said. “It is also a good opportunity for those who are currently registered to vote to update their voter registration if they need to.”

According to Warner, any registered voter who has moved, changed their name since the last election, or wants to change their party affiliation should update their registration on or before October 18th.

Warner said that September is recognized each year as National Voter Registration Month. The Secretary of State’s Office and county clerks throughout the state worked together to host more than 100 voter registration drives during the month of September.

According to Secretary Warner, a total of 5,326 West Virginia citizens registered to vote in September.

Absentee Voting has been taking place since September 23rd. Early Voting in-person begins on Wednesday, October 26th, and runs through Saturday, November 5th.

For last-minute circumstances and emergencies before the election, there are provisions that allow citizens to vote by Emergency Absentee Ballot. Citizens are encouraged to contact their county clerk directly to learn more or visit GoVoteWV.com​.

Citizens are also asked to report any possible irregularities or election fraud directly to the WV Secretary of State’s Office. Citizens can call 877-FRAUD-WV to make a report. They can also participate in the WVSOS “See Something, TEXT Something!” initiative. This allows a citizen to take a photo of a potential violation and text it directly to our investigations unit. To use the text-to-report technology, text “WV” to 45995.

