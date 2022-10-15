How to help families of fallen Bristol police officers

BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — The community is mourning the loss of two members of the Bristol Police Department who were shot and killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Dustin DeMonte, 35, and Officer Alex Hamzy, 34, were killed Wednesday while responding to a 911 call about possible domestic violence between two brothers. Officer Alec Iurato, 26, was also wounded.

As families grieve and the community tries to look forward, fundraisers are popping up in the city.

Fund the First

This fundraiser, organized by the Bristol PBA, will directly benefit the families of Hamzy and DeMonte. Click here to donate.

Bristol Police Heroes Fund

Bristol Police Commissioners partnered with the Bristol Police Union to create this fund, which aids and assists families when tragedies like this happen during active duty.

All funds will be directed to the Bristol Police Union. Click here to donate.

Barstool Sports

Barstool Sports is selling t-shirts and sweatshirts to honor DeMonte and Hamzy. One hundred percent of net proceeds will toward supporting their families.

Purchase a ‘Bristol Police Tee’ here or a ‘Bristol Police Crewneck’ here .

Tunnels to Towers Foundation

The Tunnels to Towers Foundation , an organization dedicated to paying off the mortgages of fallen first responders, is taking on DeMonte’s mortgage . DeMonte and his wife, Lara, have two children and a third on the way.

