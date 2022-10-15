ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

KEPR

Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown

RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82

BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
BENTON COUNTY, WA
People

Pride of Her Family': Aspiring Radiology Technician Is Fatally Shot During Confrontation on Road

Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was fatally shot Saturday near State Route 397 in East Kennewick, Wash. A teenager was fatally shot Saturday during a two-vehicle confrontation on a Washington State road. Jatzivy Sarabia, 18, was killed about 11:40 p.m. near State Route 397 in East Kennewick after someone fired into the vehicle she was riding in, according to the Benton County Sheriff's Office. "It was reported that two vehicles were involved in some sort of altercation resulting in shots being fired," states a sheriff's office press release. "One vehicle...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots

Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street

MABTON, Wash. – One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can’t yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
MABTON, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Semi-truck on fire causing a traffic delay on I-82 westbound

Traffic is being delayed on I-82 westbound after reports of a semi-truck crash. Officials were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of a semi-truck on fire on the side of the road. According to Washington Department of Transportation, traffic eastbound on I-82 near the crash has been reduced to one lane and they don’t have an estimated time as to when westbound traffic will be open again. Multiple different agencies are on scene to quickly put out the fire and move traffic along. We reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information but have yet to hear back.
BENTON COUNTY, WA
Chronicle

Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy

Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
YAKIMA, WA
FOX 11 and 41

One minor in the hospital and one in custody after a shooting in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol officers and Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived the found one victim with a single gunshot wound. Officers immediately applied first aid and were able...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties

RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
FRANKLIN COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

KPD arrests 15 year old for shooting teen in head in Kennewick

Washington State Patrol officers and the Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers immediately applied...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High

KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
KENNEWICK, WA

