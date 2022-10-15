Read full article on original website
I-82 crash: Richland driver suffers serious injury in wrong-way crash
RICHLAND, Wash. — Westbound traffic on I-82 was completely blocked in Benton County on Sunday when a vehicle driving the wrong way was involved in a crash that left at least one person with severe injuries. Details were posted to social media by WSP Trooper Chris Thorson on October 16 at 7:32 a.m. PST. He confirmed that a pickup truck...
KEPR
Richland crash sends two to the hospital; injuries unknown
RICHLAND, Wash. — UPDATE: Richland Police Department's Collision Investigation Team is investigating the serious collision as a vehicular assault. Just after 6 a.m., police responded to a crash at the intersection of George Washington Way and Snyder St. Police said after an investigation of the scene, they determined the...
nbcrightnow.com
Truck v semi with trailers collision blocks lane on I-82
BENTON COUNTY, Wash. - One lane is blocked on Interstate 82 headed west around milepost 107 due to a collision, according to Washington State Patrol Trooper Chris Thorson. A truck collision with a semi with double trailers occurred about two miles west of Badger Road. Traffic is reportedly getting by....
Yakima Herald Republic
Yakima man charged with drive-by shooting after deputy witnessed shots
Prosecutors charged a Yakima man with drive-by shooting after a sheriff’s deputy said he saw the man fire a gun from a vehicle he was riding in. Efrain Iniguez Jr., 27, was also charged with first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, based on his prior convictions for second-degree robbery and residential burglary, according to court documents filed last week in Yakima County Superior Court.
FOX 11 and 41
Man shot in foot while walking down Mabton street
MABTON, Wash. – One person was shot near Boundary Road and Fern Street in Mabton around 2 p.m. on October 18, according to Mabton Chief of Police Eduardo Garcia. One man called police reporting he had been walking down the street with another man when the other was shot in the foot, according to Garcia. Police are still in the early stages of investigating this incident and can’t yet say if it was gang-related. The man is now in the hospital and expected to be OK.
FOX 11 and 41
Semi-truck on fire causing a traffic delay on I-82 westbound
Traffic is being delayed on I-82 westbound after reports of a semi-truck crash. Officials were notified around 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning, after reports of a semi-truck on fire on the side of the road. According to Washington Department of Transportation, traffic eastbound on I-82 near the crash has been reduced to one lane and they don’t have an estimated time as to when westbound traffic will be open again. Multiple different agencies are on scene to quickly put out the fire and move traffic along. We reached out to Washington State Patrol for more information but have yet to hear back.
KEPR
Family and friends honor 18-year-old shot and killed in Benton County
TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Loved ones are celebrating the life of Jatzivy Sarabia, the 18-year-old shot and killed on Oct. 15 in Benton County. On Monday, Oct. 17, dozens gathered at Howard Amon Park for a balloon release organized by Jatzivy's friends. Kimberly Sarabia, Jatzivy's mother, said she was loved...
Chronicle
Yakima Residents Ask for More Information About Missing Boy
Five Yakima residents gathered outside the Yakima Police Department on Monday morning to ask for more information and transparency about a 5-year-old who went missing at Sarg Hubbard Park on Sept. 10. They put up and carried signs that read "Did you forget," "We need answers" and "Justicia para Lucian."
KEPR
Kennewick police arrest man suspected of trespassing on school grounds with a firearm
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A man has been arrested after allegedly trespassing on the Kennewick High School campus with a firearm on Oct. 17. Just after midnight, Officers observed a 27-year-old man walking on Kennewick High School grounds on the 500 block of W. 6th Ave. in Kennewick. When officers...
FOX 11 and 41
nbcrightnow.com
Siren tests on Oct 20 will be heard in Benton and Franklin counties
RICHLAND, Wash. — Annual siren tests along the Columbia and Yakima rivers are scheduled for October 20 between 10 a.m. and noon, according to the press release from Energy Northwest. The tests are done by Energy Northwest in partnership with Benton and Franklin County Emergency Management and the Department of Energy.
‘Pride of her family.’ Funeral expense fundraiser started for slain Hanford High grad
“She was the big sister in the house. Always taking care of everyone’s needs.”
FOX 11 and 41
KPD arrests 15 year old for shooting teen in head in Kennewick
Washington State Patrol officers and the Kennewick Police Department were called to the 800 block of N. Volland St around 9:20 p.m. Saturday night after reports of an assault involving weapons. When officers arrived, they found a 17-year-old victim with a single gunshot wound to the head. Officers immediately applied...
East Valley school bus crashes into car, injuring Moxee driver
MOXEE, Wash. — There were no children on an East Valley school bus when it collided with another vehicle, injuring its driver at a Moxee intersection on Thursday evening. According to Lt. Mark Lewis of the Moxee Police Department, officers were informed of the collision around 4:00 p.m. PST on October 13, 2022. Initial calls suggested that a bus and...
nbcrightnow.com
Man with gun arrested at Kennewick High
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Shortly after midnight Monday, Kennewick Police Officers observed a male walking on the Kennewick High School campus. When officers tried to contact the man he ran. After a short chase officers say they stopped the man and determined he had a gun. According to a KPD press release,...
