Rowan County, NC

Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize

SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges

On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her. Cooler temperatures means end of season for SC farmer. Updated: 3 hours ago. The plants at home might not like this cold weather,...
Pharr Mill Brewing Co. adds Concord taproom, restaurant

CONCORD, N.C. — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. is now dishing up hickory-smoked barbecue in Concord. The Harrisburg brewery has expanded its footprint with a second taproom and its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Pharr Mill Brewing & BBQ offers everything from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-inspired brisket. Owner Alston Richardson says...
Authorities searching for missing 74-year-old Statesville woman

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Iredell County. Authorities say 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy was last seen at a home off Miller Farm Road in Statesville. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bellamy has dementia or some...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina

SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire

Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
