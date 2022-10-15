Read full article on original website
Meet the North Carolina woman behind the stunning new murals in Lexington
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
Group demanding change of North Carolina high school mascot says school board refuses to respond
"Gaston County school board has refused to meet with us," says Rebecca LaClaire, with Metrolina Native American Association. "With parents, with tribal leaders, with students. So, we're here again just to let them know we're not going to stop."
Authorities cancel Silver Alert for Cabarrus County couple
MIDLAND, N.C. — A Silver Alert was canceled Wednesday morning for a couple reported missing from a home in Cabarrus County. Authorities said Lillie Mclain Wilson, 72, and Merlin Conrad Wilson Jr, 76, were last seen on Troutman Road in Midland. Both are believed to have dementia or other cognitive disabilities, investigators said.
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College announces winners of its voter sticker design contest
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Charles Day of Rowan County and Kayleon Dortch-Elliott of Cabarrus County created the winning “I Voted” stickers in Rowan-Cabarrus Community College’s Voter Sticker Design Contest and will have their designs distributed by each county’s board of elections during early voting, which begins October 20.
Rowan County Family Plays Lottery Together, Shares $200,000 Prize
SALISBURY, NC (News Release) – Andrew Raymond Stefanick of Salisbury got off work at the hospital, decided to buy a $5 lottery ticket, and uncovered a $200,000 prize waiting for him. “I just felt the urge to buy a scratch-off,” Stefanick said. “I saw there was a promotion for...
‘Now it’s children that we are losing’: Mecklenburg County unveils crime prevention plan
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Crime in Mecklenburg County is something you’ve heard WBTV talk about. It impacts every single one of us. But what are the solutions to stop it?. Tonight, county leaders met to talk about a long-term approach to stopping the violence. A plan was created that addresses the issue from a public health standpoint.
Search continues for shooter after three shot, multiple injured at Livingstone College homecoming concert
The school wants to build a new Center of Entrepreneurship. As of today, the devices are available without a prescription directly from stores or online. Charlotte bus operators claim unsafe environment. The data agrees.
Parent threw bleach at North Carolina elementary school bus driver, school district says
A parent is accused of throwing bleach at an elementary school bus driver, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools confirmed Tuesday morning.
Union County residents fighting against a potential wastewater treatment
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Union County residents are fighting against a potential wastewater treatment plant in Indian Trail. The Union County board of commissioners said the current wastewater plant will age out very soon, and they wanted to have an open and transparent discussion with the community. For the...
Ground broken for Yadkin River Trailhead in Spencer
SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - The Town of Spencer joined with many partners to break ground on its project to connect Rowan County to the Wil-Cox Bridge and Yadkin River Park on Monday afternoon. The new Trailhead will offer a seamless connection to the Wil-Cox Bridge and the current and future...
Man injured in Livingstone College shooting now facing charges
On Oct. 15 around 5:58 a.m., a female victim said she was traveling home in an Uber driven by Vicente Diaz-Gomez, 45, when he sexually assaulted her.
CATS Crime: Bus operators claims of unsafe environment supported by data
Dr. Dana Cathey-Williams says she can't be silent. She wants to educate you – no matter who you are – that love is not abuse. Gaston County community petitions to change school mascot.
Mecklenburg County is developing a plan to combat violence
Pharr Mill Brewing Co. adds Concord taproom, restaurant
CONCORD, N.C. — Pharr Mill Brewing Co. is now dishing up hickory-smoked barbecue in Concord. The Harrisburg brewery has expanded its footprint with a second taproom and its first bricks-and-mortar restaurant. Pharr Mill Brewing & BBQ offers everything from Carolina-style pulled pork to Texas-inspired brisket. Owner Alston Richardson says...
Lexington businesses prepare for BBQ festival after two-year hiatus
LEXINGTON, N.C. — The 38th annual Lexington BBQ Festival is back this year and set to be bigger than ever after taking a two-year hiatus because of COVID-19. The city of Lexington says they have taken a hit economically without the festival. The festival will take place Saturday on...
Authorities searching for missing 74-year-old Statesville woman
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a woman missing out of Iredell County. Authorities say 74-year-old Barbara Bellamy was last seen at a home off Miller Farm Road in Statesville. According to the North Carolina Department of Public Safety, Bellamy has dementia or some...
Gunshots fired during college homecoming concert in North Carolina
SALISBURY, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Police are investigating a shooting on the campus of Livingstone College. The incident occurred Saturday during the school’s homecoming concert at about 11 p.m. Two who were not students at Livingstone were injured in the melee. However, they were not injured in the actual shooting. They were injured fleeing […]
Fab-Con chooses Salisbury for new facility
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan EDC and North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced today that Fab-Con Machinery Development Corporation (Fab-Con), will locate a new manufacturing facility in Salisbury. Fab-Con plans to create 29 jobs over the next three years, as well as invest $6.85 million in equipment and improvements to its new facility at 110 Thermoid Way.
Vehicle strikes road construction equipment, closing portion of Old Statesville Rd. in north Charlotte
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A crash involving construction equipment has blocked a portion of Old Statesville Road in north Charlotte, authorities said. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police, a vehicle collided with road construction equipment that was bound together by metal cables. Old Statesville Road is closed between Sunset Road and...
Iredell-Statesville Schools Board of Education questionnaire
Editor’s note: The Record & Landmark reached out to the candidates for the Iredell-Statesville Schools seats with a series of questions about their background and experience, as well as plans or priorities for a term in office. Brian Sloan (District 1) and Anita Kurn (District 7) did not respond...
