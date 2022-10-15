“The people you love deserve more than your leftover time.”. I can’t recall when or where I first heard this quote — some time over the pandemic — but it’s been on my mind ever since. It was a different way of framing what I once saw as “getting my work done first” or “earning my free time.” This quote was less “me-centric,” more thoughtful. If we can agree that it’s the people in our lives, at the end of the day, that are most important, then what on earth are we running around doing all day? How do the people I love feel, when I only have time for them once my own stuff is out of the way?

2 DAYS AGO