Related
Yale Daily News
Students describe classroom accessibility in light of Yale’s mask-optional policy
Staff Reporter & Staff Reporter & Contributing Reporter & Contributing Reporter. This school year has seen the most relaxed COVID-19 restrictions since the pandemic began, with optional and self-directed testing, a lift in the mask mandate and an near-full return to in-person instruction. While many Yalies are enthusiastic about a...
Yale Daily News
The Schwarzman Center, one year in
A year after the Schwarzman Center opened its doors to the Yale community, students remain divided on whether the Center has achieved its vision for a more unified Yale. The Schwarzman Center, which was founded by a $150 million donation by Stephen Schwarzman ’69, was designed to become a “transformational” campus center through the renovation of the University’s Commons and Memorial Hall spaces. Schwarzman’s gift was, at the time, the second-largest single donation in Yale’s history.
Yale Daily News
BARRERA: Yale MBAs need climate education
Evans Hall, the headquarters of the Yale School of Management, is a symbol of the age-old struggle between the environment and unabated business development. Although the all-glass façade was designed to signify transparency in the business world, this symbolic gesture has come at the cost of hundreds of birds smashing to their death into the sky-reflecting windows. The irony of a business school that literally kills mother nature is almost too apt for how our current economic systems harm our natural environment.
Yale Daily News
Lewis outlines academic priorities as Yale College Dean
Halfway into the fall semester, Pericles Lewis’ academic agenda for his term as dean of Yale College is taking shape. Lewis, who was named dean in May, told the News he plans to reexamine Yale’s class registration and advising systems, as well as expanding programs for first-generation, low income students. The ultimate goal, he said, is to modernize the Yale College experience and provide clearer guidelines for students navigating various majors and paths.
Yale Daily News
Remembrance and reflection on Day of Indigenous Resistance
New Haven residents gathered on the Green Wednesday evening in a demonstration of resistance to colonialism on the Day of Indigenous Resistance. The gathering organized by Unidad Latina en Acción brought together dancers, speakers and community members of all ages at the corner of New Haven’s Green. The event featured dances, speeches and ceremonies that reflected on the legacies of colonialism and genocide in the Americas.
Yale Daily News
MARKELS: To be disciplined
“The people you love deserve more than your leftover time.”. I can’t recall when or where I first heard this quote — some time over the pandemic — but it’s been on my mind ever since. It was a different way of framing what I once saw as “getting my work done first” or “earning my free time.” This quote was less “me-centric,” more thoughtful. If we can agree that it’s the people in our lives, at the end of the day, that are most important, then what on earth are we running around doing all day? How do the people I love feel, when I only have time for them once my own stuff is out of the way?
Yale Daily News
Jackson School dedicated as Yale’s first professional school in half century
The Jackson School of Global Affairs is now officially Yale’s newest professional school. The dedication ceremony, which was an invitation-only event, hosted speakers ranging from CNN anchor Fareed Zakaria ’86 to former Chief Economist of the World Bank Pinelopi Goldberg. For University President Peter Salovey, the christening represents...
Yale Daily News
EDITORIAL: Union Neutrality Now
This Wednesday, over a thousand members of the Yale and New Haven community called upon Yale to remain neutral in the unionization efforts of Local 33 in a march from President Peter Salovey’s office in Sheffield-Sterling-Strathcona Hall to his house on Hillhouse Avenue. Another chapter in the contentious history of relations between the University and the unrecognized graduate student workers’ union, Local 33, is unfolding on campus this fall. Empowered by a 2021 National Labor Relations Board ruling that reversed a Trump-era ban on grad students unionizing, Local 33 is mounting its most serious push for recognition since 2017, demanding pay raises, increased medical benefits, and more. The Editorial Board supports their efforts and calls on all Yale students — undergraduate, professional and graduate — to stand in solidarity with Local 33.
