16th annual Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot registration now open

SAYRE, Pa. (WETM) — Registration for the largest 5K run in Bradford County is now open, according to Guthrie.

The Guthrie Sayre Turkey Trot 5K enters its 16th year as one of the most beloved traditions in the Twin Tiers.

Happening on Thanksgiving morning at 10 a.m., the race takes runners through the streets of Athens and Sayre, both starting and ending at the Sayre Theatre.

The Robert Packer Hospital Auxiliary has had a continued partnership as the Presenting Sponsor for the Turkey Trot, and proceeds from the race will benefit Guthrie’s Cancer Care Fund.

The fund provides financial relief to Guthrie cancer patients at all Guthrie Cancer Center facilities.

There is a registration fee of $25 for the live race and the virtual race. Participants have until Nov. 18 to apply, there will be no last-minute registrations and no race day registration.

Additional information on the race and where to register can be found on the Guthrie website.

