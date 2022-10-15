ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Footwear News

Cate Blanchett Suits Up in Alexander McQueen and ’90s Style Platform Sandals for the World Premiere of ‘Pinocchio’ at the BFI London Film Festival

By Amina Ayoud
Footwear News
Footwear News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mqO61_0iaUlGEG00

Cate Blanchett joined her fellow cast members on the red carpet for the world premiere of Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall today. Blanchett repped an Alexander McQueen look that was fresh off the runway, the actress pairing the outfit with elevated footwear.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31cbbD_0iaUlGEG00
Cate Blanchett attends the “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

The thespian suited up in a tailored double breasted blazer with a risky plunging neckline and an intense eye motif plastered on the front trailing down the sleeve and on the star’s pant leg. The trousers, like their blazer counterpart, were mainly white and straight legged, the style slightly basic in contrast with the structured top half.

Women’s suits have greatly evolved over the years, however their origins can still be seen in the suits worn today. The classic style is tailored two-piece designs made specifically for a woman’s form. Women’s suits often feature a skirt or fitted pants with a matching blazer. The style emerged in the early 1900s during the Suffragette Movement, but didn’t hit peak popularity until the 1980s as more women entered the workforce.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35JqPq_0iaUlGEG00
Cate Blanchett attends the “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

Blanchett channeled the ’90s, slipping into black platform sandal reminisced on sunny summer days and warmer weather. The style consisted of thick straps crossing over the tops of the thespian’s feet, securing them in place, accompanied by thick elevated platforms that added a couple of extra inches to Blanchett’s look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sq7E7_0iaUlGEG00
Cate Blanchett attends the “Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio” world premiere during the 66th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall on Oct. 15, 2022 in London, England. CREDIT: Getty Images for BFI

Guillermo Del Toro’s “Pinocchio” is a darker take on the fairytale classic with a star-studded cast of characters about a father’s wish that magically brings a wooden boy to life in Italy, giving him a chance to care for the child. The film is set to release in select cinemas from Friday, Nov. 25. It will then become available to stream on Netflix just two weeks later on Friday, Dec. 9.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to see more celebrities rocking power suits.

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Kate Hudson Slips Into a Sheer Illusion Dress With Floral Appliqués & Giuseppe Zanotti Heels for ‘Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon’ Screening

Kate Hudson served glamour on the red carpet for the special screening of “Mona Lisa And The Blood Moon” yesterday at the Hollywood American Legion Post 43 in Los Angeles. Hudson graced the event in a black lace gown with hidden heels. The “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” actress’ Oscar De La Renta dress consisted of a delicate off-the-shoulder sweetheart neckline with long lacy sleeves, the gown made of an iridescent nude fabric close to Hudson’s skin tone. The garment was adorned with black lace floral appliqués down to the trailing skirt that seemed to climb and grow as...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Sarah Jessica Parker’s Twin Daughters Marion & Tabitha Broderick Sparkle In Crystal-Embellished SJP Heels at ‘Hocus Pocus 2’ Premiere

It was a family night for Sarah Jessica Parker who was accompanied by her husband Matthew Broderick and their twin daughters Marion Broderick and Tabitha Broderick at the “Hocus Pocus 2” premiere. The group made a fashionable appearance on the purple carpet at the AMC Lincoln Square Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night. Marion and Tabitha looked stylish for the evening. The 13-year-old twins posed for photos alongside their parents in peep-toe heels from their mother’s SJP collection. Marion paired her burgundy embellished heels with a shimmering cocktail dress. While Tabitha elevated her black mini dress with sparkling purple heels. Parker...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Footwear News

Madonna’s Son David Banda Soars In 6-Inch Block Heels & Sparkling Suit for 17th Birthday Party With Twin Sisters

Madonna’s youngest son David Banda celebrated his 17th birthday with a disco-themed bash. On Sunday, the world renowned pop icon uploaded a video on Instagram from the night’s festivities. The video sees Banda getting down on the dance floor with his mother and twin sisters Estere and Stella Ciccone. The family partied amongst balloons and sparkling decorations.
EW.com

Kristen Stewart and Charlize Theron dress alike at Snow White premiere

We saw London, we saw France, we saw Charlize Theron and Kristen Stewart in strikingly sheer gowns at the U.K. premiere of Snow White and The Huntsman. While Theron flashed a pair of sexy hotpants underneath her Christian Dior Haute Couture, Stewart worked a more goth version of the layered look in Marchesa's lace dress and embroidered skeleton illusion bodysuit.
In Style

Megan Fox’s Skintight Denim Set Wasn’t Actually Denim at All

While jeggings may remain one of the most controversial Millennial-loved trends, maybe ever, Megan Fox just made a case for their return to the mainstream while taking the skintight pants to a whole new level. On Sunday, the actress shared a trio of photos on Instagram showcasing the full body-hugging...
TMZ.com

Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show

There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez’s Child Emme Muniz Laces Into Converse Sneakers & Pajama Pants for Comfy-Casual Travel

Jennifer Lopez’s child Emme Muniz took the comfortable route while traveling this weekend. Arriving in Los Angeles with Lopez and new stepdad Ben Affleck, Muniz stepped off the group’s flight in a navy blue and white graphic sweatshirt. The long-sleeved top was paired with black and white plaid pajama pants, cementing Muniz’s outfit as especially comfortable and easy to wear. Finishing the 14-year-old’s ensemble was a white and black canvas backpack, as well as a silver dog tag necklace. Muniz also shared a sweet family moment, embracing Ben Affleck in a hug upon reaching the ground.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Footwear News

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
45M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy