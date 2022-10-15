ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

RadarOnline

Stunt Gone Wrong: SHOCKING Clip Shows Ginuwine Passing Out As He Rehearses For Criss Angel's Sin City Magic Show

R&B performer Ginuwine reportedly passed out during a magic stunt rehearsal gone wrong, RadarOnline.com has learned. Fortunately, his rep told us the singer (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) is "OK and he made a full recovery."A shocking new video making its rounds on Thursday showed the Pony hitmaker preparing his dangerous act for Criss Angel's Magic with the Stars, having been submerged in a glass cube filled with water.Moments later, he can seemingly no longer hold his breath as he hits the walls to signal his distress, leading a team of professionals around him to act fast and quickly release...
Distractify

Ginuwine Gave Fans a Scare After a Criss Angel Stunt Went Wrong

With continuous news of legendary entertainers passing away, fans tend to hold their breaths while reading headlines of their favorite celebrities. In 2022 alone, we’ve lost incredible talents such as legendary actor Sidney Poitier, rapper Coolio, R&B icon Jesse Powell and more. And after news spread that R&B legend Ginuwine (real name: Elgin Baylor Lumpkin) had to be hospitalized, fans quickly started to think the worst.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Cinemablend

Kevin Hart Gets Real About Will Smith’s Oscars Slap And How The World Should Treat His Situation With Chris Rock

It’s been a little over six months since Will Smith infamously slapped Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, and many are still discussing the polarzing incident. While the general public has had plenty of thoughts on the matter, plenty of celebrities have weighed in as well. One of the high-profile stars that chimed in with thoughts is Kevin Hart, who’s good friends with both Smith and Rock. Hart has never been one to shy away from giving honest thoughts and, not too long ago, he got real about the slap and how the world should be treating the situation at this point.
WASHINGTON STATE
Cinemablend

Jimmy Kimmel Opens Up About What Happened After Getting Called Out For Ruining Abbott Elementary’s Big Emmys Moment ‘In A Way’ He ’Didn’t Imagine

Abbott Elementary had two entries on the 2022 Emmy winners list this year. Both moments were memorable, however the discourse surrounding them had two very different tones. Sheryl Lee Ralph gave an incredible acceptance speech, that I know made me tear up. While Quinta Brunson’s win for writing the show was clouded by Jimmy Kimmel laying on the stage while she gave her speech. While Brunson has cleared up the situation with Kimmel, the late-night host has spoken out about what happened that night.
Outsider.com

Carol Burnett Recalls One of Her ‘Fondest Memories’ With Angela Lansbury

In her illustrious career, Carol Burnett has crossed paths with some amazing people like film, Broadway, and TV star Angela Lansbury. With Lansbury dying recently at 96 years old, Burnett is remembering a fond moment with her. Burnett mentions seeing Lansbury play in the famed musical Mame. Well, let’s see what Burnett is sharing with the world on Twitter regarding her time with Lansbury.
TheStreet

Huge Band Coming to Las Vegas Strip

Most of the time, it’s probably pretty good to be Adam Levine. I mean, think about it. You’re the handsome lead singer of a multi-platinum band, one that always seems to land a hit single at least once per album. You’re also a judge on the singing competition “The Voice,” as well as an occasional actor.
LAS VEGAS, NV
SheKnows

Bindi Irwin’s Daughter Grace Carries an Animal-Print Block on a Family Getaway & The Video Is Adorable

There are a few undisputed facts in this world. 1: Toddlers will carry around their favorite toy everywhere. 2: Nobody knows animals like the Irwins. And 3: Every video of 18-month-old Grace Warrior is the new cutest video we’ve ever seen. In this latest adventure, Bindi Irwin, her mom Terri, her brother Robert, and her husband Chandler Powell, and their daughter Grace go on a weekend getaway together — and Grace brings a beloved toy. The whole thing is absolutely on-brand for the Australia Zoo conservationist family. “Our little Queensland family getaway, 💙” Bindi captioned the sweet video on Monday. It...

