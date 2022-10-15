Read full article on original website
Less Than Jake announce tour with Cliffdiver and Keep Flying
Less Than Jake have announced an East Coast tour coming up in late November and December. They'll be supported by Cliffdiver and Keep Flying. The tour includes NYC-area stops in Jersey City on December 6 at White Eagle Hall and Long Island on December 11 at Mulcahy's, plus there's an Atlantic City show too. Tickets go on sale Thursday (10/20) at 10 AM. All dates below.
Ragana sign to The Flenser for new album, touring with Vile Creature
The Flenser has signed Ragana, whose first proper full-length in six years will arrive in 2023 via their new label home. The announcement reads:. Ragana is a queer and female two-piece whose members alternate duties on drums, guitar, and vocals to produce some of the most unique and affecting dark music being made today. Originally coming together in the DIY punk scene of Olympia, Washington, and now based in both Olympia and Oakland, Ragana draw upon a number of influences from the flora and fauna of their Pacific Northwest origins to the darkly nostalgic folk of Mt. Eerie and, yes, their Olympian forebears Wolves In The Throne Room, synthesizing them into an experimental, highly idiosyncratic take on black metal.
DOC NYC film fest 2022 lineup: Elephant 6, Judee Sill, Lee Fields, Ennio Morricone, more
The 2022 edition of the DOC NYC, America's largest documentary film festival, runs November 9 - 27 at theaters IFC Center, SVA Theatre and Cinépolis Chelsea, as well as online. There over 200 films this year, including 29 World Premieres and 27 US premieres. Tickets and festival passes are on sale now.
