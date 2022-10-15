The Flenser has signed Ragana, whose first proper full-length in six years will arrive in 2023 via their new label home. The announcement reads:. Ragana is a queer and female two-piece whose members alternate duties on drums, guitar, and vocals to produce some of the most unique and affecting dark music being made today. Originally coming together in the DIY punk scene of Olympia, Washington, and now based in both Olympia and Oakland, Ragana draw upon a number of influences from the flora and fauna of their Pacific Northwest origins to the darkly nostalgic folk of Mt. Eerie and, yes, their Olympian forebears Wolves In The Throne Room, synthesizing them into an experimental, highly idiosyncratic take on black metal.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO