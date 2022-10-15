ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reston, VA

WTOP

DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

MGM National Harbor to host table game dealer hiring event

WASHINGTON - MGM National Harbor will host a hiring event for its next group of new table game dealers on Oct 20. The hiring event will run from 6pm – 9pm at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Prospective MGM employees will be able to speak with current table game employees, learn more about becoming a trainee and interview with hiring managers.
OXON HILL, MD
massachusettsnewswire.com

Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program

Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
MARYLAND STATE
mocoshow.com

Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In

Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)

Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
GAITHERSBURG, MD
fox5dc.com

DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city

WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
WASHINGTON, DC

