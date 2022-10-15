Read full article on original website
WJLA
DCPS denies high school football player's appeal to play, says 2.03 GPA 'not relevant'
WASHINGTON, D.C. (7News) — After a weeks-long ordeal, D.C. Public Schools (DCPS) denied an appeal of eligibility for a D.C. high school quarterback to play football at Eastern High School, the district said in a letter Tuesday. DCPS' policy requires student-athletes to have at least a 2.0 GPA on...
WTOP
DC gym teacher named District’s ‘Teacher of the Year’
D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser has named the District’s top teacher. In a surprise ceremony Monday, Bowser and other officials presented the 2023 DC Teacher of the Year Award to Center City PCS teacher Jermar Rountree, the school’s physical education teacher for pre-K through eighth grade. Along with the...
$27K Raised To Buy Car For High School Band Director Who Sold His Car To Fund Marching Band
A community is stepping up to help raise money to purchase a car for a High School Band Director in Washington, DC who sold his vehicle to donate money to the band, states a GoFundMe spokesperson. Eastern High School Band Director, James Perry, has led the school's marching band for...
Catholic High School In Hyattsville Locked Down, Police On Scene (DEVELOPING)
A Maryland Catholic high school was placed into lockdown on Monday afternoon, according to police in Prince George's County. The Hyattsville Police Department issued an alert at approximately 2:15 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 17, advising that the DeMatha Catholic High School on Madison Street has been placed into its lockdown protocol.
Fairfax County students make up for pandemic time in Saturday School
LINCOLNIA, Va. — Students in Fairfax County attended Saturday School at Glasgow Middle School, completely voluntarily. It’s part of a federal program to help students catch up after time spent remote learning during the pandemic. Even though it’s a Saturday, 8th-grader Willow Rosenthal doesn’t mind spending more time...
WTOP
Black, Hispanic students disproportionately suspended in Arlington schools, county says
Black, Hispanic and students with disabilities in Arlington, Virginia, public schools were disproportionately suspended during the last school year, according to a report from the school system’s Office of School Climate and Culture. Gradis White, director of school climate and culture, told the school board last week that the...
WUSA
Teachers "fed up" in Montgomery County
Teachers say they are fed up with the board of education. They claim MCPS has failed to negotiate with the teachers union.
fox5dc.com
2 men, 2 women killed in Woodbridge shooting
Tragedy struck Monday in a quiet Virginia neighborhood. Four people were shot dead inside a home in Woodbridge. FOX 5’s Lindsay Watts reports from the scene of the crime with the latest.
fox5dc.com
MGM National Harbor to host table game dealer hiring event
WASHINGTON - MGM National Harbor will host a hiring event for its next group of new table game dealers on Oct 20. The hiring event will run from 6pm – 9pm at The Theater at MGM National Harbor. Prospective MGM employees will be able to speak with current table game employees, learn more about becoming a trainee and interview with hiring managers.
All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State
Two HBCUs were among the top 10 of best schools in Maryland. The post All Four Of Maryland’s HBCUs Among Top 15 Best Universities To Attend In The State appeared first on 92 Q.
fox5dc.com
Metro Silver Line 'operationally ready' for passengers by Thanksgiving; safety approvals pending
WASHINGTON - Metro officials say the long-awaited Silver Line extension to Dulles Airport will be 'operationally ready' for passengers by Thanksgiving and say they are awaiting safety approvals by the Washington Metrorail Safety Commission before moving forward. The announcement Wednesday comes after the transit system completed two weeks of simulated...
massachusettsnewswire.com
Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program
Notary Training Network is the only approved course provider in the state with in person classes for notary applicants. BALTIMORE, Md. /Massachusetts Newswire – National News/ — Notary Training Network founder, Michol Bobb announces becoming the first in-state approved notary public training program. Michol has been organizing and facilitating notary training workshops since 2015, initially starting as meetups in the Baltimore area to connect with other notaries. On July 25th this year, the Maryland Secretary of State’s office added the course provider to its website as an approved notary trainer.
ffxnow.com
Police: Man assaulted by group outside Centreville bar and pool hall
(Updated at 1:50 p.m.) An adult man was severely beaten by a group of men in the parking lot of in Centreville, police say. Officers were dispatched to 14114 Lee Highway around 12:03 a.m. on Sunday (Oct. 16) for the reported assault. Allegedly a patron of The Revolution Darts &...
mocoshow.com
Kusshi Sushi Will Now Provide Lunch For the Staff of 65 MCPS Schools; Bethesda Bagels Will Chip In
Last Friday we let you know that Kusshi Sushi, a popular sushi and Japanese cuisine restaurant in Pike & Rose that has just opened its second MoCo location in Downtown Silver Spring (8512 Fenton Street), will be feeding the staff members of 48 different Montgomery County schools. The restaurant has now upped it to 65 schools (full list available below), following an outpouring of support.
Trader Joe’s opening in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Fans of Trader Joe’s will have another location where they can shop beginning Oct. 27 when the grocery store chain opens its store in College Park. The store at 4429 Calvert Rd. will open its doors at 8 a.m. that day. Prior to that, there will be […]
fox5dc.com
Zoning dispute continues to threaten shutdown of Sugarloaf Mountain
In Frederick County, a final vote could be held Tuesday night on the future of Sugarloaf Mountain. The owner is warning that the hiking spot could close to the public because of a zoning fight.
mocoshow.com
Five Upcoming Restaurant Openings That Have Created The Most Buzz (October 2022 Edition)
Life shouldn’t be about views, likes, and shares, but this article will be as we take a look back at the upcoming restaurants that have created the most buzz on our website and associated social media accounts in the last two months. Today we’re going to highlight the seven (in no particular order) that have generated the most buzz in terms of views, likes, and shares as we get into the midst of fall:
fox5dc.com
DC school maintenance worker arrested for carrying registered gun onto school grounds: police
WASHINGTON - Authorities say a maintenance worker at a D.C. high school was arrested Monday after he carried his registered gun with him onto school grounds. The discovery was made just before 10 a.m. at Anacostia High School on 16th Street in southeast D.C. Police tell FOX 5 that the...
fox5dc.com
DC ranked 4th "rattiest" city
WASHINGTON - Washington, D.C. has come in on Orkin's "Rattiest City" list at number four, below Chicago, New York and Los Angeles. Orkin ranks metro regions by the number of new rodent treatments performed from September 1, 2021, to August 31, 2022. This ranking includes both residential and commercial treatments.
