An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son is asking to have his GPS monitor removed for medical reasons. 71-year old Stanley Gardner, who is charged with the murder of his 39-year old son, has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle, but his defense attorney says it is constricting a swollen leg. Gardner’s attorney is requesting that the monitor be loosened or moved to his arm. The judge in the case is expected to rule on the request before Gardner’s next court appearance in mid-November.

ASHLAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO