Bob Cantrell
3d ago
must be one of those border crosses that we don't have a problem with.
sent-trib.com
Man arrested for stolen gun in BG
One man was taken to jail early Saturday after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle committing a red light violation as it turned left eastbound onto East Wooster Street from North Main Street, and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned into City Lot 2.
Northeast Ohio Amish community protesting buggy lights law, citations
Many members of Northeast Ohio's Amish community are not happy about the enforcement of a new state law that forces them to make their buggies more visible with flashing yellow lights.
‘Leading the mob’: Lima woman gets 5 years prison for January bar fight
LIMA — A Lima woman who removed her ankle monitor to skip sentencing in September was sentenced Tuesday morning to five years in prison for a January assault at J’s American Pub. Janicqua Bailey, 23, pleaded guilty earlier this year to felonious assault, a second-degree felony, for a...
Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence
LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial
LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
cleveland19.com
33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
WTOL-TV
Seneca County Sheriff says arrest of Honduran man may be part of international scam
REPUBLIC, Ohio — The Seneca County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say could be an international scam operation after arresting a Honduran man on Thursday. On that day, the Seneca County Sheriff's Office received a call of alleged fraudulent activity at 510 S. Broadway St. in Republic, Ohio.
wktn.com
Woman Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant Served at Findlay Residence
A Findlay woman was arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Avenue in Findlay. According to a release, the search of the residence yielded approximately 88 grams of Methamphetamine and $500 cash.
13abc.com
Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk
BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
13abc.com
WATCH: Knife-wielding man in police custody following hour-long negotiations
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A man police say was wielding knives while walking Toledo streets is in police custody after an apparent standoff that prompted more than an hour of negotiations with the suspect, police said. It started Tuesday afternoon on Revere in Toledo around 12:30 p.m. According to Toledo...
huroninsider.com
Man sentenced for the murder of Trinidy Jones
SANDUSKY – Tevin Latin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 5th murder of Trinidy Jones. The 22-year-old plead guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday. As a result of pleading guilty to aggravated murder, the charges of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence were dismissed. Latin initially plead not guilty to all four charges in February.
3 Lorain County stores cited for selling alcohol to underage customers
Last week, law enforcement agencies in Lorain County cited several stores for allowing underage customers to buy alcohol.
Officer injured after north Toledo police chase
TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
Erie County reports spikes in overdoses
The Erie County Health Department is reporting a spike in overdoses after three were reported in Sandusky over the weekend.
Ohio 911 caller reports he killed family: police
Elyria Police are investigating after a man called 911 and told police he killed his family and was going to kill himself.
cleveland19.com
Inmate dies after ingesting ‘unknown substance’ at Ohio prison, officials say
MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - An inmate died this past weekend after he ingested an “unknown substance” at the Richland Correctional Institution in Mansfield, said officials with the Ohio Department of Corrections. According to prison officials, staff members performed a search of Jesus Chavez around 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct....
wqkt.com
Ashland man accused of killing son has GPS monitor request
An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son is asking to have his GPS monitor removed for medical reasons. 71-year old Stanley Gardner, who is charged with the murder of his 39-year old son, has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle, but his defense attorney says it is constricting a swollen leg. Gardner’s attorney is requesting that the monitor be loosened or moved to his arm. The judge in the case is expected to rule on the request before Gardner’s next court appearance in mid-November.
Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death
TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
wktn.com
Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday
A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
13abc.com
A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
