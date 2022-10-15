ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seneca County, OH

Bob Cantrell
3d ago

must be one of those border crosses that we don't have a problem with.

7
sent-trib.com

Man arrested for stolen gun in BG

One man was taken to jail early Saturday after a stolen firearm was found in his vehicle. According to a Bowling Green Police Division report, at approximately 12:58 a.m. on Saturday, an officer observed a vehicle committing a red light violation as it turned left eastbound onto East Wooster Street from North Main Street, and initiated a traffic stop after the vehicle turned into City Lot 2.
BOWLING GREEN, OH
The Lima News

Jury: Lima man not guilty of burglary, domestic violence

LIMA — A jury found a Lima man not guilty of both burglary, a second-degree felony, and domestic violence, a third-degree felony, after 23 minutes of deliberation Monday. Jonathan Shepard, 43, was charged with trespassing into the home of his wife and stepdaughter and assaulting Lynette Zuppardo, his wife, on July 13.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Testimony begins in assault, abduction trial

LIMA — Testimony in the jury trial of a Lima man accused of holding his girlfriend hostage in January 2021 began Tuesday afternoon. Bryant Rose, 37, is charged with second-degree felonious assault with a firearm specification, third-degree felony abduction with a firearm specification and third-degree felony having weapons under disability.
LIMA, OH
cleveland19.com

33-year-old Perkins Township woman reported missing

PERKINS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Perkins Township Police asked the community to help find missing 33-year-old Jenna Terlizzi. She was described by police as 5′2″ tall and 160 pounds. Police said Terlizzi was last known to be living in an apartment on Pioneer Trail in Sandusky, which she...
SANDUSKY, OH
wktn.com

Woman Facing Drug Charges After Search Warrant Served at Findlay Residence

A Findlay woman was arrested late last week after the Hancock County METRICH Drug Task Force, along with the Findlay Police Department, executed a search warrant at 530 Eben Avenue in Findlay. According to a release, the search of the residence yielded approximately 88 grams of Methamphetamine and $500 cash.
FINDLAY, OH
13abc.com

Teen calls 911 from back seat to report mom driving drunk

BLISSFIELD, Michigan (WTVG) - Officers with decades of experience say they’ve never heard a 9-1-1 call like this: “Hi, my mom is drunk driving crazy as (expletive) with me and my little brother in the car. We don’t feel safe at all. Like, we need somebody to come find us.”
BLISSFIELD, MI
huroninsider.com

Man sentenced for the murder of Trinidy Jones

SANDUSKY – Tevin Latin has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the January 5th murder of Trinidy Jones. The 22-year-old plead guilty to aggravated murder on Thursday. As a result of pleading guilty to aggravated murder, the charges of aggravated burglary, having weapons while under disability, and tampering with evidence were dismissed. Latin initially plead not guilty to all four charges in February.
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Officer injured after north Toledo police chase

TOLEDO, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from an unrelated crime story that aired on Oct. 16, 2022. Police arrested 25-year-old Alejandro Salazar Jr. Friday night after he fled a traffic stop at the intersection of Berdan Avenue and Martha Avenue. According to a report from Toledo...
TOLEDO, OH
wqkt.com

Ashland man accused of killing son has GPS monitor request

An Ashland man accused of killing his adult son is asking to have his GPS monitor removed for medical reasons. 71-year old Stanley Gardner, who is charged with the murder of his 39-year old son, has been ordered to wear a GPS monitor on his ankle, but his defense attorney says it is constricting a swollen leg. Gardner’s attorney is requesting that the monitor be loosened or moved to his arm. The judge in the case is expected to rule on the request before Gardner’s next court appearance in mid-November.
ASHLAND, OH
WTOL 11

Toledo mother faces charges after 2-year-old's overdose death

TOLEDO, Ohio — Police are looking for a Toledo woman who has been charged in connection with the 2021 overdose death of her daughter. Treyonna Smith is wanted for the felony charges of endangering children and obstructing justice. A Lucas County grand jury indicted her and her boyfriend, Joshua Johnson, also of Toledo, on Oct. 13.
TOLEDO, OH
wktn.com

Harrod Woman Arrested After Incident in Kenton Sunday

A Harrod woman was arrested after an incident in Kenton Sunday evening. According to the report from the Kenton Police Department, officers were dispatched to the area of South Main and East Railroad Streets after receiving a call about an unwanted person. The incident involved a domestic dispute between a...
KENTON, OH
13abc.com

A local family seeks justice after a fatal shooting on Upton Avenue

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A local family wants closure following a homicide on Upton Avenue. The Toledo Police Department, Saturday, responded to reports of a person shot on Upton Avenue. Upon arrival, officers found Travis Glenn and his girlfriend Alexis Quillen shot inside their home. According to Quillen, the couple was...
TOLEDO, OH

