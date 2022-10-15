ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Delaware State

WMDT.com

Lenape Indian Tribe land in Dover added to Del.’s Open Space Program

DOVER, Del. – In an effort to preserve Native land, and maintain a crucial habitat for plants and animals, state and tribal leaders are working together in several different areas across Delaware. One of those areas in particular is found in the heart of Dover at Fork Branch Nature Preserve.
DOVER, DE
Town Square LIVE News

State teachers’ union asks for base pay hike

Delaware’s teacher union proposed a new salary schedule Monday that includes a base pay of $60,000. Of that base pay, $42,000 would come from the state — $12,000 more than it’s currently paying.  Under the plan, teacher salaries would be raised over three years, costing the state $134.5 million in total. By the final year, total teacher salaries would cost ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

State commission considers whether to raise teacher base pay to $60,000 over three years

Delaware’s Public Education Compensation Committee hears the first proposal for increasing Delaware teacher salaries to compete with neighboring states as teacher shortages escalate nationwide. Delaware lags behind New Jersey, Maryland and Pennsylvania in average starting and overall salaries; Delaware teachers earn an average starting salary of just over $43,000,...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

How to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election

There are three ways to vote in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election: absentee, early, or in person on election day. Earlier this month, the Delaware Supreme Court ruled no-excuse mail-in voting unconstitutional. The decision has left many voters unsure of the rules. RELATED: Who’s running in Delaware’s Nov. 8 general election? General election The general election will be held Nov. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Delaware schools preparing for next round of school choice applications

The window to apply for school choice in 2023-24 hasn't opened in Delaware, but districts are already beginning to get parents prepared. The Appoquinimink School District held an information session Tuesday, reminding parents about a process that can be extremely competitive. Online registration for families that want to send their...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

DEMA investing $1 million on new school maps

The Delaware Emergency Management Agency is investing $1 million into new school maps to improve safety. Most school maps are outdated, some drawn and highlighted with magic markers, leaving first responders with a confusing picture in the event of an emergency. In any event, comprehensive school safety program manager Doug...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Launches School Security Initiative

SMYRNA, Del. - The Delaware Emergency Management Agency and its Comprehensive School Safety Program will invest almost $1 million to enhance school security statewide by providing accurate and uniform maps for all of Delaware’s 19 public school districts and charter schools to enable law enforcement and first responders to react swiftly during emergencies in unfamiliar environments.
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

With hotels serving as emergency housing, civil rights investigators navigate new challenges

After a growing number of Delawareans moved into hotels and motels during the pandemic, state investigators responsible for reviewing fair housing complaints ventured into new territory. Delaware’s Division of Human and Civil Rights investigates discrimination complaints filed by the public, including a rising number of complaints involving alleged housing discrimination....
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware housing assistance program reopens applications

The Delaware Housing Authority reopens applications for its rental assistance program with new guidelines. The Delaware Housing Assistance Program temporarily stopped taking new applications in September, offering the Housing Authority a chance to adjust the program to both new US Treasury policies and rising demand for rental assistance. The program...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

Delaware LIVE Weekly Review – Oct. 16, 2022

Click on the image below to view as a PDF This Week’s Top Headlines Include: Headlines Delaware retailers must accept cash under new law Milford’s Ashley Lockwood named 2023 teacher of year Boost ‘22 collab results in 88% of city students graduating Culture ‘Revisionists’ is latest addition to haunted NCC scene Wilmington glass artisan specializes in cremation art Business Low-cost ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
fox29.com

Delaware Midterms: What you need to know ahead of Election Day

DOVER, Del. - The general election will be held on Tuesday, November 8 and Delaware voters will have a large slate of candidates with 21 Senate seats and 41 House seats available. The seats up for grabs also include attorney general, state treasurer and state auditor and county positions. For...
DELAWARE STATE
Delaware LIVE News

State: $677M surplus projected for 2024, but recession looms

    Delaware economic experts on Monday predicted a budget surplus of $667.1 million for fiscal year 2024, but warned the state is likely already in a recession that could affect that forecast. During the meeting of the Delaware Economic and Financial Advisory Council, revenue officials said they expected announcements that a recession either started last week or will this ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

Gov. Carney extends Public Health Emergency

Governor Carney formally extended the Public Health Emergency order today, adding another 30 days to allow the State of Delaware and medical providers to continue COVID-19 vaccination and testing programs. “It’s important that we keep doing the things we know that work,” said Governor Carney. “Stay home if you’re sick...
DELAWARE STATE
delawarepublic.org

Delaware workers' compensation premiums fall for sixth year in a row

Workers compensation insurance premiums fall for Delaware employers for the sixth year in a row. Employers are required to pay for workers comp insurance, which covers medical care and lost wages for workers injured on the job. Declining premiums do not mean lower payouts for injured workers, says Insurance Commissioner...
DELAWARE STATE

