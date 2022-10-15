ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Albany Herald

Kyle Schwarber's monster blast helps Phils top Padres in NLCS opener

SAN DIEGO -- With Zack Wheeler yielding just one hit over seven shutout innings, Bryce Harper's fourth homer of the postseason turned out to be the decisive blow Tuesday night as the visiting Philadelphia Phillies defeated the San Diego Padres 2-0 in the opener of the National League Championship Series.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Albany Herald

Homers send Yankees past Guardians in Game 5, into ALCS

NEW YORK -- It took about 15 minutes for one big swing by Giancarlo Stanton to erase any of the tension in the stands about the New York Yankees being in a winner-take-all postseason game. A few hours later, there was a modest celebration inside the clubhouse before the Yankees...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Albany Herald

AL Championship Series Predictions: Expert Picks for Yankees-Astros

The top two teams in the American League are the last two standing as we begin the Championship Series on Wednesday. It’s the exact opposite of what’s going on in the National League between the Padres and Phillies, and hopefully, it will put a pause on all those knee jerk claims that the expanded-postseason format is putting the best teams at an unfair disadvantage.
Albany Herald

Mid-Season Upsets Shake-Up NFL Playoff Ticket Market

We’re officially a third of the way through the NFL season! Week 6 saw the Eagles remain the league’s lone undefeated team, some unlikely stars at quarterback lead their teams to victories and division races get tighter and tighter as we head toward late October.
Albany Herald

NBA Beware: The Jayson Tatum Takeover Is Coming

BOSTON – Throughout the summer, many in Jayson Tatum’s orbit noticed something similar: He’s different. For years, Tatum had been obsessed with individual improvements—become a better scorer, rebounder and playmaker. He talked about All-NBA nods and winning MVPs, molding his superior talent into the NBA’s best. Yet coming off his first NBA Finals appearance, those close to him observed something new. Individual accolades didn’t come up as often. Winning did.

