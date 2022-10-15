‘The Hell With It': Elon Musk Tweets SpaceX Will ‘Keep Funding Ukraine Govt for Free' Amid Starlink Controversy

Read full article on original website
KYIV/MIKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin introduced martial law on Wednesday in four Ukrainian regions he says Russia has annexed as some residents of the occupied city of Kherson left by boat following warnings of a looming assault.
Facebook Parent Meta Admits Defeat After Giphy Deal Is Blocked by UK Regulators
Citing the risk of a substantial lessening of competition in social media and display advertising, the U.K.'s Competition and Markets Authority said Meta must "sell GIPHY, in its entirety, to a suitable buyer." In a statement, Meta said it was "disappointed by the CMA's decision but accept today's ruling as...
Xi Warned About Taiwan Interference — But Don't Expect an Imminent Invasion, Analysts Say
Their comments follow Chinese president Xi Jinping's speech at the opening of the Chinese communist party's national congress on Sunday. The importance of self-reliance was reinforced after Xi re-articulated the so-called "dual circulation" policy, a strategy that involves placing less reliance on export-based or trade-related growth without abandoning it altogether.
Microsoft Confirms Job Cuts After Calling for Growth to Slow
A Microsoft spokesperson confirmed the move, which comes three months after the company announced a round of layoffs affecting less than 1% of employees. The software maker called for the slowest revenue growth in more than five years in the quarter that ended Sept. 30. A Microsoft spokesperson on Monday...
Kakao Co-CEO Resigns After Mass Outage Locked 53 Million Users Out
"I feel the heavy burden of responsibility over this incident and will step down from my position as CEO and lead the emergency disaster task force overseeing the aftermath of the incident," co-CEO Namkoong Whon said at a press conference. His resignation comes after a fire at a data center...
