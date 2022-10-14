Can Mixed Fundamentals Have A Negative Impact on NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) Current Share Price Momentum?

Read full article on original website
Related
The Market Crashed My Portfolio. 3 Things That Taught Me
When the stock market crashed, it took my portfolio down faster than a heavyweight wrestler. This brutal experience taught me three unforgettable lessons in stock market investing: invest consistently, limit investing on margin, and invest for the long term. 1. Invest consistently. The post-pandemic market plunge took many investors by...
How Will General Electric Stock Trend Following Q3 Earnings?
General Electric (NYSE: GE) is scheduled to report its Q3 2022 results on Tuesday, October 25. We expect GE stock to see little movement due to revenues and earnings falling short of consensus estimates. Slowing economic growth, continued supply chain disruptions, and a strengthening dollar is expected to weigh on GE’s Q3 performance. That said, we believe that GE stock is undervalued, as discussed below. Our interactive dashboard analysis of General Electric’s Earnings Preview has additional details.
Why Babylon Holdings Stock Plummeted by 15% Today
Next-generation healthcare company Babylon Holdings (NYSE: BBLN) was hardly the picture of health on Tuesday. The company's stock took a more than 15% tumble on the day, due largely to a dilutive new share issue. So what. Before market open, Babylon updated investors about that issue, which was first announced...
Why Carvana Stock Lagged Behind the Market Today
Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) stock had only a ho-hum day on Tuesday, dragging slightly behind the broader stock market. The big auto retailer's shares bumped up only slightly, not quite hitting the 1% mark while the S&P 500 index motored past that particular traffic light. The chief culprit was an analyst's recommendation downgrade.
Watsco (WSO) to Report Q3 Earnings: Factors to Consider
Watsco, Inc. WSO is slated to report third-quarter 2022 results on Oct 20 before market open. In the last reported quarter, the company’s earnings and sales missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 1.8% and 1.7%, respectively. On a year-over-year basis, earnings and sales increased 33% and 15%, respectively. Watsco's...
3 Tips From Warren Buffett to Get You Through Any Bear Market
The stock market has been on a steady decline since January, and investors are feeling the pinch. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average are all in bear market territory after falling more than 20% from their peaks earlier this year. That can be unnerving for even the most seasoned investors, especially when nobody knows for certain how long this downturn will last.
Technology Sector Update for 10/18/2022: INPX,LMT,CRM,SWIR,SW.TO,SMTC
Technology stocks eased slightly in their Tuesday advance, with the SPDR Technology Select Sector ETF (XLK) rising 0.8% although the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index was gaining 0.4% in afternoon trading. In company news, Inpixon (INPX) tumbled almost 42% after the smart-office apps company priced a $15 million private placement of more...
Silk Road Medical Prices Public Offering Of About 2.33 Mln Shares At $43.00/shr
(RTTNews) - Silk Road Medical Inc. (SILK) said that it has priced an underwritten public offering of about 2.33 million shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $43.00 per share, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions. In addition, Silk Road Medical has granted the underwriters a...
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. Q3 Earnings Summary
(RTTNews) - Below are the earnings highlights for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (UAL):. Earnings: $942 million in Q3 vs. $473 million in the same period last year. EPS: $2.86 in Q3 vs. $1.44 in the same period last year. Excluding items, United Airlines Holdings, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $927 million or $2.81 per share for the period.
Intuitive Surgical Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates
(RTTNews) - Intuitive Surgical Inc. (ISRG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates. The company's earnings came in at $324.0 million, or $0.90 per share. This compares with $380.5 million, or $1.04 per share, in last year's third quarter.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) came out with quarterly earnings of $1.08 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.99 per share. This compares to earnings of $0.78 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of 9.09%....
3 Dividend Stocks to Buy Now for a Lifetime of Passive Income
It's a bloodbath out there. The S&P 500 fell another 1.6% last week. Now, the benchmark index consisting of the largest publicly traded stocks traded on U.S. markets is down a stunning 24.8% since the end of 2021. With stock prices tanking left and right, investors looking for stocks to...
Netflix Q3 Profit Beats Street, Adds 2.4 Mln Subscribers; Stock Jumps 15%
(RTTNews) - Shares of Netflix Inc. (NFLX) jumped over 15% in extended session on Tuesday after the online-video streaming giant reported third-quarter results, with earnings beating Street view. The company added over 2 million subscribers, a turnaround from two consecutive quarterly declines in 2022. Netflix gained 2.41 million subscribers globally...
JD.com, Inc. (JD) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, JD.com, Inc. (JD) closed at $44.67, marking a +0.52% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.05%. Investors will be hoping for strength...
Why You Should Add Vistra (VST) Stock to Your Portfolio Now
Vistra Corp.’s VST ongoing transformation generation portfolio, expansion of the customer base, strong liquidity, share repurchase and dividend make it a solid choice for investment in the utility space. Let’s focus on the factors that make this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock a strong investment pick at the moment....
Semiconductor Lead Times Improve — AVGO and POWI Could Benefit
Chip delivery times improved significantly in September, according to recent research by Susquehanna analyst Christopher Rolland. Two of the stocks that the analyst covered, including Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) and Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI), look most well-placed to benefit. In September, the average lead time (the period between an order being placed and...
Why Marqeta, Affirm, and Lemonade Soared Today
Shares of high-growth fintech firms Marqeta (NASDAQ: MQ), Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were rallying today, up 4.8%, 5.4%, and 8.3%, respectively, as of 3:30 p.m. EDT. The rally in these newly public financial technology stocks wasn't so much from news out of their own businesses, but rather...
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) closed at $112.25 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.65% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Applied Industrial Technologies will be looking...
CTO Realty (CTO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know
CTO Realty (CTO) closed the most recent trading day at $18.83, moving +1.45% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.14% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Investors will be hoping for strength from CTO...
Veeva Systems (VEEV) Gains But Lags Market: What You Should Know
Veeva Systems (VEEV) closed the most recent trading day at $159.17, moving +0.83% from the previous trading session. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.14%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1.12%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.04%. Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Veeva...
