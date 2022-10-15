Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

The NBA announced Saturday that Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

The league said in Saturday’s statement that Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, is in “great spirits.”

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement read. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

An eight-time All-Star, Mutombo is the NBA’s second all-time leader in blocks, behind only Hakeem Olajuwon. A Hall of Fame inductee on 2015, he played for six different teams across his career, mainly with the Nuggets, Hawks, and Rockets. He also spent two seasons with the 76ers and one season apiece with the Knicks and Nets.

