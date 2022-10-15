ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFAN Sports Radio

Dikembe Mutombo undergoing treatment for brain tumor

By Ryan Chichester
WFAN Sports Radio
WFAN Sports Radio
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20AyJg_0iaUi1tZ00

The NBA announced Saturday that Hall of Fame center Dikembe Mutombo is undergoing treatment for a brain tumor.

The league said in Saturday’s statement that Mutombo, one of the greatest shot blockers in NBA history, is in “great spirits.”

“He is receiving the best care possible from a collaborative team of specialists in Atlanta and is in great spirits as he begins treatment,” the statement read. “Dikembe and his family ask for privacy during this time so they can focus on his care. They are grateful for your prayers and good wishes.”

An eight-time All-Star, Mutombo is the NBA’s second all-time leader in blocks, behind only Hakeem Olajuwon. A Hall of Fame inductee on 2015, he played for six different teams across his career, mainly with the Nuggets, Hawks, and Rockets. He also spent two seasons with the 76ers and one season apiece with the Knicks and Nets.

Follow Ryan Chichester on Twitter: @ryanchichester1

Follow WFAN on Social Media
Twitter | Facebook | Instagram | YouTube | Twitch

Listen live to WFAN:
Audacy App | Online Stream | Smart Speaker (just say ‘Play W-F-A-N’)

Comments / 0

Related
WFAN Sports Radio

WFAN Sports Radio

New York City, NY
4K+
Followers
8K+
Post
759K+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest sports news from NYC, including the Yankees, Mets, Giants, Knicks and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/wfan

Comments / 0

Community Policy