New York City, NY

Jalen Brunson just finished an incredibly promising Knicks preseason

By Ryan Chichester
 3 days ago

Jalen Brunson couldn’t have done much more to give Knicks fans hope that they finally have a dynamic point guard on their hands heading into the season.

The team’s big free agent pickup of the offseason, shot 10-for-16 from the floor in Friday night’s preseason finale against the Wizards, scoring 27 points in the easy win for New York at The Garden. He also added four rebounds and five assists.

The win capped off a preseason in which the Knicks outscored opponents by 64 points when Brunson was on the floor, and shot 49 percent from the field and 46.2 percent from downtown.

After signing a $100 million deal this offseason after the Knicks highly prioritized acquiring him this summer. In four games that mean nothing just yet, but are the only pieces of evidence at their disposal so far, fans are likely seeing why Brunson was so highly coveted.

