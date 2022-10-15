ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Colorado Springs, CO

4th annual FamilyFest returns to Colorado Springs

By Alina Lee
KXRM
KXRM
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0iN0wS_0iaUhlFp00

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fourth annual Indoor FamilyFest has returned to Colorado Springs bringing activities, vendors, and resources for parents and kids to enjoy Saturday, Oct. 15.

FamilyFest will be held at the Soccerhaus Sports & Event Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will showcase dozens of activities and entertainment including appearances by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, “Zero Waste Superhero” Jessica Jane Robinson and local organizations.

Events at FamilyFest will include cookie decorating, face painting, martial art demos, dance lessons, games and much more. The Diaper Derby and Toddler Derby also return as popular traditions of FamilyFest. Babies 12 months and younger will compete in a crawling race while toddlers, 12 months to 24 months, will compete in a walking or running race. Prizes will be given for winners of each division.

“The show is broad enough for really young families with babies and toddlers,” says event producer Shael Buchen, “as well as families with older children up to about age 10.

The family expo will also have early childhood education and provide resources for parents, as well as college planning.

Admission for all kids under 12 is free. Adults pay $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For further information about FamilyFest, click the link above.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KKTV

Bestselling author donates $20K to Pueblo library district

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo City-County Library District (PCCLD) says it’s over the moon after a bestselling author donated thousands of dollars to the community. “When we were contacted by her agent we were initially in disbelief,” Director of Community Relations Nick Potter said of when Kristin Hannah’s office first called the library district.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Improving the safety of Colorado Springs with additional park rangers

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — To help ensure the safety of Colorado Springs trails and trail users, the city plans to hire four additional park rangers. “We’re looking to add four additional urban park rangers to our group of rangers that we have already,” said Eric Becker, Acting Parks Maintenance and Operations Manager. “These are going to […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
csupueblotoday.com

The Chile & Frijoles festivities through different perspectives

On Saturday, Sept. 24th, early morning, the Pueblo community came for the second day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival. The 28th Annual Chile & Frijoles Festival highlighted Pueblo’s growing agriculture. It promoted fresh, locally produced goods at numerous farm stands and specialty shops operating year-round during the festival.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

How to ensure safe Halloween fun for those with Autism

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Halloween is a day full of childhood fun, but for many autistic individuals, there may be too many stimuli for them to safely handle. What are some ways you can ensure a safe Halloween for kids or adults with autism? Autism Vision of Colorado is a non-profit that educates and raises awareness […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Fine Arts Center to host paint a car event

(COLORADO SPRINGS) —The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center is inviting the community to create art on wheels by providing free classes to those who want to learn how to paint a car over the course of the weekend. Classes will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, and Sunday, Oct. 16, with an instructor. The morning […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Meet Juju, FOX21’s Pet of the Week

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This week, FOX21 Morning News and the Humane Society of the Pikes Peak Region (HSPPR) are featuring Juju, a 1-year-old pitbull/sherpai mix. Juju loves to play but can be too much for small and older dogs. Juju has done well with people but is still learning not to jump up when excited. […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Different stances at Manitou Springs Board of Education meeting

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — Community members gathered at Manitou Springs Middle School Monday evening to discuss the turnover rate in District 14. Starting in April, a group of parents began asking questions regarding the district’s turnover rates and why staff were leaving the district. A group of concerned parents came together to create the group […]
MANITOU SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC welcomes new puppy to the team

(COLORADO SPRING) — The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC has an adorable new teammate that arrived at Weidner Field to meet his new teammates on Thursday, Oct. 13. Captain is a ten-week-old black Labrador Retriever puppy training to become a service dog. Over the next 16-18 months, the Switchbacks will support and follow Captain’s journey as […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Tattoo Prom benefiting cancer patients in Colorado

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — A prom for adults will be held on Oct. 15 at Almagre Venue in Colorado Springs. Tattoo Prom was created to honor the memory of Brent Saurhagen who passed away after battling cancer. “We all got to see an up close and personal experience with having somebody who fought it and dealt […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum hosts Teacher Appreciation Weekend, Kids Club events

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Museum will host two family-friendly events; Teacher Appreciation Weekend and the first “Kick-Off to Kid’s” club event this weekend, Oct. 15 and 16. Teacher Appreciation Weekend offers free admission Saturday and Sunday to educators who show their school identification at the door. Kids in grades K – […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

FamilyFest offers families a variety of activities and prizes

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — FamilyFest is an indoor family festival happening Saturday, Oct. 15, from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. at the SoccerHaus Sports & Event Center. The event features a variety of family-friendly activities and vendors, along with prizes and presentations. Championship Martial Arts Tribe will be there with an introduction to martial arts and […]
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
FOX21News.com

Drug Take Back Day events in El Paso and Pueblo Counties

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Oct. 29 is the Drug Enforcement Administration’s (DEA) National Drug Take Back Day, and there are multiple locations hosting events to accept your expired or unused prescription medications. Take Back Day is a way to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths by removing unused prescription...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

KXRM

16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Fox 21 News brings you the latest breaking updates and severe coverage from the Colorado Springs area on fox21.com.

 https://www.fox21news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy