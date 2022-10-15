4th annual FamilyFest returns to Colorado Springs

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The fourth annual Indoor FamilyFest has returned to Colorado Springs bringing activities, vendors, and resources for parents and kids to enjoy Saturday, Oct. 15.

FamilyFest will be held at the Soccerhaus Sports & Event Center from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. It will showcase dozens of activities and entertainment including appearances by Olympic and Paralympic athletes, “Zero Waste Superhero” Jessica Jane Robinson and local organizations.

Events at FamilyFest will include cookie decorating, face painting, martial art demos, dance lessons, games and much more. The Diaper Derby and Toddler Derby also return as popular traditions of FamilyFest. Babies 12 months and younger will compete in a crawling race while toddlers, 12 months to 24 months, will compete in a walking or running race. Prizes will be given for winners of each division.

“The show is broad enough for really young families with babies and toddlers,” says event producer Shael Buchen, “as well as families with older children up to about age 10.

The family expo will also have early childhood education and provide resources for parents, as well as college planning.

Admission for all kids under 12 is free. Adults pay $5 in advance or $8 at the door. For further information about FamilyFest, click the link above.

