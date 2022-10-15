The Houston Branch book sale was a wonderful success thanks to our staff, volunteers and promotional sponsors, the Houston Herald and Big Country radio. Most of all, we want to thank those who came out to purchase books and support the library. If you missed the sale, we still have books, so come on in. If you purchase a Texas County canvas bag for $10, you can fill it as full as you can!

TEXAS COUNTY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO