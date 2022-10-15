Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The historical Col. Thomas C. Love House in Webster County, Missouri from the footsteps of other Love family membersCJ CoombsWebster County, MO
The historic Bates-Geers House has the past written all over itCJ CoombsTexas County, MO
The Kelton House built in 1895 is also on the site of the 1863 Battle of Hartville in MissouriCJ CoombsHartville, MO
Related
houstonherald.com
Lady Tigers sweep Willow Springs with districts up next
Houston High School’s volleyball team closed out the regular season schedule in style Tuesday night, winning in straight sets in a South Central Association conference match at Willow Springs, 25-18, 25-17, 25-14. Senior middle hitter Olivia Crites had a game-high 13 kills in the game for Houston, while also...
houstonherald.com
HHS cross country runners have big day at Clever meet
At the annual Clever Invitational cross country meet last Thursday at Clever, nine Houston High School athletes finished a 3.1-mile course faster than they ever had before. Taking advantage of a fast course and favorable racing conditions, seven Tigers and two Lady Tigers set new personal records in the competition.
houstonherald.com
PHOTOS: HHS football at Mountain Grove
The Houston High School football team played in a South Central Association game at Mountain Grove last Friday afternoon. To view a photo gallery from the contest (with the option to purchase photos), click here.
houstonherald.com
LUCAS DUANE JONES
Lucas Duane Jones, 33 years young, passed peacefully, surrounded by family on Oct. 10, 2022. Lucas was born on May 10, 1989, in Rolla, Mo., to Terry and Linda Jones. Lucas loved being big brother to Lance and Lewis. Looking after and bossing around his little brothers came naturally, but it was done with more love than anything.
houstonherald.com
Departments called to woods, grass fire
Fires continue Tuesday in Texas County amid dry conditions. Outdoor burning is not advised. The Licking Fire Department and Raymondville Fire Department were called Tuesday afternoon to a woods and grass fire near Harry and Sackett Roads east of Licking. The National Weather Service says the fire danger is high.
houstonherald.com
One injured in crash south of Licking
A man from Licking was injured Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash just south of his hometown on Highway 137, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Bobby W. Williams, 29, was driving a southbound 2003 Ford Ranger than traveled off the right side of the road, struck a mailbox, overcorrected and ran off the left side of the roadway.
houstonherald.com
‘Lion King Jr.’ production begins Friday in Houston
The STARS Foundation will present Disney’s “The Lion King Jr.” at Melba Performing Arts Center in downtown Houston beginning at 7 p.m. Friday. The production will run for three weeks on Fridays and Saturdays through Nov. 5. The 60-minute musical is designed for school-aged performers and is...
houstonherald.com
PATRICIA GAIL KIRKMAN
Patricia Gail Kirkman, 86, of Springfield, Mo., passed away on Oct. 15, 2022. She is preceded in death by her parents Everett (Anne) Powers and Vada Powers, and her sisters Betty Clements and Sue Reeves. Patricia is survived by her husband, Dan Kirkman; sons, Donald (Debbie) Cooper and Trent Cooper;...
houstonherald.com
Book sale yields success
The Houston Branch book sale was a wonderful success thanks to our staff, volunteers and promotional sponsors, the Houston Herald and Big Country radio. Most of all, we want to thank those who came out to purchase books and support the library. If you missed the sale, we still have books, so come on in. If you purchase a Texas County canvas bag for $10, you can fill it as full as you can!
houstonherald.com
Houston school board holds meeting
The Houston board of education met last week for its monthly session. •Recognized Evy Steelman, Houston Middle School student of the month. She led the Pledge of Allegiance. The character trait recognized was “honesty.”. •Approved professional development and assessment plans for the 2022-2023 school year, as well as evaluation...
houstonherald.com
PAUL DEAN JEFFRIES
Paul Dean Jeffries, age 87, of Licking, Mo., was born on July 8, 1935, in Dykes, Mo., to Jess C. and Minnie J. (Biram) Jeffries. Paul departed this life at his home on Oct. 7, 2022. Paul was blessed with four sons, Thomas and Steven Jeffries from his marriage to...
houstonherald.com
Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is Saturday, Oct. 29
The annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, at the Houston Storm Shelter at First and Pine streets. Breakfast will be served by Texas County Memorial Hospital and Community Betterment Y.O.U.T.H. Speakers will be local ministers. The event is sponsored by the Houston Ministerial...
houstonherald.com
Department urges flu, COVID-19 shots as season begins
With flu season officially underway, the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services (DHSS) is encouraging Texas County residents to get a flu shot and a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, if eligible. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has recommended that people 65 years and older get a...
houstonherald.com
Deputies investigate thefts, domestic incident, missing package
The following are excerpts from just some of the reports recently generated by the Texas County Sheriff’s Department:. •A 33-year-old woman reported on Sept. 1 that she was thrown out of her 30-year-old former boyfriend’s 5th Street residence at Summerville and fell down some steps. An investigating deputy...
houstonherald.com
Police issue several citations for traffic violations, shoplifting
The following are excerpts from reports recently generated by the Houston Police Department:. •Amanda Luncsford, 33, of 13244 Highway C at Licking, was arrested Oct. 15 for having an active Texas County felony warrant for two counts of possession of a controlled substance. An officer made the arrest after conducting...
houstonherald.com
Candidates to meet public Wednesday in downtown Houston
Three candidates seeking offices on the November ballot announced an event for Wednesday, Oct. 19, in downtown Houston. Appearing from noon to 2 p.m. at Lilia’s Taqueria on Grand Avenue are Randi McCallian, candidate for Congress; Bernadette Holzer, candidate for 143rd District Missouri House; and Lee Kern, candidate for Texas County presiding commissioner. All are Democrats.
Comments / 0