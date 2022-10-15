Read full article on original website
Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say
(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
KTVU FOX 2
Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian
Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
Two California Cities Rank Among The 'Rattiest' Cities In America
Orkin put together a list of the top 50 rattiest cities in the U.S.
KTVU FOX 2
UC Berkeley Water Polo discovers their secret weapon thousands of miles away
BERKELEY, Calif. - UC Berkeley has one of the most successful colligate water polo programs in the country. The university has won 15 national championships, their latest came just last season. This year, the team is on a quest to win another. But, their secret weapon isn't much of a...
2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
KTVU FOX 2
French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont
FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
KTVU FOX 2
Oakland Zoo becomes home for 65 animals rescued from roadside
Oakland Zoo, PETA rescue animals from 'deplorable' zoo. A rescue mission by PETA saved 65 animals on the East Coast that now are calling the Oakland Zoo home. The animal rights organization said it took them five days to rescue 30 different species from a roadside. The animals were left on the side of the road after a legal settlement between PETA and a non-accredited zoo in Maryland forced the zoo to close.
Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond
RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
Stolen French bulldog puppy retrieved by Daly City police
Numerous French bulldogs have been stolen across the San Francisco Bay Area this year. But for one fortunate Frenchie, police found the puppy and returned it safely to the rightful owner.
San Francisco's forgotten sourdough company and the mystery of its lost starter
The bakery owner's grandniece went on a quest to figure out what happened to the famous sourdough starter.
KTVU FOX 2
Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders
STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
SFist
Stockton Serial Killer Suspect Did Not Stray Far From His and Relatives' Homes to Find Victims
We've learned a bit more information about suspected serial killer Wesley Brownlee since his arrest on Saturday, and it appears that several of his victims were killed within feet of either his home or the homes of relatives in Stockton. Brownlee was taken into custody early Saturday after police had...
KTVU FOX 2
Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom
Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
KTVU FOX 2
Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
Rome Police Stabbing: SF college student gets Italian Supreme Court date in killing of officer
The Italian Supreme Court will consider the murder conviction of 22-year-old Finnegan Elder of San Francisco in a hearing next year. Elder was on vacation in Rome during July 2019 when he stabbed an Italian police officer to death in an altercation.
visityolo.com
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California
Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
KTVU FOX 2
Stockton serial killer suspect has criminal history, "distressed" over brother's Oakland shooting death
OAKLAND, Calif. - An accused serial killer in Stockton has a criminal history, lost his brother to gun violence in Oakland, and has suffered psychological stress, court records show. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was arrested Saturday by Stockton police for six deadly shootings, including one in Oakland. Investigators said Brownlee was...
EXCLUSIVE: Servers dressed as Power Rangers at Oakland restaurant save woman being attacked
The whole incident was documented in a now-viral series of Tweets by a woman who was having dinner.
Suspected Stockton serial killer has rap sheet in Oakland
A police chief described Wesley Brownlee as a "cold-blooded killer" who "terrorized" the city.
3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff
STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
