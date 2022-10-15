ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRON4 News

Missing Sacramento woman may be in the Bay Area, authorities say

(KRON) — A Sacramento woman might be seen in the Bay Area driving a white 2017 Hyundai, the Oakland Police Department shared in a tweet Tuesday. Elva O’Niell, 79, was last seen in a white sweatshirt and dark gray sweatpants, according to a Tweet from the Sacramento Police Department. She is considered at-risk due to […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area native loses everything during Hurricane Ian

Christine Bellport grew up in Lafayette, and moved to San Carlos Beach, Florida just months before Hurricane Ian slammed through the area. She lost everything. KTVU's Frank Mallicoat spoke with the former Bay Area resident and news anchor.
LAFAYETTE, CA
KRON4 News

2 women assaulted in Santa Rosa, police investigating

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) – The Santa Rosa Police Department is investigating two reports of assaults against female residents with similar circumstances, SRPD said in a statement Tuesday. In both cases, the victims were knocked on the ground by the male suspects. The first incident happened on October 14. The second happened Tuesday morning. According […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
KTVU FOX 2

French bulldog snatched from owners in Fremont

FREMONT, Calif. - Police in Fremont are looking for the person who snatched a French bulldog from its owners Sunday night. It happened at an apartment complex at Paseo Padre Parkway and Deep Creek Road. An eight-year-old boy and his father were out on a walk when someone took off...
FREMONT, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Oakland Zoo becomes home for 65 animals rescued from roadside

Oakland Zoo, PETA rescue animals from 'deplorable' zoo. A rescue mission by PETA saved 65 animals on the East Coast that now are calling the Oakland Zoo home. The animal rights organization said it took them five days to rescue 30 different species from a roadside. The animals were left on the side of the road after a legal settlement between PETA and a non-accredited zoo in Maryland forced the zoo to close.
OAKLAND, CA
KRON4 News

Woman escapes kidnapper after being held captive in Richmond

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – A woman is safe after allegedly escaping her kidnapper and calling for help Sunday, the Richmond Police Department said in a Facebook post Tuesday. The victim, who remains anonymous, told officers she had been kidnapped from Sonoma County and taken to Richmond where she was held captive. RPD say the victim […]
RICHMOND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Alleged Stockton serial killer charged with 3 murders

STOCKTON, Calif. - Three murder charges were filed Tuesday against the man suspected of carrying out a series of killings in Stockton and one in Oakland. Wesley Brownlee, 43, was only charged for the three most recent slayings that happened in Stockton. Brownlee did not enter a plea during his...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Car drives through Bay Area school, shoots pellets into classroom

Police in San Jose say staff and students at Willow Glen Middle and High Schools are safe following an incident this morning. According to police, a Gray Mercedes SUV drove onto campus while firing soft pellets into a classroom. Police say no one was injured, and no damage was done...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police need help identifying badly burned Jane Doe found along Antioch trail

ANTIOCH, Calif. - Antioch police released new information Tuesday about a Jane Doe whose burned body was found one day earlier along a trail. Police need help identifying the woman they say is African American and thought to be under 30 years old. They gave an estimated height of 5'6", but did not give an approximate weight.
ANTIOCH, CA
visityolo.com

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California

Winters: One of the Most Charming Small Towns in California. Something we’ve known all along is now official: Winters has been named one of the most charming small towns in California. Its farm-to-fork food scene, boutique wineries and breweries, and quaint atmosphere has given this Yolo County town the...
WINTERS, CA
KRON4 News

3 missing children found surrounded by meth: Sheriff

STOCKTON, Calif. (KRON) – Three missing children were found surrounded by methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia Oct. 17, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s office. As KRON4 reported last week, the trio were declared missing after their mother did not show up to surrender them to Child Protective Services. A court ordered the surrender due […]
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy