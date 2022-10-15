ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lima, OH

Veteran collects blankets for veterans

By Dean Brown
The Lima News
The Lima News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dgT18_0iaUgK5300
Ron Frank stands with some of the throws and blankets he has collected for veterans. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”

Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.

Back in Lima, the plan took off. “I brought it to our pastor at Forest Park United Methodist Church. She said, ‘Go ahead and go with it.’”

So the effort started with a goal of 700 lap blankets and throw blankets.

There’s been a lot of community support helping to get the blankets for the veterans.

“Everything’s been going great. Tom Ahl has been a collection site. U-Haul has provided boxes and the Pizza Hut on Bellefontaine Avenue has donated pizza for our volunteers.”

The goal is still out there. To date, 468 blankets and throws have been collected and boxed. It’s still not too late to contribute to this effort. Blankets and throws may be dropped off at the church at 315 South Collins Ave. in Lima. Blankets and throws will be blessed and prayed over in a church service in early November. The items then will be delivered to the VA hospital to be distributed to the eight nursing homes for veterans in the Dayton area.

Frank says,“Even though we’re not (in) a war, you never leave a veteran behind in a hospital without being taken care of properly.”

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409

Comments / 0

Related
The Lima News

Toys for Tots celebrates 75 years

LIMA — Toys for Tots will commemorate 75 years of giving with its annual campaign that will begin Wednesday, Nov. 2. The kick-off will be from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at the American Legion, located at 711 S. Shore Drive in Lima. Mayor Sharetta Smith will be in attendance along with the Allen County commissioners.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Community invited to donate shoeboxes for Christmas

LIMA — Drop-off sites will be open for the Samaritan’s Purse Christmas Shoebox from Nov. 14 to Nov. 21. Community members are welcome to donate shoeboxes full of school supplies, hygiene products and toys. “Now more than ever, children around the world need to know that God loves...
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

High Road School opens downtown

LIMA — High Road School at 71 Town Square is a chartered, non-public school serving students with disabilities in kindergarten through 12th grade. The school had a ribbon cutting and open house celebrating the fact that all students are now housed in one building instead of three. Anna Boggs,...
LIMA, OH
Paulding County Progress

Local Halloween and Trick-or-Treat celebrations announced

Numerous villages and organizations in Paulding County have announced Halloween events and Trick-or-Treat times. Halloween events in the village kick-off on Saturday, October 29. The Halloween parade will start at 3:30 p.m., with the lineup starting fifteen minutes before hand at 3:15 p.m. Costume judging will take place at the Fire Hall immediately following the parade. Trick-or-Treating will take place later that evening, from 5-6:30 p.m.
PAULDING COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

44th Highway Hikers Toy Run providing Christmas gifts for nearly 2,000 children

NEW CARLISLE, Ohio (WKEF) -- The 44th Highway Hikers Toy Run took place on Sunday, October 16, with nearly 4,000 motorcycles, some from many states over. "We've done this Toy Run for 44 consecutive years, for the children of Clark County. As you can see, about 4,000 plus of my closest friends showed up on motorcycles today so kids in Clark County can have Christmas," said Barren Seelig, Highway Hiker in attendance.
CLARK COUNTY, OH
The Lima News

Fire at unoccupied Lima house causes $25K in damages

LIMA — The Lima Fire Department responded to a fire at around 8:07 p.m. Monday, classifying it as a two-alarm fire requiring mutual aid from the American Township Fire Department. According to Lima Fire Investigator Joe Lombardo, the fire at 1143 Richie Ave. began in the upstairs closet. The...
LIMA, OH
hometownstations.com

Drop-off sites to open Nov. 14-21 for Operation Christmas Child

Press Release from Samaritan’s Purse: Lima​​​​​​, OH​​​​, Oct. 17, 2022 — More than 4,500 locations will open to collect Operation Christmas Child shoebox gifts for the Samaritan’s Purse project. Volunteers are preparing to collect shoebox gifts during National Collection Week, Nov. 14 - 21.
LIMA, OH
WHIO Dayton

Trotwood to host drive-thru Trick or Treat event

TROTWOOD — The City of Trotwood’s Park and Recreation Department is hosting a drive-thru Trick or Treat event at the end of the month. The Halloween drive-thru will take place on Friday Oct. 28 from 6-8 p.m. at Madison Park on South Broadway Street. Only kids under 13...
TROTWOOD, OH
dayton.com

Former l’Auberge owner remembered for helping transform Dayton-area dining

A former four-star Kettering restaurant owner is being remembered as helping transform dining in the Dayton area. Josef Reif, who operated l’Auberge as part of a decades-long restaurant career in the Dayton area, succumbed to prostate cancer Friday, according to Hospice of Dayton. The Centerville resident was 78. Reif...
DAYTON, OH
columbusunderground.com

New Gay Bar The Olive Tree Opens in Bellefontaine

After hosting their first drag show in February, The Olive Tree has since received its liquor license, making it the first ever gay bar in Bellefontaine. With a rebranding celebration on October 15, owner Tyler Berry said he never would have guessed a few months ago that the space would be where it is today.
BELLEFONTAINE, OH
fireapparatusmagazine.com

Dayton (OH) May Buy Former School Property for $11M Police/Fire Project

Dayton is considering buying a former school building on Salem Avenue to turn it into a new joint police and fire facility, DaytonDailyNews.com reported. The 64,000-square-foot facility has been used as a school, United Way of Greater Dayton, Richard Allen Academy and Sowing Seeds of Knowledge once called the building home, the report said.
DAYTON, OH
The Lima News

Young people 12-19: Activate Allen County wants your feedback

LIMA — Activate Allen County is requesting feedback from the local youth. A new survey is posted on the City of Lima’s website for youth ages 12-19 years old. The organization wants to hear feedback from all youth regarding active transportation. This includes using bicycles, walking, skateboarding and more as a way of transportation.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Building a bridge between tenants, landlords

LIMA — Sixth Ward Council Member Derry Glenn, heeding a call to come together, is making plans to build a bridge between landlords and tenants in the City of Lima. Glenn reportedly has received calls from his ward. Tenants often complain of neglect in their homes and the increase in rent. Glenn hopes to address these issues in person.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

Police nationwide to work overtime for Halloween traffic enforcement

LIMA — Law enforcement officers will work overtime leading up to and on Halloween to target unsafe driving. According to a press release from the Lima/Allen County Regional Planning Commission, police officers across the nation will work overtime from Oct. 21 through Oct. 31 to stop impaired driving, encourage the use of seatbelts, stop speeding and other risky driving.
LIMA, OH
The Lima News

The Lima News

Lima, OH
7K+
Followers
281
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for The Lima News

Comments / 0

Community Policy