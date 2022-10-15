Veteran collects blankets for veterans

Ron Frank stands with some of the throws and blankets he has collected for veterans. Dean Brown | The Lima News

LIMA — Ron Frank, a veteran, is following a creed that veterans take dear to their hearts, “A veteran will never leave a veteran behind.”

Talking with the service officers and the nurses at the Dayton Veteran’s Administration Hospital about needed items, there was talk about socks or hats or gloves for the veterans. The nurses came up with the idea of lap blankets for veterans in wheelchairs or throw blankets for the beds.

Back in Lima, the plan took off. “I brought it to our pastor at Forest Park United Methodist Church. She said, ‘Go ahead and go with it.’”

So the effort started with a goal of 700 lap blankets and throw blankets.

There’s been a lot of community support helping to get the blankets for the veterans.

“Everything’s been going great. Tom Ahl has been a collection site. U-Haul has provided boxes and the Pizza Hut on Bellefontaine Avenue has donated pizza for our volunteers.”

The goal is still out there. To date, 468 blankets and throws have been collected and boxed. It’s still not too late to contribute to this effort. Blankets and throws may be dropped off at the church at 315 South Collins Ave. in Lima. Blankets and throws will be blessed and prayed over in a church service in early November. The items then will be delivered to the VA hospital to be distributed to the eight nursing homes for veterans in the Dayton area.

Frank says,“Even though we’re not (in) a war, you never leave a veteran behind in a hospital without being taken care of properly.”

Reach Dean Brown at 567-242-0409