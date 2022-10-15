FARGO (KFGO) – Following years of searching for a way to save a historic home in Fargo, the owners say it has been worth the effort. The city commission has approved a plan to proceed with the construction of a concrete flood wall on the street side of the home on South River Road. It will be tied into a levee along the Red River behind the home. Other options included a city buyout and demolition of the home or moving it, all more costly than a wall on the front of the home.

FARGO, ND ・ 23 HOURS AGO