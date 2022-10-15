Read full article on original website
rejournals.com
Northmarq closes $5.8 million refinancing of 36-unit apartment community in North Dakota
Bill Mork, vice president in Northmarq’s Minneapolis debt/equity office, secured the $5.8 million refinancing of The Lights – South. The 36-unit/six-floor class-A multifamily property is located at 3100 Sheyenne St. in West Fargo, North Dakota. The transaction was structured with a fully-amortizing 35-year term. Northmarq negotiated financing for...
valleynewslive.com
Romantix’s move to new building stalled again
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A lingering dispute may now be moving to court after Fargo City Commissioner voted to uphold a denial for a “change of use” permit for the adult store Romantix. Romantix has been planning to move into a storefront located at 74 Broadway...
valleynewslive.com
West Acres holiday shopping event ending
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A tradition for local shopping is coming to an end in Fargo. The ‘It’s a Wonderful Night’ event hosted by West Acres is ending after 23 years. The mall posted on Facebook saying, “We are so grateful to have been able...
valleynewslive.com
Opioid program at NDSU increasing efforts to save lives across North Dakota
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The fight against the opioid epidemic has gotten a heavy investment after the One Program, an opioid and Naloxone education program started at NDSU, received $632,000 from the North Dakota Department of Health and Human Services. There are two big measures in place, from...
valleynewslive.com
Police: Combatting “swatting” calls can be difficult
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Finding those responsible for the “swatting” calls to North Dakota schools has been tough. This is when someone makes a fake emergency call, with the intention of dispatching a large police response to a specific location. Multiple schools across the state, including in...
Two Minnesota School Districts among the Best in America
The last couple of years have been especially tough on school kids, teachers, and administrators as the COVID pandemic wreaked havoc on the education system throughout the United States and the rest of the world. But as we emerge from that period of uncertainty, we're reminded that there are still...
valleynewslive.com
City Commission public comment now open to non-residents with businesses in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -Fargo business owners, who do not live within city limits, will now be given the opportunity to speak during city commission meetings. The issue was brought up by Fargo Commissioner Arlette Preston after she says a non-resident business owner said they were turned away when requesting to speak during the public comment portion of their meetings.
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Alerus Center GM responds to concertgoer's complaints about "ridiculous" lines for beer and bathrooms
(Fargo, ND) -- The Alerus Center in Grand Forks is responding to a concertgoer who has several complaints about her experience at the Chris Stapleton concert. Fargo resident Katy Moore shared her complaints with WDAY News First. Moore's complaints include what she describes as not enough places to purchase drinks and unacceptably long lines to use bathrooms.
kvrr.com
Fargo Approves $1.1 Million Plan To Save Historic House
FARGO, N.D. (KVRR/KFGO) — Fargo City Commission has approved a plan to save a house listed on the National Register of Historic Places. John and Sherri Stern are the owners of the house designed by the granddaughter of Frank Lloyd Wright. It is in the way of a flood...
valleynewslive.com
City of Fargo seeking comment on proposed pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo residents are invited to give their input on a proposed pedestrian bridge near Fargo’s City Hall. The proposed bridge would be built over Second Street North and the adjacent floodwall near City Hall. According to the project website, its purpose is to...
valleynewslive.com
Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn stripped of Deputy Mayor title
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo City Commissioner Dave Piepkorn has been stripped of his title as Deputy Mayor. One of the people, behind his ousting, Arlette Preston, has been sworn in as his replacement. Piepkorn was reappointed as Deputy Mayor back in June after being re-elected to his...
valleynewslive.com
String of structure fires in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo fire department has been working around the clock to a string of 8 structure fires within 14 hours. Calls started from noon Sunday until 2 am Monday. Structure fires included a mobile home, garage, and dumpster fires. One person is detained in relation...
valleynewslive.com
(UPDATE): Weapons displayed after argument at a Fargo restaurant
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - (UPDATE) : Fargo Police have made contact with the two individuals involved in the incident at the restaurant Monday. Authorities say a report for terrorizing is being sent to the State Attorney’s Office. That office will determine is any charges will be pressed. If so, a warrant for arrest will then be issued.
kvrr.com
Court documents detail September drug raid in south Fargo neighborhood
FARGO (KVRR-KFGO) – Court documents indicate the raid by federal agents on a home in Fargo’s Hawthorne neighborhood last month was part of a months-long investigation into a methamphetamine distribution ring operating out of a number of homes in Fargo. A helicopter hovered over the neighborhood during the...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Pet adoption issues continuing to worsen in Red River Valley
(Fargo, ND) -- Despite concerns over 'pandemic remorse' in pet adoptions being a key issue for numbers decreasing, it appears another factor may be in play as to why the number of dogs and cats at local animal shelters continue to climb. Inflation is being blamed as a key issue...
valleynewslive.com
Records: September raid of Fargo home tied to large meth investigation
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - New court documents allege a large amount of drugs are what lead a helicopter to hover and dozens of local and federal officers to raid a Fargo home last month. The raid happened in the early morning hours of Sept. 21 in the Hawthorne...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
Person accused of threats at several Minnesota, North Dakota schools arrested
(Barnesville, MN) -- Authorities in Minnesota say a suspect has been arrested in connection with a swatting incident at Barnesville High School. The arrest came after several schools in Minnesota and North Dakota were hit Thursday with false threatening messages that brought a large police response. School officials at all...
valleynewslive.com
Neighbors voice praise, safety concerns over proposed downtown Fargo pedestrian bridge
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Feelings are strong on both sides of a proposed pedestrian bridge in downtown Fargo as the planning process continues to inch forward. The bridge would be built over 2nd St. N. in front of Fargo City Hall, and would bring bikers and walkers above the flood walls to the greenway along the Red River.
kfgo.com
Fargo City Commission approves option to protect historic home from Red River flooding
FARGO (KFGO) – Following years of searching for a way to save a historic home in Fargo, the owners say it has been worth the effort. The city commission has approved a plan to proceed with the construction of a concrete flood wall on the street side of the home on South River Road. It will be tied into a levee along the Red River behind the home. Other options included a city buyout and demolition of the home or moving it, all more costly than a wall on the front of the home.
wdayradionow.com
Moorhead Mayoral Candidate Kevin Shores: "A community is scrutinized by how well they take care of their downtrodden"
(Moorhead, MN) -- A Moorhead Mayoral Candidate is running in the race to bring integrity, transparency, and a community centered lens to the position. Kevin Shores, a Navy veteran and former cosmetologist, is a Moorhead Mayoral Candidate. He joined WDAY Midday to share his vision for the position, which included the cultivation of marijuana and hemp products, a bottom-up approach to taking care of the community, and continuing his oath of service. Shores says a big reason why he joined the race is because current Moorhead Mayor Shelly Carlson would have ran unopposed otherwise.
