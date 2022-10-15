Read full article on original website
Letter: Better transit equals a better community
Vote “yes” to Eagle Valley Transit on your ballot. The RTA process began in response to regional business leaders wanting better solutions for employees and visitors. Similar areas in Colorado, including the Roaring Fork Valley and Gunnison County, have used RTAs and regional cooperation to fund transit needs and improve their transportation services for local users and visitors. We have the opportunity to build a better community by voting “yes” to transit. We need this. We must ensure that people can get to their jobs, access community services, and enjoy what our valley has to offer.
Avon adopts new review process for developments with proven community benefit
The Avon Town Council unanimously approved the creation of a Development Bonus code that will grant the council greater flexibility in expanding development rights when a proposed development provides a clear benefit to the community. The ordinance states that the new section of the Avon Municipal Code is “intended to...
Letter: Build employee housing at Ever Vail
I look forward to supporting Bill Rock when he insists that 100% of Ever Vail be approved for the development of employee housing so the labor force we all treasure can live where they work. In the recent article about Vail Resorts rejecting the town of Vail’s $12 million offer, Rock passionately proclaimed the urgency for “building affordable housing that the town desperately needs now to support the hundreds of employees who are the town’s lifeblood.”
Letter: In support of Savannah Wolfson
I am writing to share my support for House District 26 candidate Savannah Wolfson. The Nov. 8 election is incredibly important for Eagle County! We have the option of being represented by a radical from Boulder, or by a local mom who truly understands our way of life on the Western Slope.
Vail files petition in condemnation for East Vail parcel
On Friday, Oct. 14, the town of Vail filed a “petition in condemnation” of the Booth Heights habitat and site in East Vail with the Eagle County District Court, carrying out the next step of condemnation following Vail Resorts’ rejection of its $12 million offer to purchase the land.
Letter: Communication, compromise and common sense
The key issues in the Booth Heights affordable housing project dispute are focused on two issues, the safety of the bighorn sheep and the need to provide more affordable housing. A couple of years ago, an awful-looking chain link and barbed wired fence was installed parallel to the frontage road...
Vail Symposium presents panel discussion about preserving the Colorado River
IF YOU GO: What: Overworked and Under Threat: Preserving the Colorado River When: Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, 6-7:15 p.m. Where: Zoom Webinar | Virtual More information: This webinar is free. Please visit http://www.vailsymposium.org for more information. The Colorado River is a workhorse — sustaining life as we know it for...
Vail Daily to host Wednesday candidate forum at the Eagle County Building in Eagle
The Vail Daily will host a candidate forum Wednesday, Oct. 19, in the Eagle County Room of the Eagle County Administration Building at 500 Broadway in Eagle. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the forum will get underway at 6:30 p.m. Local candidates set to appear include incumbent Eagle County...
Vail Symposium names James Kenly as its new director
Following the announcement of Kris Sabel’s retirement as executive director at Vail Symposium at the end of 2022, Vail Symposium Chairman Dale Mosier has announced that James Kenly will take over as executive director of the organization starting in 2023. Kenly will succeed Kris Sabel who will retire at the end of this year. Vail Symposium, which provides thought-provoking, diverse and affordable educational programs for the Vail Valley, recently celebrated its 50th anniversary.
Romer: We’re better when we work together
Thank you to our local towns, county and special districts for their collaboration in working with the business community to bring forth the proposed regional transportation authority. This is but one example of how we are better together. Creating a comprehensive year-round transit and transportation system requires valley-wide collaboration and...
Letter: We need to educate our kids, not indoctrinate them
I watched the Club 20 debate for State House District 26. I encourage all to search for the debate on YouTube and watch the contrast between the two candidates. One of Meghan Lukens’ big talking points in the debate was rising above partisan attacks, but she was partisan, polarizing, and could not speak to local issues.
Eagle County election ballots are in the mail
Ballots across Colorado were put in the mail Monday. You should have yours soon. The post office in Glenwood Springs sent out roughly 32,500 ballots to registered voters in Eagle County. Those ballots can be returned almost as soon as they arrive, either by mail — you must pay for the postage — or by dropping the ballot at one of seven drop boxes scattered throughout the county. Those drop boxes are all available 24 hours per day, and all are under constant video surveillance.
Camp Hale monument declaration could renew attention on restoration plan
The Oct. 12 designation of Camp Hale as the country’s latest national monument may re-focus efforts at a restoration plan for the area. Ideas for managing the new Camp Hale national monument include:. More interpretive signs about Camp Hale’s history. Improving the campground. Restoring the Eagle River to...
Letter: Path along Gore Creek needs better signage
I live along Gore Creek in Cascade village. I have tried for years to get the powers that be to mark the path so that it indicates that it is a walking and bike trail and that it is a two-way path. This path is dangerous for people who walk...
Letter: Please vote ‘yes’ for Eagle Valley Transit
Please join me by voting “yes” for Eagle Valley Transit at the ballot box. In an era of change and political volatility, this fall one community-centric piece of legislation makes common sense for our ever-growing community and workforce base. Providing safe, efficient and reliable options for transportation is...
Vail to host employee, locals parking pass sales events
In October, the Vail Town Council approved changes to its parking rates and passes for the 2022-23 ski season. In order to assist Vail employees as well as town and Eagle County locals with the new pass offerings, the town is hosting two in-person events to walk individuals through the new online process.
James van Beek in his own words: Incumbent Eagle County sheriff seeks to keep strengthening ties between office and the community
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for a four-year term as Eagle County Sheriff. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov. 8, and is being conducted as a mail ballot election. Ballots will be mailed out starting Monday, Oct. 17. The last recommended day for voters to mail in ballots is Oct. 31, and polling stations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Nov. 8. For more information, visit http://www.eaglecounty.us/clerkandrecorder/votingandelections.
Jeanne McQueeney in her own words: Eagle County commissioner candidate seeks to continue momentum on housing initiatives, safeguarding environment
The Vail Daily is running Q&As with the two candidates running for one open seat on the Eagle County Board of Commissioners. The candidates are each running for a four-year term. The questionnaires will run in alphabetical order. The vote will be part of the general election on Tuesday, Nov....
Haims: Keeping fit during the winter
When people are depressed and anxious, exercise is not often high on the list of things to do. However, once you find the fortitude to help yourself and get out of your own way, you may discover that the psychological and physical benefits of exercising this winter are just what you need.
Roberts: Results, not politics, for our region
Hello Eagle County voters! I am ready to get to work for you in the Colorado State Senate. You deserve a state senator who will focus on our community’s challenges and opportunities, put politics and ego aside, and strive for results that improve our region and improve people’s lives. I offer you just that.
