The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?
Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
The Suburban Times
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Chronicle
Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022
• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
Chronicle
Patriot Guard Rider Helps 90-Year-Old Southwest Washington Woman Check Item Off Bucket List
A 90-year-old resident in Ridgefield checked one item off her bucket list before her move to a retirement home. On Oct. 6, Delores Hawkins was able to go on a motorcycle ride as her neighbors gathered to cheer her on. “I was getting my hearing aids checked, and this nice...
Chronicle
Julie McDonald Commentary: Park Plaque Shows Wobbly Side of Centralia Tragedy; At-Large Council Talk Evokes Memories
For nearly a century, the Sentinel statue in Centralia’s Washington Park has shared one version of what happened on the streets of Centralia Nov. 11, 1919, when gunfire killed four American Legionnaires during what it describes as a “peaceful parade” to commemorate the end to World War I.
KUOW
Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall
Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
Chronicle
Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains
After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
Chronicle
Washington Police Chief Objects to Democratic PAC Using His Photo in Rep. Kim Schrier Ads
Covington Police Chief Adam Easterbrook was surprised — not pleasantly — when his photo showed up recently in political mailers backing U.S. Rep. Kim Schrier's reelection campaign. The mailers, from a Democratic-aligned PAC, feature Easterbrook in full uniform standing next to Schrier, D-Sammamish, in May, when she met...
Chronicle
T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers
The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
Chronicle
Beavers Swept at Home By Elma
The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
This Seattle Restaurant Serves The Best Pasta In Washington
Eat This, Not That! found the best pasta in every state.
Chronicle
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
Seattle Wakeboarder Killed By Boat Pulling Him On Lake Washington, Cops Say
The 42-year-old victim died from his injuries, according to authorities.
Chronicle
Tenino Playground Set to Open Thanks to Funds Secured in Large Part by State Rep. Peter Abbarno
A new playground is set to open in Tenino thanks to funds from the Washington state Capital Budget. During a tour of the site on Thursday afternoon, construction company representatives guided public officials around the worksite and explained the different features the playground will have. “There’s no wrong way to...
Chronicle
Mountaineers Sweep T-Wolves
The Rainier volleyball team came out of its Central 2B League matchup with Morton-White Pass with a four-set victory Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16. Acacia Murphy had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers, while Alyssa Lofgren added 12. Lilly Johnson and Olivia Earsley posted 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson logged 48 assists, and Lilly Peck had five aces.
Chronicle
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
Chronicle
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Talk Jail, Reforms, JNET and More at Chamber of Commerce Debate
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate between candidate Tracy Murphy and incumbent Rob Snaza for the office of Lewis County sheriff on the second floor of O’Blarney’s in downtown Centralia on Thursday. Candidates were each given two minutes for an opening statement, then two minutes to...
Chronicle
Officials Identify Man Who Fell to Death Climbing Cliff at Point Defiance in Tacoma
A 42-year-old man who fell to his death earlier this month at Point Defiance in Tacoma while trying to escape the rising tide was identified Tuesday by the Pierce County medical examiner. Richard Van Horn of Spanaway died of a blunt force head injury Oct. 9 after he tried to...
4 Great Seafood Places in Washington
If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
