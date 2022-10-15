ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chehalis, WA

thetacomaledger.com

The Seattle Freeze: Are Washington residents actually that mean?

Washington is known for a lot of things. From Pike Place and the Original Starbucks to the abundance of green forests and rushing rivers, there is plenty to love about this beautiful state. But there is a side to Washington that many visitors don’t know about: The Seattle Freeze.
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022

• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
KUOW

Seattle weather is set to 'whipsaw' after an unusual start to fall

Just as Washington state land managers announced the fire season was ending, people around the Puget Sound region are choking on wildfire smoke. Then, we experienced a 20-degree swing in temperatures between Monday and Sunday's record-breaking heat — the latest day in the calendar year on record where the region was 80 degrees or warmer.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

Rain Finally on the Way to Western Washington, Cascade Mountains

After a weekend of heavy wildfire smoke, Seattle and the Cascade mountains can expect some relief this week — in the form of rain. From Friday through Sunday, Seattle is likely to see more rain than it's gotten over the last three and a half months combined, according to Dana Felton, meteorologist for the National Weather Service of Seattle. The region is expected to receive substantial rain on Friday, followed by light showers Saturday and more heavy rain on Sunday.
SEATTLE, WA
Chronicle

T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers

The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Swept at Home By Elma

The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Sweep T-Wolves

The Rainier volleyball team came out of its Central 2B League matchup with Morton-White Pass with a four-set victory Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16. Acacia Murphy had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers, while Alyssa Lofgren added 12. Lilly Johnson and Olivia Earsley posted 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson logged 48 assists, and Lilly Peck had five aces.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday

EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
LONGVIEW, WA
Alina Andras

4 Great Seafood Places in Washington

If you live in Washington and you like going out with your friends and family members from time to time, then keep one reading because that's what this article is all about. Below I have put together a list of four amazing seafood restaurants in Washington that are known for serving exquisite food, made with high-quality ingredients and served in nicely decorated places.
WASHINGTON STATE

