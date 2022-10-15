ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centralia, WA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Chronicle

In Loving Memory of Jane Saarinen: 1946-2022

Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.
LONGVIEW, WA
Chronicle

Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022

• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
CHEHALIS, WA
Chronicle

Foundation Celebrates Renovated Centralia Middle School Outdoor Basketball Court, Thanks Partners

The newly renovated Centralia Middle School outdoor basketball court was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Centralia Athletics Activities & Facilities Foundation (CAAFF), Centralia Rotary was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor court in 1984 and 1985 as a way to bring the community together.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers

The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
TUMWATER, WA
Chronicle

Wasson Takes Home 2A EvCo Crown

Centralia junior Von Wasson earned his first 2A EvCo title Tuesday, finishing a shot over par on 73 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis. The junior started his outing at 1-over 37 on the front nine, carding three birdies and four bogies, before trimming a stroke off across the final holes.
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Beavers Swept at Home By Elma

The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
TENINO, WA
Chronicle

Warriors Take Down Bobcats in the Harbor

Grabbing a two-set lead and nearly letting it slip through its fingers, the Rochester volleyball team held on to defeat Aberdeen in the Harbor, 25-17, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 17-15. Dominating through the first two sets, the Warriors got caught making a substitution error, and lost any of all momentum they...
ROCHESTER, WA
Chronicle

Mountaineers Sweep T-Wolves

The Rainier volleyball team came out of its Central 2B League matchup with Morton-White Pass with a four-set victory Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16. Acacia Murphy had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers, while Alyssa Lofgren added 12. Lilly Johnson and Olivia Earsley posted 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson logged 48 assists, and Lilly Peck had five aces.
RAINIER, WA
Chronicle

Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday

EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
LONGVIEW, WA
The Suburban Times

Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?

Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
TACOMA, WA
Chronicle

Tigers Crush Loggers on the Road

Playing out on the road and bouncing back from a loss to Adna last week, the Napavine volleyball team swept Onalaska in Logger Country Tuesday night, 25-3, 25-11, 25-7. Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with 13 kills, and Morgan Hamilton added eight kills and 15 digs. Anna Thompson and Grace Gall had a strong night at the net, per Tigers coach Monica Dailey, with Gall adding five aces. Avery Schutz and Jessie McCoy each added 10 assists, and Emily Kang dug up eight balls.
NAPAVINE, WA
Chronicle

WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station

Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
CENTRALIA, WA
Chronicle

Pirates Head Downriver to Sweep Mules

The Adna volleyball team had to pull out one close set in Cathlamet on Tuesday, but ran away with the other two, sweeping Wahkiakum 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 in Central 2B League play. Kendall Humphrey led the Pirates with 13 kills and also added six digs and three aces to her...
ADNA, WA
MyNorthwest

Multiple wildfires erupt across western WA

A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy