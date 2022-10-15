Read full article on original website
In Loving Memory of Jane Saarinen: 1946-2022
Jane Louise Saarinen was born Sept. 14, 1946, in Longview, Washington, and passed away Oct. 4, 2022, at Olympia, Washington. She was the daughter of Toivo and Gladys Saarinen and grew up on the family farm near Vader. She received a degree in education from the University of Hawaii and taught elementary school in Federal Way and Battle Ground before returning to Vader where she taught for many years. Since there was not a music program at Vader, she provided the piano music for many school activities through the years. She traveled to many places in the United States, Mexico and Europe, taking Alaskan, Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. She always came home with stories to tell and souvenirs from her adventures. She was preceded in death by her two sons, Daniel Green and Jason Green; her parents; her brother John; and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She is survived by her granddaughters, Sadie Kelley and Cierra Green; two great-grandchildren; sister Sandra Wakkuri and her family; several cousins; and many treasured friends. Her granddaughters held a celebration of life for her on Oct. 13. Cremains will be interred at Little Falls Cemetery with her sons.
Death Notices: Oct. 18, 2022
• VERNELLE L. HEMPHILL, 98, died in Chehalis Oct. 11. Arrangements are under the care of Newell-Hoerling’s Mortuary. • RITA R. SPARKS, 66, Winlock, died Oct. 13 at her residence. Arrangements are under the care of Cattermole Funeral Home. • MICHAEL GENE ROBISON, 70, Centralia, died Oct. 15 at...
Julie McDonald Commentary: Park Plaque Shows Wobbly Side of Centralia Tragedy; At-Large Council Talk Evokes Memories
For nearly a century, the Sentinel statue in Centralia’s Washington Park has shared one version of what happened on the streets of Centralia Nov. 11, 1919, when gunfire killed four American Legionnaires during what it describes as a “peaceful parade” to commemorate the end to World War I.
Foundation Celebrates Renovated Centralia Middle School Outdoor Basketball Court, Thanks Partners
The newly renovated Centralia Middle School outdoor basketball court was officially dedicated at a ribbon-cutting ceremony Saturday morning. According to a news release from the Centralia Athletics Activities & Facilities Foundation (CAAFF), Centralia Rotary was instrumental in the creation of the outdoor court in 1984 and 1985 as a way to bring the community together.
T-Birds Hang 10 on Highclimbers
The Tumwater girls soccer team made short work of Shelton and kept up the pressure for the entire first half, beating the Highclimbers 10-0 in a 2A EvCo match Tuesday. Emalyn Shaffer started the scoring with a brace in the first 10 minutes. Trinity Edwards and Ava Jones both added braces of their own.
Wasson Takes Home 2A EvCo Crown
Centralia junior Von Wasson earned his first 2A EvCo title Tuesday, finishing a shot over par on 73 at Newaukum Valley Golf Course in Chehalis. The junior started his outing at 1-over 37 on the front nine, carding three birdies and four bogies, before trimming a stroke off across the final holes.
Beavers Swept at Home By Elma
The Tenino girls volleyball took Elma to the limit for a set, but couldn’t keep things up beyond that, falling in a sweep 28-26, 25-16, 25-19. “We had great momentum (in the first set), but as soon as they got that 28th point, the wind came out of our sails,” Tenino coach Shauna Carpenter said.
Warriors Take Down Bobcats in the Harbor
Grabbing a two-set lead and nearly letting it slip through its fingers, the Rochester volleyball team held on to defeat Aberdeen in the Harbor, 25-17, 25-16, 16-25, 19-25, 17-15. Dominating through the first two sets, the Warriors got caught making a substitution error, and lost any of all momentum they...
Lewis County Sheriff Candidates Talk Jail, Reforms, JNET and More at Chamber of Commerce Debate
The Centralia-Chehalis Chamber of Commerce hosted a debate between candidate Tracy Murphy and incumbent Rob Snaza for the office of Lewis County sheriff on the second floor of O’Blarney’s in downtown Centralia on Thursday. Candidates were each given two minutes for an opening statement, then two minutes to...
Mountaineers Sweep T-Wolves
The Rainier volleyball team came out of its Central 2B League matchup with Morton-White Pass with a four-set victory Tuesday, winning 25-23, 25-16, 23-25, 25-16. Acacia Murphy had 16 kills to lead the Mountaineers, while Alyssa Lofgren added 12. Lilly Johnson and Olivia Earsley posted 23 and 21 digs, respectively. Brooklynn Swenson logged 48 assists, and Lilly Peck had five aces.
Tenino Playground Set to Open Thanks to Funds Secured in Large Part by State Rep. Peter Abbarno
A new playground is set to open in Tenino thanks to funds from the Washington state Capital Budget. During a tour of the site on Thursday afternoon, construction company representatives guided public officials around the worksite and explained the different features the playground will have. “There’s no wrong way to...
Two Motorcyclists Crash on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway Sunday
EAST OF TOUTLE — Two motorcyclists speeding on Spirit Lake Memorial Highway crashed Sunday afternoon near Coldwater Lake and were transported to the hospital. Washington State Patrol reports Tyler J. Gonzales, 33, of Silver Lake and Justin E. Renteria, 36, of Longview were each driving a Honda CBR1000RR eastbound at a high of speed around 1:30 p.m. near the Mount St. Helens National Volcanic Monument ,when they couldn't make a turn and collided into a gate and guardrail.
Is Tacoma’s Housing Solution Hiding in Plain Sight?
Submitted by Morgan Alexander. Link to full study with graphics: According to the City of Tacoma: “the City must plan for 127,000 additional residents and 97,000 jobs by 2040.”[1]. Development of new housing in the City of Tacoma has lagged behind that of Pierce County and other nearby...
Tigers Crush Loggers on the Road
Playing out on the road and bouncing back from a loss to Adna last week, the Napavine volleyball team swept Onalaska in Logger Country Tuesday night, 25-3, 25-11, 25-7. Keira O’Neill led the Tigers with 13 kills, and Morgan Hamilton added eight kills and 15 digs. Anna Thompson and Grace Gall had a strong night at the net, per Tigers coach Monica Dailey, with Gall adding five aces. Avery Schutz and Jessie McCoy each added 10 assists, and Emily Kang dug up eight balls.
WinCo to Construct 84,000-Square-Foot Grocery Store at Centralia Station
Note: This story was produced by the Economic Alliance of Lewis County as part of its montlhy supplement of The Chronicle. WinCo Foods announced this summer the company has entered a real estate contract with the Port of Centralia to construct a proposed 84,000-square-feet grocery store. The project will be...
Pirates Head Downriver to Sweep Mules
The Adna volleyball team had to pull out one close set in Cathlamet on Tuesday, but ran away with the other two, sweeping Wahkiakum 25-8, 25-19, 25-14 in Central 2B League play. Kendall Humphrey led the Pirates with 13 kills and also added six digs and three aces to her...
Red October: Goat Rocks Fire Grows as 10 Blazes Now Burn in Cascades Between Border and the Columbia River
Existing wildfires in the Cascades grew and new blazes were sparked during a weekend marked by a Red Flag Warning brought by unseasonably warm temperatures, gusty winds and very low relative humidity. According to a Clark Regional Emergency Services Agency statement, there are now 10 large fires burning in Western...
A series of wildfires were started or re-energized this past weekend as high heat and winds rocked western Washington with some of the driest weather conditions recorded in October in the state’s history. Much of the visible smoky air comes from the Bolt Creek Fire, which has been burning...
Air quality advisory in effect for much of western Oregon, southwest Washington
An air quality advisory was issued by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality and Lane Regional Air Protection on Friday for Benton, Clackamas, Columbia, Coos, Douglas, Lane, Linn, Marion, Multnomah, Polk, Washington and Yamhill counties, citing the smoke produced from the Cedar Creek fire as well as fires in southwest Washington.
Fire Destroys Car, Scorches Hillside Near Interstate 5 in Thurston County
A car was destroyed by fire and that same blaze scorched a hillside near I-5 in Lacey, according to Washington State Patrol. About 2 p.m. Monday, the driver was headed south on I-5, near Meridian Road in Lacey, when the elderly man's car began to have problems, according to Trooper Robert Reyer.
