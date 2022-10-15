Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Thriving Daily Media gives two dumbs up for the 4 annual Acton Tyler Children's Business Fair downtown TylerTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas African American Museum presents Joseph Jacob "Jake" Simons Jr. Day at the MuseumTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
The Texas African American Museum congratulates Elder Waymon Stewart newly appointed Pastor of the Whitehouse COGICTour Tyler TexasWhitehouse, TX
Tour Tyler Texas Gospel Group of the Year is Minister R.L. Taylor and The Sons of The Father of Arlington, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
2 East Texas Girl Scouts awarded Silver Award for community project
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Two East Texas Girl Scouts were awarded the Silver Award Tuesday night at Community Connections in Longview after completing a community project. The girls, Kaylin and Andrea, did their project through East Texas CASA and Getting Together Safely. They renovated the Department of Child Safety CASA...
A guide to the 85th annual East Texas Yamboree
GILMER, Texas (KETK) – The 85th annual East Texas Yamboree is set to take place from Oct. 19 to Oct. 22 and will include a livestock show, queen’s coronation, concerts and more. The Yamboree started in 1935 in honor of the return of sweet potatoes, also known as yams, after a weevil infestation resulted in […]
KLTV
New sidewalk mural in Tyler honors the vision impaired
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Walk along the Rose Rudman Trail in Tyler and you’ll find a new sidewalk mural. The Tyler Parks and Rec Department and East Texas Lighthouse for the Blind (ETLB) are creating a mural titled “Walk Your Own Path.”. “When you’re out walking on a...
ketk.com
Jacksonville committee discusses Sesquicentennial Street Festival
TYLER, Texas (KETK)- Kathleen Stanfill and Cassie Devillier dropped into East Texas Live on Monday to discuss the Jacksonville Sesquicentennial Downtown Street Festival. The festival is being held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday Oct. 22, in commemoration of the 150 year anniversary of the founding of Jacksonville. The...
KLTV
WebXtra: Students rate vendors at Longview food service show
Tyler man gets 33 years for murder of mother of two. Dalila Morales, the mother of Diamond Cruz, speaks after a man was sentenced to 33 years in prison for her daughters murder. Updated: 6 hours ago. Joseph Ceaser, Executive Director of Legacy Institute for Financial Education, explains how the...
Tyler drivers can spot new road changes on Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Drivers will notice new changes to the roads near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. The difference will be between West Gentry Parkway and North Broadway Avenue. There will be one-lane in each direction on MLK Jr. Boulevard, a center turn-lane and bike lanes, according to the Tyler Police Department. “The changes […]
Nobel Peace Prize Nominee and National Juneteenth Icon Opal Lee is coming to Tyler, Texas on Sunday, November 20, 2022
The Empowerment Community Development Corporation is hosting Dr. Opal Lee in Tyler, Texas at the public free event on the Sunday before Thanksgiving - November 20TH, 2022 at the Tyler Rose Garden Center Building - 420 Rose Park Dr. Tyler, Texas 75702 - 4 PM to 5 PM Red Carpet Reception and the Main Event, starts at 5 PM.
inforney.com
PHOTOS: Oktoberfest returns to downtown Kilgore
Kilgore’s Oktoberfest had crowds hoisting their steins on Saturday. Oktoberfest first began Oct. 12, 1810, in Munich, Germany to celebrate the marriage of King Ludwig I and Princess Therese of Saxe-Hildburghausen. The event grew year after year until it became what it is today: an annual folk festival lasting more than two weeks, drawing about 6 million guests each year and serving millions of beers. Other Oktoberfests have been established around the globe, with Kilgore joining in the celebration in 2014.
enchantingtexas.com
‘Wonderland of Lights’ Christmas Lights in Marshall, Texas 2022
Visit Marshall in East Texas for the Wonderland of Lights Festival!. Just a two-hour drive from Dallas, Marshall is home to beautiful Christmas lights, charming skating rinks, holiday markets, carriage rides, and more. Keep reading to learn more about all that Marshall has to offer during the holiday season!. Marshall’s...
KLTV
Greenberg Smoked Turkeys owner says bird shortage is real, but he’s not running into issues so far
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - An outbreak of avian flu caused the “depopulation” of nearly 5.5 million affected turkeys, the US Department of Agriculture says. Some barbecue restaurants are feeling the strain of the shortage as they try to prepare for the holiday season. Sam Greenberg of Greenberg Smoked...
This Tyler, Texas Driver was Sick and Tired of Red Light Runners
I witnessed an event that put a smile on my face. An action of a driver who, like so many East Texans, is fed up with so many doing it. An action that I hope put a bit of fear in those people and will make them think twice about doing it again. I'm talking about those who just disregard what a red light means and drive through it like there will be no consequences.
Overton Volunteer Fire Department members resign leaving some residents concerned
OVERTON, Texas (KETK) — Some Overton citizens are concerned after several members in their volunteer fire department resigned. Several described what’s happening as small-town politics. They said they just don’t want to see it get in the way of the town’s growth and potential. TJ Lewis has dedicated nearly 11 years of his life to […]
inforney.com
Freeze warning set for all of Northeast Texas early Wednesday
A freeze warning is set for overnight tonight affecting all of Northeast Texas as temperatures could dip into the upper 20s for the first time this season. The National Weather Service issued the warning to start at 1 a.m. Wednesday through 9 a.m. Gregg and Harrison counties are in the warning area, which stretches from as far south as Angelina County, over to Smith County and north to Texarkana. The warning area also includes southwest Arkansas, central and northwest Louisiana and southeast Oklahoma.
KLTV
City of Clarksville City in Gregg County issues boil water notice for select streets
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The City of Clarksville City has issued a boil water notice for some areas due to a water leak. The residents of Watley Road, Leigh Lane, and Steamboat are under this notice. The city says that workers are on the scene now working to repair the leak. Customers should boil their water before using until further notified by the city.
Crews battle 2 large grass fires in Cherokee County
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Cherokee County crews worked to put out two fires on Tuesday afternoon. Officials said that a large grass and woods fire started of County Road 1513. Rusk Fire Department, Gallatin Volunteer Fire Department and the Texas A&M Forest Service were on the scene. Another grass and woods fire burned in […]
Longview’s Own Neal McCoy, the Best Choice for New Coach on “The Voice”
Last week country superstar Blake Shelton announced he'll be leaving NBC's The Voice, and I think we've got the perfect replacement right here in Longview, TX. He's one of country music's all-time great entertainers, and now even Neal McCoy is campaigning to replace his buddy Blake Shelton. And we believe...
KLTV
WebXtra: Improvements planned for Longview parks
Catch East Texas News at 4 every Monday through Friday. Melissa Crager, public relations manager, spoke with KTRE over the deciding factors that led Brookshire Brothers to not continue with their agreement lease at the North Timberland location. The store first opened its doors in the early 90s. Current employees will be offered positions within the company.
Shreveport furniture store expanding to Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Johnson's Furniture and Mattress Gallery has been watching delivery patterns from its operations base in Shreveport-Bossier City to to the Longview area. "We see there's a demand for our furniture in your area," said Zach Johnson, company CEO and a part of the fourth generation to operate the business that his great-grandmother, Ruby Johnson, started in 1963.
Meet your 2022 Rose Queen, Molly Louise Berry
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Every year, the rose capital comes together to host the Texas Rose Festival, a point of pride for Tyler. At the center of the festivities is the queen, a sought-after position that serves as a sort of focal point for the three-day event. The 2022 Rose Queen is 21-year-old Molly Louise […]
SH 135 is closed in Kilgore due to flooding
KILGORE, Texas (KETK) – Kilgore Police Department announced Sunday afternoon that a section of State Highway 135, from Traffic Circle to Gladewater Street, is closed because of flooding underneath the railway bridge. KETK will provide further information when it becomes available.
