KANSAS CITY — Sooners guard Taylor Robertson is some 51 3-pointers away from breaking the NCAA all-time record as she enters her final season in 2022-23. She's knocked down 446 throughout her career and is right on the heels of Kelsey Mitchell's mark at Ohio State from 2014-18. While Robertson's chasing that record down, she's also a veteran as part of year two of the Jennie Baranczyk era. In year one, the Sooners hosted the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center and made it to the second round, before being eliminated Notre Dame.

NORMAN, OK ・ 3 HOURS AGO