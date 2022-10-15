Read full article on original website
Flaming Lips Frontman Wayne Coyne Made Space Bubbles Cool in 2004 And Used Space Bubbles in 2021 So The Show Could Go OnAimée GramblinOklahoma City, OK
Apple Store in Oklahoma City Becomes Second to UnionizeEntrepreneur's JournalOklahoma City, OK
Red River Showdown: Texas Decimates OklahomaLarry LeaseAustin, TX
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
Oklahoma Softball: Sooners Land In-State 2024 Commitment
Chaney Helton, an outfielder from Coweta, OK, announced her verbal commitment to OU on Tuesday.
Venables Joins Player Celebrations After OU Win Against Kansas
NORMAN, Okla. - One of Oklahoma's players was live streaming the celebration in the locker room when head football coach Brent Venables joined in. The Sooners are an a bye week this week, but will head to Ames to play Iowa State on Oct. 29.
Big 12 Basketball Media Days breakout: G Taylor Robertson
KANSAS CITY — Sooners guard Taylor Robertson is some 51 3-pointers away from breaking the NCAA all-time record as she enters her final season in 2022-23. She's knocked down 446 throughout her career and is right on the heels of Kelsey Mitchell's mark at Ohio State from 2014-18. While Robertson's chasing that record down, she's also a veteran as part of year two of the Jennie Baranczyk era. In year one, the Sooners hosted the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at the Lloyd Noble Center and made it to the second round, before being eliminated Notre Dame.
Kickoff time announced for Iowa State vs. Oklahoma
Heading into week 8 of the college football season, the Iowa State Cyclones have an off week this week, which comes at a good time for key players across the team to get a little healthier for the stretch run of the 2022 season. After the bye week, ISU will play host to the currently 4-3 Oklahoma Sooners in Ames.
OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett
NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
Financial Breakdown Reveals Who Backed New OU Tailgating Option
New numbers break down who's benefitting from the University of Oklahoma's new private tailgating options. Through an open records request to the university, News 9 learned the company Tailgate Guys paid OU a $100,000 signing bonus, and promised a 15-30% commission. Since the cheapest tailgating option for Bedlam is $795...
Hatch to open 3 new locations across Oklahoma
A popular brunch spot announced that it is opening three new locations across the Sooner State.
KFOR
Freeze Watches / Warnings up for portions of Oklahoma next two nights!
Freeze Watches are up for all of central Oklahoma Monday Night and Tuesday Night. Freeze Warnings for areas north and east of OKC for the same time period! I think the best chance for a light freeze / frost in OKC is Wednesday AM! Prepare to protect the plants! The reason…a secondary surge of colder, dry air is heading south into Oklahoma next couple of days from Canada! However, it won’t last long! Expect a very quick warm up with temps rising into the 70s and 80s by the end of this week!
KOCO
Reunion held before Oklahoma’s first Islamic school and mosque is torn down
OKLAHOMA CITY — Former students gathered over the weekend for a reunion before the first Islamic school and mosque in Oklahoma is torn down. The Mu'min Academy was founded in the 1960s. The academy's reunion in northwest Oklahoma City included former students and teachers remembering some of their favorite times there.
Police Identify Victims Of Fatal Stillwater Crash
Stillwater police have released more information about a crash that killed two people in Stillwater early Saturday morning. According to police, 18-year-old Ryan Begnaud of Austin, Texas, and 40-year-old Jeremi Smith of Oklahoma City were killed in the crash. Stillwater police said they responded to the scene at 4:15 a.m....
KOCO
Water officials concerned as drought causes impact in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — The drought is causing an impact in Oklahoma. The water levels at Lake Hefner have dropped, and water officials said they need to act immediately. It’s been dry for months, and that has caused the water levels at Lake Hefner to drop. The water is a necessity for central Oklahoma, and as a result, water is being released from Lake Canton on Monday to help out.
Oklahoma manslaughter suspect arrested in Wichita Falls
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Wichita Falls Police arrested a man wanted for manslaughter in Oklahoma. According to the Wichita County Jail inmate roster, Jose Manuel Garcia III, of Duncan, Ok, was arrested in Wichita Falls Saturday on a manslaughter warrant from Stephens County. Oklahoma Highway Patrol said on February 13, 2022, troopers responded to an […]
‘He’s a fraud’: OK homeowner claims he was conned out of $30k for unfinished pool
A summer paradise is what a man living in Bethany was promised, but instead, he says he was left empty handed and out thousands of dollars.
KTUL
'They're being secretive': UCO students react to impending program, major evaluations
EDMOND, Okla. (KOKH) — Classes at the University of Central Oklahoma could soon look very different. It all depends on how program evaluations go next week. A staff member, who wants to remain anonymous, sent Fox 25 an email from school leaders. The email says there could be plans to combine, or remove certain programs and majors:
KFOR
Cold Front on the way Saturday Night! Thunderstorms and rainfall in the forecast!!
There’s a risk for severe weather this Saturday evening into the wee hours Sunday! It’s a Slight Risk through central Oklahoma. Large hail and damaging winds possible with the strongest storms. Hopefully good rainfall as well! The threat for severe weather will push south of OKC and into southern OK after midnight. However, showers and t’storms linger Sunday morning into Sunday afternoon with clearing Sunday night! Chill Fall weather coming in behind this front for several days!
‘I feel sorry for the officers,’ Man accused of shooting at OKC police
The Oklahoma City Police Department identified a man involved in an hours-long standoff in southwest Oklahoma City.
birchrestaurant.com
13 Best Restaurants in Midwest City, OK
Midwest City is a great place to enjoy some delicious food! There are plenty of wonderful restaurants to choose from, whether you’re looking for a casual meal or something more upscale. We tried and reviewed our favorite restaurants in Midwest City, so you can make your dining decision with...
KOCO
More than 30 cars broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend
OKLAHOMA CITY — More than 30 cars were broken into in two Oklahoma City areas over the weekend. One of the places was near Northeast 122nd Street and the other location was near Northwest 138th and May Avenue. "It's a crime of opportunity. If you leave the property in...
yukonprogressnews.com
Players needed for Friday fun in Yukon
A Yukon non-profit helping ministry is looking for supporters to “play their best cards” – and other table games – at an upcoming biannual benefit. Compassionate Hands will present its Fall Card Party from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21 at Town & Country Christian Church, 2200 S Cornwell.
OKCPD: Man violently attacked in bar parking lot, most facial bones broken
Oklahoma City Police are currently investigating a case of aggravated assault after a man was viciously attacked in a bar parking lot early Sunday morning.
