Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Obstetrician Delivers his Wife's Baby Girl inside the lift of their apartment building and it was Caught on CameraShameel ShamsAnnapolis, MD
Baltimore's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldBaltimore, MD
Washington, D.C.'s Best Free AttractionsTerry MansfieldWashington, DC
This Massive Flea Market in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensBaltimore, MD
This Day in History: October 19: The United States Government vs MicrosoftWilliam Saint ValWashington, DC
Related
Dallas resident $2 million richer after Mega Millions lottery ticket win
Sorry Dallas Cowboys fans, but America's Team fell to the division rival Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday Night Football, but someone in Dallas did win in a big way in the form of seven figures heading to their wallet.
$1 million winning Powerball lottery ticket sold in North Texas
Well folks, the Dallas Cowboys fell short of their division rival Sunday night, but the NFL season is still young and thankfully there's still reason for celebration in North Texas thanks to a Texas Lottery player.
fox4news.com
5-year-old Plano girl hit by DART train
PLANO, Texas - A little girl is recovering in the hospital after being hit by a Dallas Area Rapid Transit train. DART officials said it happened around 11:30 a.m. Thursday at DART’s Parker Road Station in Plano. The 5-year-old girl reportedly ran into the right-of-way in front of the...
cw39.com
Did you win this jackpot? $725,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in East Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — Well, it seems a rival of the Dallas Cowboys won their game against the Bears on Thursday Night Football, but that doesn’t take away the big-money winning that was happening in Texas. The Texas Lottery reports a $725,000 jackpot-winning ticket from Thursday night’s Texas Two...
When & where to expect a Freeze Warning in North Texas this week
Well folks, it's going to get cold this week in North Texas, so cold in fact that for a period of time during the middle of the week some parts of the region will see a Freeze Warning.
Texans Are Shocked As Snow Is Promised To Fall in The Great State
With record highs this summer it's amazing to think that snow indeed is coming to Texas, believe it or not. In fact, it's not just that snow will be falling, it's enough of the white stuff to open an entire ski resort!. Crazy right? A ski resort in Texas?. It's...
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
fox4news.com
2 suspects arrested, 1 wanted for chaotic brawl over chocolate bars at Hooters in Plano
PLANO, Texas - Plano police say a metal pipe was used to beat a manager at a Hooters restaurant, breaking his arm and giving him a concussion. Now, two of the seven suspects from the violent attack last week are in police custody. Plano police said 19-year-old Jeremiah Powell and...
dpdbeat.com
Homicide on S. Buckner Blvd
On October 16, 2022, at around 4:30 a.m., Dallas Police responded to a shooting call in the 8100 block of Moberly Avenue. The preliminary investigation determined Eddi Lopez, 20, was shot while driving in the 4800 block of S. Buckner Blvd. Dallas Fire and Rescue responded and took Lopez to a local hospital where he died.
The State Fair Of Texas Closed After False Shooting Scare
The State Fair of Texas closed early on October 14 after a false shooting scare. Fair-goers left in a panic and many were running for cover. WFAA reported that Dallas Police Department officers responded at around 9 p.m. after a large group ran out of the Fair Park gate attempting to “create chaos.” They succeeded. Videos on social media were filled with screaming crowds running toward the exit in fear of an active shooter after the rambunctious group first began running. The individuals who are to blame for the mass panic have not been identified and no arrests were made.
Man gunned down in east Dallas, second man also wounded
Dallas police are still looking for the killer who gunned a man down over the weekend. Police got 911 calls reporting gunfire on Graham Avenue a few blocks west of Samuell-Grand Park. They found two men badly wounded and one of them
Dallas officer Jacob Arellano dies after being hit by wrong way driver, police say
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — A Dallas police officer has died after being hit by a wrong-way driver on his way to work Tuesday night, police said.At 11:48 p.m. Oct. 11, officer Jacob Arellano, 25, was driving northbound on Spur 408 at West Kiest Boulevard when he was struck by a sedan going the wrong way.Police said Arellano was driving in the middle of the three lanes when the sedan—going southbound in the northbound lanes—hit the front left side of his vehicle.The crash caused Arellano's vehicle to go into the right lane where it was hit by a tractor-trailer, police said. His vehicle...
Study: Dallas-Fort Worth is the most expensive place to live in Texas
Have you noticed that everything seems more expensive lately? Well, that's because it is and it turns out the DFW metroplex is the most expensive area in Texas.
fortworthreport.org
‘That’s a horse!’: Fort Worth is home to world’s tallest dog – Zeus
Brittany Davis of Fort Worth always wanted a Great Dane for the breed’s lovable, laid-back personality and lack of awareness for how large they are. She got that with Zeus — and quite a bit more. Zeus, Davis’ pure-bred American Great Dane, is officially the Guinness World Record...
One dead, another injured in NE Dallas shooting
DALLAS, Texas — The Dallas Police Department is investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another injured on Saturday night in northeast Dallas. At approximately 9:50 p.m., on October 15, 2022, the Dallas Police Department responded to the 600 block of Graham Avenue in reference to two men being shot.
More than $200K confiscated during surprise raid at North Texas poker lounge
WATAUGA, Texas — Cellphone video showed some of the tense moments as Tarrant County investigators conducted a surprise raid at a poker lounge. It happened on Oct. 9, 2022. Now, the owner of Watauga Social Lounge is named in court documents and faces illegal gambling charges after an undercover investigation.
Report: North Texas restaurants among the best places to get chicken-fried steak in Texas
Some chicken fried steaks are better than others and we want to know where you can get the best chicken fried steak in Texas.
Dallas Police charge woman with Intoxication Manslaughter in death of officer Jacob Arellano
Dallas Police have charged 31 year old Mayra Rebollar with Intoxication Manslaughter in connection with the fatal crash on Spur 408 late Tuesday night, it claimed the life of Officer Jacob Arellano
WFAA
Central Expressway reopens after crash, shutdown backs up traffic for hours
DALLAS — Southbound Central Expressway reopened around 9:45 a.m. Friday after an early-morning crash shut down the freeway and backed up traffic for hours, officials said. The crash involving an 18-wheeler and another vehicle happened around 5:20 a.m. Friday. The crash shut down Southbound Central Expressway at Haskell Avenue,...
kwhi.com
DALLAS MAN ARRESTED FOR OUTSTANDING WARRANT
A Dallas man was arrested Thursday on an outstanding warrant. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 9:25, Cpl. Jimmy Ha effected a traffic stop in the 500 block of Highway 290 East on a vehicle for defective equipment. The driver, Alfredo Juarez Ramirez, 47 of Dallas, was found to have an active warrant for his arrest out of Harris County for Failure to Stop and Give Information after an Accident. Ramirez was taken into custody on the warrant and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked in.
Comments / 0