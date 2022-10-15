ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedona Film Fest presents ‘Breaking’ premiere Oct. 21-27

By Sedona.biz Staff
Sedona News – The Sedona International Film Festival is proud to present the Northern Arizona premiere of “Breaking” showing Oct. 21-Oct. 27 at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre.

When Marine Veteran Brian Brown-Easley is denied support from Veterans Affairs, financially desperate and running out of options, he takes a bank and several of its employees hostage, setting the stage for a tense confrontation with the police. “Breaking” is based on a true story.

“Breaking” features a stellar ensemble cast, including John Boyega, Nicole Beharie, Michael Kenneth Williams, Connie Britton, Jeffrey Donovan and Olivia Washington.

“A deeply moving performance by John Boyega.” — The Wall Street Journal

“Michael K. Williams is beyond perfect.” — The New York Times

“ ‘Breaking’ is not just excellent, it’s important.” — Boston Herald

“Breaking” will be shown at the Mary D. Fisher Theatre Oct. 21-27. Showtimes will be 7 p.m. on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Oct. 21, 22 and 23; and 4 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, Oct. 25 and 27.

Tickets are $12, or $9 for Film Festival members. For tickets and more information, please call 928-282-1177. Both the theatre and film festival office are located at 2030 W. Hwy. 89A, in West Sedona. For more information, visit: www.SedonaFilmFestival.org .

