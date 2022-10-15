Read full article on original website
villages-news.com
Wildwood officials invite public to join in special tribute to local veterans
Wildwood officials are inviting residents to help them recognize and thank veterans from the community in honor of Veterans Day. “We are encouraging people to write thank-you cards and notes, which we will display at City Hall,” Mayor Ed Wolf said. “We also are collecting names of veterans so we can recognize these special men and women as part of the display and invite them to a meet-and-greet with the public.”
fox35orlando.com
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens at De Leon Springs
DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - Breakfast lovers can once again make their own pancakes at De Leon Springs: The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is officially open for business!. The restaurant – which replaces the Old Spanish Sugar Mill – opened on Monday. "The Old Sugar Mill Pancake...
Villages Daily Sun
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque
Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
villages-news.com
It’s always fun to reconnect
Recently, I reconnected with a dear old friend on Facebook. She and her husband were customers of mine for years at the Diner in Eustis. They had been regulars at the restaurant for many years before I came along, yet, I am the one waitress they kept in contact with after I no longer served them.
disneydining.com
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs
If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
wcsx.com
Loofa Love At The Villages
There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
disneyfanatic.com
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover
An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida
Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
How this local food truck park became one of the largest in the U.S.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. World Food Trucks park in Kissimmee -- already among the largest in the country -- plans to grow even more. The food truck park at...
villages-news.com
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant
A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
villages-news.com
Joseph Martin Quinn
Joseph (Joe) Martin Quinn was born in Madison, Indiana and passed from this life on October 2, 2022 at the young age of 60 while in the care of Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages. Joe was twice married and twice divorced. Joe has two children from his first marriage. Joe worked at various times as a mechanic, both small engines and automobiles and as a driver for various industries.
Popular restaurant chain opens another new location in Florida
A popular restaurant chain recently opened another new location in Florida. Read on to learn more. Huey Magoo's recently celebrated the grand opening of its new restaurant location in Brooksville, Florida.
WCJB
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
click orlando
The brother behind the badge: LCSO Lt. Fred Jones talks health, wealth and side hustles
ORLANDO, Fla. – Though you may not know it, if you’ve ever sent an email to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office, chances are you were replied to by none other than “DJ Chocolate Thunder” himself. It’s one of the DJ names for LCSO Lt. Fred...
ocala-news.com
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
click orlando
Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford
SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
villages-news.com
William Wythe Pearson
William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.
villages-news.com
William Joseph Moffitt
William “Bill” Joseph Moffitt passed away at Cornerstone Hospice on October 14, 2022, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Joan Gruber Moffitt of The Villages, FL; siblings Shirley (Ray) Cleland of Needham, MA, Jean Ann (Sam) McIntosh of Scottsville, IN, Kathleen (Randy) Romine of Dover, PA and Samuel (Candy) Gruber of Mechanicsburg, PA; children Jeffrey Moffitt of Elgin, SC, Alan (Willa) Moffitt of Charleston, SC, Brian Snook of Baltimore, MD; Lori (Jerry) Fussell of Colorado Springs, CO, and Caroleah MacKechnie (Ricky Ward) of Brewer, ME; grandchildren Michelle Moffitt, Erich (Maj Askew) Moffitt, Bernhard Moffitt, Anneliese (Muhammed) Saleh, Tatjana (Jacob) Moore, and Maevon (Joe) Cody-MacKechnie; great-grandchildren Rebekah Moffitt (Anthony Smith), Jessica Clark, and Augustus Oberon Moffitt-Moore; great-great grandson Anthony ‘AJ’ Smith Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by siblings Doris (Doug) Ayer, Fred (Evelyn) Moffitt, Marjorie (Gene) Harkenrider, Virginia (Louise Baldwin) Moffitt, James Moffitt and Raymond (Geraldine) Wentworth.
villages-news.com
Performer lands dream role of Maria in ‘West Side Story’ to be staged in The Villages
Nina Polachek used to dream about playing Maria in “West Side Story.” Later this month, in The Villages, that dream will come true. Defining Maria involves more than her love affair with Tony, doomed by violence and racial strife. For Polachek, it’s about finding hope in despair, and understanding through loss.
