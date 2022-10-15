ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lady Lake, FL

Wildwood officials invite public to join in special tribute to local veterans

Wildwood officials are inviting residents to help them recognize and thank veterans from the community in honor of Veterans Day. “We are encouraging people to write thank-you cards and notes, which we will display at City Hall,” Mayor Ed Wolf said. “We also are collecting names of veterans so we can recognize these special men and women as part of the display and invite them to a meet-and-greet with the public.”
WILDWOOD, FL
Old Sugar Mill Pancake House opens at De Leon Springs

DE LEON SPRINGS, Fla. - Breakfast lovers can once again make their own pancakes at De Leon Springs: The Old Sugar Mill Pancake House is officially open for business!. The restaurant – which replaces the Old Spanish Sugar Mill – opened on Monday. "The Old Sugar Mill Pancake...
DE LEON SPRINGS, FL
Historical Significance of The Rose Plantation marked with Plaque

Nestled in a wooded area along Fountain Lake in Fruitland Park sits The Rose Plantation. During a ceremony Friday at the restaurant, the Orange Blossom Gardens Chapter of the Colonial Dames 17th Century placed its second historical marker at The Rose Plantation, which was built in 1917. "When Sharon (Jank)...
FRUITLAND PARK, FL
It’s always fun to reconnect

Recently, I reconnected with a dear old friend on Facebook. She and her husband were customers of mine for years at the Diner in Eustis. They had been regulars at the restaurant for many years before I came along, yet, I am the one waitress they kept in contact with after I no longer served them.
EUSTIS, FL
Popular Eatery Leaves Disney Springs

If you’re looking for the perfect dining, shopping, and entertainment destination at Walt Disney World Resort, Disney Springs is the place to be. While there are many dining options, one popular eatery has officially left the property. The growing West Side of Disney Springs is full of exciting experiences,...
ORLANDO, FL
Loofa Love At The Villages

There’s no doubt that The Villages is a unique community. This massive retirement community in Florida is like its own little city, complete with its own amenities, activities, and even its own newspaper. But one of the things that The Villages is most famous for is its rumored swingers scene.
THE VILLAGES, FL
Tragic Report: Man Dies After Riding Disney World’s PeopleMover

An 83-year-old man–whose name has been omitted from this report since its original publication out of respect for his family–was enjoying a day at the Walt Disney World Resort with his wife when he passed away of natural causes. According to the Orange County Sherrif’s Report, the octogenarian...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
Evie M.

This "boring" graveyard is considered one of the scariest in Florida

Stock photo. Not Orange Hill Cemetery in Orlando, FloridaGabor Bejo on Pixabay. Happy spooky season, everyone! It is October , and Halloween is fast approaching, making everyone (whether they want to or not) get into the scary spirit. For me, I'm a little more hardcore and can go for spooky stuff anytime of the year, but this is the perfect time to really continue on with the "most haunted" project I've slowly been chipping away at, and I think I found an excellent subject to explore today.
ORLANDO, FL
Villager in golf cart arrested with gun after dispute at restaurant

A Villager in a golf cart was arrested with a gun after a dispute at a restaurant in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Robert Paul Houston, 43, who lives in the La Paloma Villas had been circling the parking lot at Applebee’s restaurant on Bichara Boulevard at about 1:30 a.m. Monday where he had been “waiting on a guy” he had a “problem with inside the restaurant,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
Joseph Martin Quinn

Joseph (Joe) Martin Quinn was born in Madison, Indiana and passed from this life on October 2, 2022 at the young age of 60 while in the care of Cornerstone Hospice in the Villages. Joe was twice married and twice divorced. Joe has two children from his first marriage. Joe worked at various times as a mechanic, both small engines and automobiles and as a driver for various industries.
MADISON, IN
What’s Growing On: Marion County Agriculture Hall of Fame

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County Agricultural Hall of Fame has recognized individuals who made tremendous contributions to the promotion of agriculture within the community. And this year’s hall of famer, Terry Teuton, is no exception. Teuton was born on march 1st, 1948, in Ocala and he’s lived...
MARION COUNTY, FL
The Jerk Bowl in Ocala temporarily closed after several failed health inspections

The Jerk Bowl in Ocala was forced to close its doors after a health inspector found over a dozen health code violations, including the presence of roach activity. The health inspector visited the restaurant, which is located at 15 NW 40th Avenue, on Tuesday, September 27. There were 13 health code violations discovered by the inspector, six of which were considered high priority.
OCALA, FL
Wrong button: Chemical dump causes mini explosion at BJ’s gas station in Sanford

SANFORD, Fla. – Chemicals dumped near fuel pumps caused a mini explosion at a BJ’s Wholesale Club in Sanford on Tuesday, according to the Seminole County Fire Department. Fire officials told News 6 a third-party company was working on something at BJ’s. According to the fire department, someone pressed a wrong button and trigged the fire suppression system.
SANFORD, FL
William Wythe Pearson

William “Bill” Wythe Pearson, 91, of The Villages, Florida passed away on September 26, 2022. He was born in Texas and raised in Slidell, LA. In 1945, Bill led the Slidell High School Tigers to the State football championship. He enlisted in the United States Air Force and rose to the rank of Staff Sergeant serving in Greenland, Japan, and the Marshall Islands. He was a graduate of American University. Bill was employed by EG&G as the Director of Technical Services until retiring in 1990.
THE VILLAGES, FL
William Joseph Moffitt

William “Bill” Joseph Moffitt passed away at Cornerstone Hospice on October 14, 2022, at the age of 92. He is survived by his loving wife of twenty-seven years, Joan Gruber Moffitt of The Villages, FL; siblings Shirley (Ray) Cleland of Needham, MA, Jean Ann (Sam) McIntosh of Scottsville, IN, Kathleen (Randy) Romine of Dover, PA and Samuel (Candy) Gruber of Mechanicsburg, PA; children Jeffrey Moffitt of Elgin, SC, Alan (Willa) Moffitt of Charleston, SC, Brian Snook of Baltimore, MD; Lori (Jerry) Fussell of Colorado Springs, CO, and Caroleah MacKechnie (Ricky Ward) of Brewer, ME; grandchildren Michelle Moffitt, Erich (Maj Askew) Moffitt, Bernhard Moffitt, Anneliese (Muhammed) Saleh, Tatjana (Jacob) Moore, and Maevon (Joe) Cody-MacKechnie; great-grandchildren Rebekah Moffitt (Anthony Smith), Jessica Clark, and Augustus Oberon Moffitt-Moore; great-great grandson Anthony ‘AJ’ Smith Jr.; and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by siblings Doris (Doug) Ayer, Fred (Evelyn) Moffitt, Marjorie (Gene) Harkenrider, Virginia (Louise Baldwin) Moffitt, James Moffitt and Raymond (Geraldine) Wentworth.
THE VILLAGES, FL

