It’s leaf-raking season, and Osseo residents have a simple way to dispose of yard waste. Walters Recycling and Refuse provides weekly curbside collection which includes grass clippings, weeds, pine cones, acorns, and twigs, as well as leaves. Trees, brush, and branches having a diameter of more than four inches are not accepted. Walters provides carts for yard waste, or you can use a biodegradable bag and place it out for collection on your regular garbage day through November, weather permitting. Collecting yard waste and keeping it out of gutters and storm drains helps protect our lakes, rivers, and streams. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com, and click on Recycling, Garbage and Yard Waste under Services.

OSSEO, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO