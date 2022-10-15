Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kanye West Says George Floyd’s Death Was Caused by Fentanyl: "The guy's knee wasn't even on his neck like that."Amarachi EzeuduMinneapolis, MN
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State falls to No. 3 Northwestern 2-1 in overtimeThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Pizza Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State sweeps No. 10 Minnesota in midweek matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
4 Great Burger Places in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Related
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Volleyball Coming on Strong
The Maple Grove volleyball team is closing strong as the regular season comes to a close. They had won 9 of their last 12 matches heading into Tuesday night’s regular season finale. That’s after a 2-5 start against a beefed up schedule. Losing some matches early was tough...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Girls Soccer Moves into Section Final
Meghan Sullivan scored two first half goals to help lead the Wayzata girls’ soccer team to a 3-0 win over Minneapolis Washburn in the semifinal round of the Section 6AAA tournament. Grace Estby scored the final goal of the match in the second half. Wayzata (16-0-1) will attempt to...
ccxmedia.org
Wayzata Boys Soccer Survives Overtime to Advance
Joe Highfield’s header goal gave Wayzata a 2-1 overtime win over Minneapolis Southwest, sending the Trojans to the Section 6AAA final. Ben Esinger opened the scoring for the Trojans in the first half with the assist to Callum Campbell-Sulter. The Lakers tied the match midway through the second half...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Boys Soccer Beats Osseo to Advance to Section Final
The Champlin Park boys soccer team beat Osseo 2-0 in the Section 5AAA semifinals Friday. Brian Avery scored on a great header off a perfect pass from Drew Kalal to give the Rebels a 1-0 lead. Sylvester Doe added an insurance goal late in the game. The Rebels, the second...
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Football Routs STMA
Jacob Kilzer rushed for 224 yards and three touchdowns while Connor Fournier kicked three field goals and added three extra points as the Maple Grove football team routed St. Michael-Albertville 30-0. The Crimson (7-0, ranked # 1 Class 6A) scored 17-second quarter points to open up a 20-0 lead at...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Park Football Rallies to Beat Totino-Grace
The Champlin Park football team took its first lead with just over two minutes remaining and beat Totino-Grace 20-14 Friday. After the Rebels defense stopped Totino-Grace on downs at the Eagles’ 45, quarterback Preston Thielke finished the game-winning drive with a one-yard sneak. Totino-Grace started strong, scoring two touchdowns...
ccxmedia.org
Sierra Plans Saturday Opening in Maple Grove
Maple Grove will celebrate the grand opening of Sierra on Saturday, the latest store to open in the northwest suburbs. Sierra will open to the public at 8 a.m. Saturday with a ribbon-cutting celebration at 7:45 a.m. The discount outdoor retailer takes the place of the former LifeWay Christian book store on Elm Creek Boulevard.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police Help Host Coat Drive for Huntington Place Tenants
Going without a nice warm coat in Minnesota is not a good idea. But for some families who barely make ends meet, it’s their reality. Unfortunately, many residents at Huntington Place Apartments in Brooklyn Park are struggling financially and can’t afford winter gear. “A lot of people can...
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park’s Holiday Market
Mark your calendars and get your shopping bags ready for Brooklyn Park’s 2nd Annual Holiday Market. There will be a wide range of vendors selling everything from handmade candles, wood art, and home decor, to jewelry, clothing, and baked goods. The Holiday Market will be held at the Brooklyn Park Community Activity Center Gymnasium on Saturday, November 5, from 10 am to 4 pm. For more information, go to http://www.brooklynpark.org/holiday-market.
ccxmedia.org
Despite Rising Rates, Maple Grove Realtor Says ‘Life Is Much Better’ for Buyers
Throughout the Twin Cities, people looking to buy a home will find that inventory is low. But there is some good news if you’re a buyer, according to realtor Jim Holmen of Keller Williams Classic Realty Northwest in Maple Grove. “For a buyer, life is much better than it...
ccxmedia.org
Upgrades Planned for French Regional Park
On the north shore of Medicine Lake, French Regional Park serves as a natural getaway in the heart of the northwest metro. “It’s God-given, it’s amazing,” said John Joyce of Plymouth. “We’ve got wilderness, we’ve got urban, we’ve got parks for little kids. We’ve got swimming for any of the kids. We’ve got biking, rollerblading.”
ccxmedia.org
Local Vote 2022: Four Candidates on Ballot for Two Brooklyn Center Council Seats
There are two seats open on the Brooklyn Center City Council, and the race is a fierce one. April Graves is running for mayor, and Dan Ryan is not running for re-election. Kau Guannu, Dan Jerzak, Andrew Johnson, and Teneshia Kragness are on the ballot to fill the two open seats. All four participated in the opportunity to record a candidate statement.
ccxmedia.org
Update with New Hope Mayor Kathi Hemken – October 17, 2022
Update to the community from the Mayor with information from multiple departments within the city. To connect with the city website go to https://www.newhopemn.gov.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Police: Woman’s Vehicle Intentionally Shot At
Brooklyn Park police are investigating a case in which police say a vehicle was intentionally shot at while traveling in the southeastern part of the city. The incident happened shortly before 7:30 p.m. Monday in the area of Pearson and Sierra parkways, just west of Highway 252. Police say the 37-year-old female driver reported the crime. A vehicle where the shots came from fled the scene, police said.
ccxmedia.org
Yard Waste Pick-Up in Osseo
It’s leaf-raking season, and Osseo residents have a simple way to dispose of yard waste. Walters Recycling and Refuse provides weekly curbside collection which includes grass clippings, weeds, pine cones, acorns, and twigs, as well as leaves. Trees, brush, and branches having a diameter of more than four inches are not accepted. Walters provides carts for yard waste, or you can use a biodegradable bag and place it out for collection on your regular garbage day through November, weather permitting. Collecting yard waste and keeping it out of gutters and storm drains helps protect our lakes, rivers, and streams. For more information, go to http://www.discoverosseo.com, and click on Recycling, Garbage and Yard Waste under Services.
ccxmedia.org
Halloween Safety from New Hope Police Department
Halloween is approaching, and Officer Brad Kallio with the New Hope Police Department has some practical advice for trick-or-treaters, as well as others out and about on that busy night. Halloween lands on a Monday this year, but if you’re looking for a costume inspired event before then, New Hope’s City Day will take place on Thursday, October 27th. You can learn more about New Hope’s City Day and Trunk or Treat by visiting http://www.newhopemn.gov/cityday.
ccxmedia.org
Apply To Be On A Commission In Crystal
Volunteer your time, learn how city government works, and meet other residents by joining a commission or board in the city of Crystal. Currently, there are vacancies on the Environmental Quality Commission and the Metro Blue Line Advisory Committee. Vacancies in other boards and committees often open up at the end of the year, too. An application form is available online, and the deadline to apply is October 31. Visit http://www.crystalmn.gov and under “How do I…” select Apply for Boards and Commissions.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Couple Found Dead in Lake Cabin, Carbon Monoxide Suspected
Authorities in Mille Lacs County have identified a Brooklyn Park couple found dead in their hunting cabin. Mai Lee and Moon Lee, both 66, were found dead Sunday night near Isle, located along Lake Mille Lacs. A 911 call from the couple’s son sent deputies to do a welfare check.
ccxmedia.org
Maple Grove Man Charged with Attempted Murder, Victim Survives 12 Gunshot Wounds
A Maple Grove man appeared in court Monday accused of shooting his ex-girlfriend right in front of the couple’s 1-year-old child. Tylynne Wilson, 40, is charged with first-degree and second degree attempted murder. According to the criminal complaint:. Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on Oct. 10. where they...
Comments / 0