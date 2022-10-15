Read full article on original website
The new Mercedes-AMG SL 63 is not to be underestimated, as this recent review from AutoTopNL reveals. Powering the flagship Mercedes roadster is a 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8 that is good for 577 hp and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque. Mercedes claims the car can hit 62 mph (100 km/h) in just 3.6 seconds and a 196 mph (315 km/h) top speed but as this reviewer discovered, it is actually faster than the German automaker claims.
The R231 Mercedes-Benz SL Is An Ugly But Awesome Bargain
The latest 2023 Mercedes-AMG SL 63 might be the greatest version of the iconic SL nameplate since the W198 Gullwing. Since the AMG department developed it from the ground up, it feels more inline with its Sport-Leicht origins than any of its recent predecessors. Unfortunately, the latest SL comes with a rather strong caveat to its desirability... the price. Prices start at $137,400 for the SL 55 and jump up to $178,100 for the SL 63. That's not out of step with the Porsche 911, but it's far outside the realm of affordability for most shoppers.
New Brabus Mercedes G-Wagen Is 900 HP Of Pickup Absurdity
When you read the words "tuned G-Wagen," there's probably a pretty specific image that pops into your head. Odds are, that image is of a Brabus. Of all the loud, absurd, and undoubtedly controversial cars Brabus makes, it is perhaps best known for its take on the Mercedes G-Wagen. In...
2023 Mercedes-AMG S63 Spied On Video Thundering Around The Nurburgring
Testing continues for the big AMG-infused Mercedes sedan. This fresh spy video captures a new S63 prototype making mincemeat out of corners at the Nurburgring. Given the size and likely weight of the hot S-Class Merc, the tires could also be mincemeat after this aggressive testing session. We mention weight...
Most popular car colors in the U.S. revealed including which colors to avoid as they have the highest depreciation
A NEW study evaluated over six million cars on the road this year to see which vehicle colors were the most popular. Black and white were the most popular shades by a long shot, but drivers can find more value in other automobile colors. The iSeeCars study showed that 25.8...
Here’s How Bentley Rebounded After Nearly 200 Cars Sank on the Felicity Ace
APWhen the Felicity Ace sank nearly 900 miles west of Portugal, Bentley's teams in England and Germany were already working to replace millions lost to the sea floor.
Mazda CX-70 Or CX-90 Will Have 3.3-Liter Inline-6 e-Skyactiv Engine
Mazda's all-new turbocharged 3.3-liter straight-six was introduced by the CX-60 crossover in the Australian market. This particular model will not be making its way to the USA, but the good news is that this very exciting engine will be. We don't quite know which car will feature it first. This is according to a company spokesperson in Australia speaking to Car Expert.
Hennessey Performance Unleashes Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Jailbreak With 1,000 Horsepower
Very few people look at something like the 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye and think it's lacking in power. That is unless you work for the evil geniuses at Hennessey Performance down in Texas. To them, more is better, and when it comes to tuning cars, this reporter is inclined to agree with that mindset. This is why creating a custom package to take your Challenger all the way up to 10 seemed like the only logical decision.
A small modification allowed Tesla Model S to travel 1,600 miles without charging
You either love or absolutely hate such mods.
Ingenius New Tailgate Coming To Future Ram Trucks
Stellantis has filed a patent that looks rather similar to something you might find on a Ford F-150. After all, Ford has had some level of fold-out tailgate step for ages now. That's almost exactly what this patent uncovered by Motor Authority is. Stellantis has filed a patent showing some sort of truck bed step assist that deploys from next to the tailgate, just underneath your truck's tail light.
1970 Dodge Charger Body Made From Carbon Fiber Has A Porsche 911 Turbo Price Tag
In August, Dodge announced it would introduce a full carbon fiber body for the 1970 Dodge Charger, made by the experts over at Finale Speed. The incredible lightweight creation is now available for purchase at an eye-watering $199,000 - more than a brand new 911 Turbo Cabriolet. The Oklahoma-based custom...
The fastest street-legal supercar promises the closest feeling to driving an F1 car
Delage, a French automaker, has declared that their hybrid supercar D12 will be the world's fastest vehicle for public roads. The company earlier declared that the D12 hybrid supercar would revive the brand, which was founded in 1905 and ceased operation in 1953, back in 2019. The car, which will...
Electric SUV Comparison: Polestar 3 Vs. BMW iX
Polestar's first SUV is finally here. Not only does it introduce a body style that no automaker can afford to ignore, but it is the first of several EVs that the brand aims to launch each year as it looks to step out of the shadows and transform itself into more than just a small, niche EV brand. The Polestar 3 enters a hotly contested segment already populated by the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. We've chosen to compare the Polestar 3 with the newest of that trio, that being the boldly styled and high-tech BMW iX. Let's see how these two electric SUVs compare.
BMW i4 M50 By Kith Sells For An Astonishing $327,600
When you attach a prominent designer's name to a car, it truly is astonishing what that can do for its value. Earlier this month, we were shown BMW's and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg's latest design collaboration featuring the BMW i4 M50 Gran Coupe. The first example of the seven units...
Mazda MX-5 Miata Gets 247-HP Supercharger From British Tuner
If there's one thing we won't get from the Mazda MX-5 Miata direct from the manufacturer, it's a more powerful engine, although that is probably for the best. For those looking for a moderate increase in power, there is a multitude of grease monkeys who are more than happy to extract more potential from the inline-four engine under the hood. The latest of the batch is the globally renowned Miata specialist, BRR who has devised a bolt-on supercharger kit with two power output options.
Watch A Tuned 2023 Toyota Tundra TRD Pro Clock A Quarter-Mile In 13.6 Seconds
Trucks going fast down the strip is not a new occurrence, but it is always fun to see. The latest example of this is an all-new Toyota Tundra TRD Pro with a stage two tune running a quarter-mile in just 13.6 seconds at 98 mph. This particular model was reworked by Ebrahim Kanoo, who runs the Ekanoo tuning firm with his father in Bahrain. You may recall his astonishing little GR Yaris that we reported on a few months ago.
Rolls-Royce Owners Will Use Next-Gen Infotainment System By Saying "Hey Spirit"
Believe it or not, exotic luxury cars and the latest technology do not often go hand in hand. Rolls-Royce, for example, often lags behind its parent company BMW, using an older version of the iDrive system in its vehicles. This may soon change, according to a new trademark filing with the European Union Intellectual Property Office (EUIPO) uncovered by CarBuzz.
Ford Bronco Raptor Dyno Test Reveals The SUV Has Less Horsepower Than Ford Claims
When the Ford Bronco Raptor blasted onto the stage with its EcoBoost twin-turbo V6, we were all pretty impressed by its 418 horsepower and 440 lb-ft of torque performance figures. Sometime after its reveal, Hennessey announced that it had devised a VelociRaptor package to increase this to 500 hp and 550 lb-ft.
Pininfarina Will Join VinFast At Paris Motor Show 2022 To Showcase New Hydrogen-Powered SUV
VinFast, the fresh boutique EV company from Vietnam, will display its current lineup, consisting of the VF 8 and VF 9, at the 2022 Paris Motor Show next week. These two electric SUVs penned by Pininfarina will soon hit the global market to challenge the likes of the Tesla Model Y and Model X. Joining the duo on the brand's stage is Pininfarina's NamX concept, revealed to us earlier this year as the first hydrogen-powered SUV with removable capsules for quick refueling.
Watch Formula 1's Nico Hulkenberg Push The Aston Martin Valkyrie AMR PRO To 11,000 RPM At Silverstone
In June last year, British automaker Aston Martin revealed an even more ridiculous take on its already bonkers Valkyrie hypercar. Called the Valkyrie AMR Pro, this track-only special edition is intended to give buyers an experience that is as close to driving an F1 car as possible. For the "regular" Valkyrie, Aston Martin predicted around 4,000 pounds of downforce. For the AMR Pro, that figure is said to have doubled. Combine such immense grip with a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated Cosworth V12 that revs to 11,000 rpm and produces around 1,000 horsepower, and you have a machine that even the world's most skillful billionaires probably won't be able to fully exploit.
