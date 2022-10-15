Polestar's first SUV is finally here. Not only does it introduce a body style that no automaker can afford to ignore, but it is the first of several EVs that the brand aims to launch each year as it looks to step out of the shadows and transform itself into more than just a small, niche EV brand. The Polestar 3 enters a hotly contested segment already populated by the likes of the BMW iX, Audi e-tron, and Jaguar I-Pace. We've chosen to compare the Polestar 3 with the newest of that trio, that being the boldly styled and high-tech BMW iX. Let's see how these two electric SUVs compare.

3 DAYS AGO