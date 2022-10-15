Read full article on original website
New Jersey Globe
Two short NRCC spots hit ‘extreme liberal’ Malinowski on high taxes
The National Republican Campaign Committee (NRCC) released two new 15-second TV spots this morning, each of which hits Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) on a similar theme: high taxes. One ad, “Charge,” says Malinowski was behind an effort to raise payroll taxes in 2019; the other, “Workers,” focuses on the major...
New Jersey Globe
Sherrill, DeGroot debate set for Sunday night
Democratic Rep. Mikie Sherrill and her Republican challenger, former Assistant Passaic County Prosecutor Paul DeGroot, will face at the New Jersey Globe 11th District Congressional Debate on Sunday, October 23 at 9 PM. This will be the first debate between Sherrill and DeGroot. A former U.S. Navy helicopter pilot and...
New Jersey Globe
Healey ad says Kim isn’t keeping communities safe
A new ad from 3rd congressional district Republican nominee Bob Healey takes Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) to task for New Jersey’s crime rates, accusing the congressman of standing against law enforcement and failing to protect communities in his district. The ad features a testimonial from Jessica Goralski, whose home...
New Jersey Globe
Kim, Menendez get new labor endorsements
Two Democrats running for Congress received endorsements from major unions today: Rep. Andy Kim (D-Moorestown) got the backing of the New Jersey State Council of Machinists, while the Teamsters Joint Council 73 endorsed Port Authority Commissioner Rob Menendez for the 8th district. “We proudly endorse Andy Kim for reelection because...
New Jersey Globe
Congressional Black Caucus PAC endorses Alexander
The political action committee for the Congressional Black Caucus (CBC), the main coalition of Black members of Congress, has endorsed Tim Alexander in his bid for New Jersey’s 2nd congressional district. “Our rights are on the ballot this year, and we need to expand our majorities in Congress and...
New Jersey Globe
Malinowski on the attack at 7th district debate; Kean focuses on inflation, Pelosi
The two competitors for New Jersey’s 7th congressional district, Rep. Tom Malinowski (D-Ringoes) and former State Senate Minority Leader Tom Kean Jr. (R-Westfield), got equal speaking time at tonight’s New Jersey Globe-hosted debate. But much of the debate was defined by Malinowski, who lobbed repeated attacks at his...
New Jersey Globe
Scarinci: Time to End the Senatorial Courtesy ‘Quid Pro Quo’
The New Jersey Supreme Court started its 2022-2023 term with three vacancies. While the 18-month stalemate over the nomination of Rachel Wainer Apter is now over, the practice of senatorial courtesy raises serious questions. How can the same Senate that considers certain political contributions a criminal quid pro quo ignores the “negotiation” that occurs between individual State Senators and prospective judges in their districts?
Business Insider
Pence calls for the US to continue to support Ukraine 'until peace is restored' after Kevin McCarthy suggests GOP will slow aid
Former VP Mike Pence countered calls from fellow Republicans to limit US support for Ukraine, which is helping them regain territory from Russia.
New Jersey Globe
Carol Murphy calls DeSantis a human trafficker, asks Assembly to condemn him
Assembly Majority Whip Carol Murphy (D-Mount Laurel) wants the legislature to condemn Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for sending migrant to Martha’s Vineyard, saying the potential Republican presidential candidate is guilty of human trafficking when he put 50 asylum seekers on a plane and sent them to Massachusetts to protest the number of migrants living in his state.
New Jersey Globe
Spiller, NJEA form new ‘Protecting Our Democracy’ organization
Montclair Mayor Sean Spiller and the New Jersey Education Association today launched Protecting Our Democracy, an 501 (c)(4) issue advocacy organization that Spiller says will fight to “restore confidence in government and unity in our country.” The organization’s founding donor is the NJEA, of which Spiller is the president.
New Jersey Globe
McDonnell taking top post in attorney general’s office; Berns will move to governor’s staff
Two of the state’s top lawyers are switching jobs. Kate McDonnell, the senior deputy chief counsel to Gov. Phil Murphy for nearly five years, will become the counsel to Attorney General Matt Platkin. Platkin’s current counsel, Matthew Berns, is joining the governor’s office as deputy chief counsel.
