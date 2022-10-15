Read full article on original website
HACKER'S/TROLL'S SUK
7d ago
one great thing about the snowbird's, they're the only people in AZ that can drive in severe weather, fo sho
Reply(6)
6
Related
AZFamily
Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
AZFamily
Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning
LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
AZFamily
Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. It’s a trend around the nation;...
AZFamily
Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
Pinal County city gives developer approval needed to build new water park
A proposed surf and water park with a hotel district, retail, restaurants and entertainment options is one step closer to being developed in the city of Maricopa just south of the Phoenix metro.
KTAR.com
Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power
PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
AZFamily
Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!
Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. The increases happened across all three cities, Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, with the most dramatic rise in Phoenix. 15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!. Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Volunteers washed nearly 700 cars and...
AZFamily
AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog
If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. |. Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix. Signs of...
AZFamily
Largest K-9 competition in the country is coming to Scottsdale this weekend
SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- More than 70 police canine teams from around the country are competing this weekend in the Valley of the Sun for bragging rights to the title of “Top Dog,” (no pun intended). The 19th Desert Dog Police K9 Trials and Public Safety is...
AZFamily
New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
She moved into her Valley home a week ago. Then she learned there's no guarantee for water come January
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — Rio Verde Foothills is running out of time. It's been a year since the City of Scottsdale sent a letter notifying homeowners that they would lose access to the city's water. And there is still no plan in place. Yet homes are still being built...
AZFamily
Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
AZFamily
Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
AZFamily
Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken from the area to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
AZFamily
Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa
MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive. Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of...
AZFamily
Authorities: Tucson teacher threatened to shoot up Trump store, kill state Sen. Wendy Rogers
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A Tucson middle school teacher is accused of sending a threatening and profane email to a Show Low store that sells merchandise of former President Donald Trump. Authorities said Donald Glenn Brown, 58, used a fake email address and name to send a message...
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
AZFamily
Man dead after early morning shooting Saturday in east Phoenix
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning in east Phoenix. Phoenix police say patrol officers near N. 18th Street, just off McDowell Road, heard several gun shots near them. While the officers were investigating, one found a man, later identified as Javier Pachecho Cardenas, that had been shot multiple times sitting inside of a car in an alleyway.
AZFamily
5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale
Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter’s life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting. Updated: 5 hours...
Which areas of the Valley received the most rainfall Saturday?
PHOENIX — Scattered storms made their way into the Valley early Saturday afternoon and stuck around the remainder of the day. Areas in the southeast Valley received over 1.22 inches of rain during that timeframe. Nearly 1.5 inches of rain fell in Buckeye. All rainfall totals are updated as...
Comments / 12