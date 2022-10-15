ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maricopa County, AZ

HACKER'S/TROLL'S SUK
7d ago

one great thing about the snowbird's, they're the only people in AZ that can drive in severe weather, fo sho

6
AZFamily

Dry and warm winter possible for Arizona and desert southwest

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — Scientists are observing a third consecutive La Niña weather pattern in the Pacific. That’s expected to bring warmer than average temperatures and drier than normal precipitation for the upcoming winter, December through February (meteorological winter). Here are the outlook maps produced by the Climate Prediction Center, which is part of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Two dead after motorcycle crash near Lake Pleasant Saturday morning

LAKE PLEASANT, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash that happened near Lake Pleasant on Saturday morning. Peoria Police Department officers say a car crashed into a motorcycle near State Route 74 and Lake Pleasant Parkway. Both the driver and passenger on the motorcycle died at the scene.
PEORIA, AZ
AZFamily

Crash involving pedestrian closes area near 56th Street and Thomas

If you plan to travel this weekend, the Arizona Department of Transportation recommends leaving earlier and take note of these Valley freeway closures, restrictions and road narrowing. Signs of bronchiolitis and RSV that Arizona families need to watch for.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Who is responsible for cables around your home & property?

Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
KTAR.com

Scattered storms bring heavy rainfall across the Valley, thousands without power

PHOENIX — As scattered storms made their way across the Valley throughout Saturday, numerous areas saw heavy rainfall, leaving thousands of residents without power. In the West Valley, Goodyear was hit with the most amount of rainfall in 24 hours, recording nearly two inches of rain near Estrella Mountain Regional Park, according to the Flood Control District of Maricopa County.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Phoenix area residents flock to the 15th annual Paul's Car Wash!

Officials say the man grabbed the girl's shoulder to stop her from walking. The increases happened across all three cities, Phoenix, Tempe, and Mesa, with the most dramatic rise in Phoenix. 15th annual Paul's Car Wash raises over $200K!. Volunteers washed nearly 700 cars
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

AZFAMILY - Pet Your Dog

Police say a man is in extremely critical condition after being hit by an SUV Friday morning in east Phoenix.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New data shows increase in crime on Phoenix light rail system

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - New data from Valley Metro shows there’s been a significant spike in crime on the light rail system. It comes a day after Arizona’s Family reported a disturbing attack and robbery on the light rail. Cell phone video captures a hammer-wielding suspect going after a man who had intervened to stop a fight.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Glendale and Mesa receive millions in emergency rental assistance

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — The Maricopa County Board of Supervisors announced Thursday they have voted to provide a total of nearly $9.2 million for the cities of Glendale and Mesa to go toward emergency rental assistance programs. The money lasts until the end of the year. Both Mesa and Glendale have already started using these millions to help qualified residents avoid being evicted. For both cities, the money came at the perfect time. “Mesa and Glendale have been out of money,” Mesa deputy director of community services Mary Brandon said.
GLENDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Multiple dogs rescued, woman hospitalized after house fire in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Multiple dogs were rescued, and a woman is in the hospital after a north Phoenix house caught fire Saturday afternoon. Phoenix fire officials responded to a call around 12:50 p.m. reporting a house fire near 39th Ave. and Bell Road. Firefighters were able to rescue an 80-year-old woman and took her to the hospital in extremely critical condition. 20 dogs were found in metal cages inside the house, and crews were able to save multiple dogs from the blaze.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Man hospitalized after Saturday morning shooting near ASU downtown Phoenix campus

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is in the hospital after a shooting that happened Saturday morning near the ASU downtown campus in Phoenix. Phoenix police got a call reporting a shooting that happened near the 1st Ave. and Van Buren Street light rail stop. When officers arrived, they found a man with gunshot wounds. He was taken from the area to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown. Investigators learned from witnesses that the suspect was a man who fled the scene but was likely in the area. Officers eventually found him and detained him.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Woman hospitalized after crashing into school bus in Maricopa

MARICOPA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a woman is in the hospital after crashing into a school bus in Maricopa on Friday afternoon. The crash happened at White and Parker Road near Hopper Drive. Officers say the 20-year-old woman crossed into oncoming traffic and collided with the front of
MARICOPA, AZ
AZFamily

Man dead after early morning shooting Saturday in east Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A man is dead after reportedly being shot early Saturday morning in east Phoenix. Phoenix police say patrol officers near N. 18th Street, just off McDowell Road, heard several gun shots near them. While the officers were investigating, one found a man, later identified as Javier Pachecho Cardenas, that had been shot multiple times sitting inside of a car in an alleyway.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

5 people, including 3 kids, hit while outside crosswalk in Avondale

Father awarded after saving daughter struck by lightning in Sun City West. Military veteran and father Steven Jorgensen is being recognized by first responders for his courage and quick response to save his daughter's life. Gilbert residents say mayor kicked them out of city council meeting.
AVONDALE, AZ

