Chandler, AZ

AZFamily

Day three of Paul's Car Wash!

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

10 displaced after massive apartment fire in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

New push to accept housing vouchers

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

No one injured after plane crashes into Mesa canal

MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Depending on where you live in Phoenix, you might have noticed a troubling amount of trash on the streets. Bulk trash pickup usually happens four times a year in Phoenix, but a hiring shortage has caused delays for certain parts of the city.
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

OKLAHOMA! is here in the Valley at ASU Gammage

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre. The 2019 Broadway revival performance is on tour and will be in Tempe until Oct. 23. This tour brings a brand new perspective to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show. No music or original script for the show has been altered, but the essence of the play has been transformed to bring the darker elements of the show to the forefront. Expect to see some things you’ve never seen before on stage. Grab your tickets here!
TEMPE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ
12 News

19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say

TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars had done the same thing weeks before in Gilbert. Police say On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau was pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also reportedly rammed several patrol cars, similar to Sunday’s run-in with police.
TEMPE, AZ

