TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre. The 2019 Broadway revival performance is on tour and will be in Tempe until Oct. 23. This tour brings a brand new perspective to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show. No music or original script for the show has been altered, but the essence of the play has been transformed to bring the darker elements of the show to the forefront. Expect to see some things you’ve never seen before on stage. Grab your tickets here!

TEMPE, AZ ・ 1 HOUR AGO