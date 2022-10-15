Read full article on original website
Arizona witness says orb UFOs 'frightened' herRoger MarshMaricopa, AZ
Hollywood Fried Chicken Restaurant Finally OpensGreyson FLos Angeles, CA
Camelot Homes Announces Sales for New Aura Luxury Community in ScottsdaleElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
2022 NiteFlite Golf Tournament and Gala to Benefit Saguaros Children's CharitiesElaina VerhoffScottsdale, AZ
Day three of Paul's Car Wash!
Pilot survives emergency landing into east Mesa canal
10 displaced after massive apartment fire in Phoenix
New push to accept housing vouchers
No one injured after plane crashes into Mesa canal
Officials explain why bulk trash is accumulating in parts of Phoenix
City of Chandler considers allowing chickens as pets for single-family homes
Bulk trash piling up in Phoenix neighborhoods due to worker shortage
OKLAHOMA! is here in the Valley at ASU Gammage
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Oklahoma! has arrived in the Valley at Arizona State University’s Gammage Theatre. The 2019 Broadway revival performance is on tour and will be in Tempe until Oct. 23. This tour brings a brand new perspective to the classic Rodgers & Hammerstein show. No music or original script for the show has been altered, but the essence of the play has been transformed to bring the darker elements of the show to the forefront. Expect to see some things you’ve never seen before on stage. Grab your tickets here!
Woman killed after being hit by two cars in north Phoenix
Arizonans file dozens of FCC complaint over unwanted pollical messages
Incredible Video Shows Landspout Touch Down In Arizona
"The landspout that was spotted is likely a cold air funnel that briefly touched the ground."
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and...
Quiet and sunny conditions for Phoenix
clayconews.com
MULTIPLE FATALITY COLLISION ON INTERSTATE 17 AT TABLE MESA ROAD IN MARICOPA COUNTY, ARIZONA
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - The Arizona Department of Public Safety (AZDPS) is reporting that on Monday, October 10, 2022, at approximately 3:51 A.M, a four-vehicle fatal collision occurred on northbound Interstate 17 (I-17) at milepost 236 (Table Mesa Road). The driver of a Toyota SUV traveling southbound in the northbound...
Family intends to sue Phoenix for $10 million after woman's death near Perry Park
PHOENIX — Beatrice X. Johnson somehow brings herself to visit the intersection that changed her life. "It's been really hard for my family," Beatrice told 12News in mid-October. She's been to Phoenix from her home in California a handful of times since April 2022, when her older sister Dorothy...
Two construction workers hospitalized after 60-foot fall in Phoenix
Two male construction workers are in the hospital after a 60-foot fall from a tilt slab while working Tuesday morning.
19 years ago, a Scottsdale couple was murdered during a camping trip. Police still looking for the killer
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Monday marks the 19th anniversary when a young couple left their home in Scottsdale to go on a camping trip that neither of them would survive. Brandon Rumbaugh, 20, and Lisa Gurrieri, 19, were found dead in the back of a pickup truck after they failed to return from an overnight camping trip near Bumble Bee, a small town near the Bradshaw Mountains in Yavapai County.
Arizona's Family/Highground poll on Sec of State, AG, and state superintendent races
Woman shot by Tempe police rammed patrol cars weeks before in Gilbert, officers say
TEMPE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- The woman shot by police after allegedly ramming several Tempe patrol cars had done the same thing weeks before in Gilbert. Police say On Oct. 1, 33-year-old Kristina Duranceau was pulled over by Gilbert police driving a stolen car. During the incident, she also reportedly rammed several patrol cars, similar to Sunday’s run-in with police.
Comments / 3